 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN) Video Not news: Cat stuck in a tree. News: Cow stuck in a tree. Classic Terry Bradshaw mistake   (cnn.com) divider line
12
    More: Video, Weather, CNN, Video shows, Storm, Climate change, St. Bernard Parish, Watch MSNBC correspondent, amount of time minors  
•       •       •

347 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2021 at 2:35 PM (56 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

JessieL: [Fark user image 850x474] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 850x475] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 850x473] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 850x485] [View Full Size image _x_]


First thing I thought of. Wellington Paranormal is such an awesome show.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Can it moooooooove?
 
ifky
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
azquotes.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Earthworm Jim - Cow launched - Cow Landed
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Cow rescued, delicious"
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"We've got cows"
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

ifky: [azquotes.com image 850x400]


Steelers 35, Ugly Blue Stars 31. Just sayin'.
 
daffy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Well, that is something you don't see every day.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Jump over the moon, they said..
It'll be fun, they said..
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


What, me worry?
 
GloomCookie613
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

red230: JessieL: [Fark user image 850x474] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 850x475] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 850x473] [View Full Size image _x_]

[Fark user image 850x485] [View Full Size image _x_]

First thing I thought of. Wellington Paranormal is such an awesome show.


Agree!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Farking, less working

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.