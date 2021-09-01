 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   There are some notable anniversaries this month. One is the 15th anniversary of the establishment of Freedom Baggies for one's liquids when flying and the donnybrook over writing "Kip Hawley Is An Idiot" on one such bag   (cnn.com) divider line
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ryan Bird's (MKEbound) personal account is here:

https://www.flyertalk.com/forum/check​p​oints-borders-policy-debate/606142-i-d​etained-tsa-checkpoint-about-25-minute​s-today.html
 
physt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Let's not forget that we have freedom baggies because a would be terrorist once thought about smuggling powerful liquid explosives, which don't exist, onto an airplane.
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You lookin' for a tilly?

No fisticuffs?
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

physt: Let's not forget that we have freedom baggies because a would be terrorist once thought about smuggling powerful liquid explosives, which don't exist, onto an airplane.


But, you know, you might bring precursors for TATP onto the plane, set up lab conditions in the toilet, and cook up a batch in a couple of hours during the flight. Or, risk carrying it to the airport, already made, and blowing yourself up if your cab hits a pothole.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Well "9/11 : 2 The Sequel" didnt happen so why dont you just say youre welcome.

Or thank you. I dont care.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: physt: Let's not forget that we have freedom baggies because a would be terrorist once thought about smuggling powerful liquid explosives, which don't exist, onto an airplane.

But, you know, you might bring precursors for TATP onto the plane, set up lab conditions in the toilet, and cook up a batch in a couple of hours during the flight. Or, risk carrying it to the airport, already made, and blowing yourself up if your cab hits a pothole.


You go ahead and pour high test peroxide into an airplane sink.

The baggies were always bullshiat and they admitted it when they immediately said "yeah, you can bring all the hand sanitizer you want onto a plane"
 
serfdood [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Let's not forget the shoe and underpants bombers.  The former resulted in us having to remove our shoes when going through airport security.  Fortunately they did not enact a similar policy as a result of the latter, except for the occasional  strip-search.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'll go have some Freedom Fries and Freedom Bread and Freedom Dressing today.  It'll make Sobby the Crying American Eagle slightly less sad.
 
Lurk Who's Talking [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
A nice aspect of my cancers is I cannot fly, nor even travel easily. My Family is dead, I live near Hubby's Family here in In-Law Land, and because of the Pandemic, Hubby only lets me leave home for medical appts. I've always been a homebody, so this is no imposition. I havent flown since Oct, 2013. No reason to now & I have a good excuse not to. All I seem to be missing is hassle and rudeness. Meh.
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Metastatic Capricorn: physt: Let's not forget that we have freedom baggies because a would be terrorist once thought about smuggling powerful liquid explosives, which don't exist, onto an airplane.

But, you know, you might bring precursors for TATP onto the plane, set up lab conditions in the toilet, and cook up a batch in a couple of hours during the flight. Or, risk carrying it to the airport, already made, and blowing yourself up if your cab hits a pothole.


If that was the case, the TSA would not make people throw away potentially dangerous materials in a trash can next to the TSA checkpoint.

A nefarious organization could use such storage area to store gallons of explosives and simply throw in a timer, and in the case of DIA, potentially killing thousands.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: Metastatic Capricorn: physt: Let's not forget that we have freedom baggies because a would be terrorist once thought about smuggling powerful liquid explosives, which don't exist, onto an airplane.

But, you know, you might bring precursors for TATP onto the plane, set up lab conditions in the toilet, and cook up a batch in a couple of hours during the flight. Or, risk carrying it to the airport, already made, and blowing yourself up if your cab hits a pothole.

If that was the case, the TSA would not make people throw away potentially dangerous materials in a trash can next to the TSA checkpoint.

A nefarious organization could use such storage area to store gallons of explosives and simply throw in a timer, and in the case of DIA, potentially killing thousands.


All you have to do is pack your rollaboard with explosives and ball bearings and get it line. When you're in the middle of the crowd, fire it off.

The one security measure that actually made sense was locking the cockpit. Everything else is useless.
 
Chimpy McSquirrel [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Petit_Merdeux: You lookin' for a tilly?

No fisticuffs?


A donnybrook?
 
Metastatic Capricorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

mcreadyblue: Metastatic Capricorn: physt: Let's not forget that we have freedom baggies because a would be terrorist once thought about smuggling powerful liquid explosives, which don't exist, onto an airplane.

But, you know, you might bring precursors for TATP onto the plane, set up lab conditions in the toilet, and cook up a batch in a couple of hours during the flight. Or, risk carrying it to the airport, already made, and blowing yourself up if your cab hits a pothole.

If that was the case, the TSA would not make people throw away potentially dangerous materials in a trash can next to the TSA checkpoint.

A nefarious organization could use such storage area to store gallons of explosives and simply throw in a timer, and in the case of DIA, potentially killing thousands.


Apparently, everyone's snark detectors are broken today.

But, yes, the idiocy of disposing of suspected explosives in plastic trash barrels is not lost on the road warrior community.

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: All you have to do is pack your rollaboard with explosives


One can probably fit a sufficient amount of a plastic explosive in one's colon, if you needed to get it onboard. Several videos on Pornhub suggest there are high-capacity folk willing to do all sorts of things.
 
The Yattering
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I remember a documentary on this topic

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
