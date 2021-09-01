 Skip to content
(AL.com)   Do you remember how some kids have been prone to mysterious COVID-19 side effects? Sadly, it's time for a reminder   (al.com) divider line
19
    More: Scary, Health care, Medicine, MIS-C, Heart, Alabama Department of Public Health, dangerous syndrome, Organs, pediatric COVID cases  
•       •       •

1030 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2021 at 1:20 PM (39 minutes ago)



19 Comments     (+0 »)
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Oh great.

What cockamamie "miracle cure" will the covidiots come up with to treat this?
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This was known in December of 2019.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Isn't the occurance of this like a few fractions of a percent, and also well documented?
 
Dadoody
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Front Page of Fark wants you to take vaccine but also tell you that you're farked anyways.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Doesn't matter, we have Ideology to force onto schools! Derp!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Another kid just died in Marjorie's district yesterday.

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
oldfool
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Dadoody: Front Page of Fark wants you to take vaccine but also tell you that you're farked anyways.


Well there's farked Then there's farked dry up I don't suggest the latter but you do you
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
108 cases of COVID MIS-C in Alabama children


come on subby, it's already got its own tag

Fark user image
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Trump voters should have their kids removed.

Theyre either going to get uncle fu*ked or catch COVID.
 
JustToLetYouKnowFriend
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
But I have it on very good authority by top men top posters even on this very site fark.com, that children are immune to covid and it doesn't bother them.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
108 cases of COVID MIS-C in Alabama children

Are you sure its covid-related and not inbreeding related?
 
Znuh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Not fun.

When I came out of ICU in March of 2020, two weeks later my PCP casually stated that I almost died twice. I went through MIS-A, the adult version of MIS-C. What's not fun is thinking you're safe and OK, then looking down and seeing your feet swollen up like cantaloupes.

Resting pulse was 136, couldn't wear my shoes or sneakers, suddenly there was a huge volley of concern from my PCP and I got to wear a heart monitor.

Came through it, still here. Wouldn't wish the experience on anyone.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Thought this would be about the psychosis and dementia that's being reported. Which is probably far less common than I'm imagining. Still, highly contagious disease with a slight chance of madness is nothing to sneeze at.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Znuh: Not fun.

When I came out of ICU in March of 2020, two weeks later my PCP casually stated that I almost died twice. I went through MIS-A, the adult version of MIS-C. What's not fun is thinking you're safe and OK, then looking down and seeing your feet swollen up like cantaloupes.

Resting pulse was 136, couldn't wear my shoes or sneakers, suddenly there was a huge volley of concern from my PCP and I got to wear a heart monitor.

Came through it, still here. Wouldn't wish the experience on anyone.


Next time, see your vet!
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Oh great.

What cockamamie "miracle cure" will the covidiots come up with to treat this?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Oh great.

What cockamamie "miracle cure" will the covidiots come up with to treat this?


I'm going to recommend Lindane.

LINDANE for veterinary use in CATTLE, SHEEP, GOATS, PIG, POULTRY, DOGS and CATS against external parasites: ticks, flies, fleas, lice, mites, fly maggots
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Maybe they should try wearing shoes.
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


cdn1.thecomeback.comView Full Size
 
Serious Post on Serious Thread
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Dadoody: Front Page of Fark wants you to take vaccine but also tell you that you're farked anyways.


Not sue whose reading comprehension failed, but this is complications from covid, not the covid vax I think
 
