(WJAC TV Johnstown)   Crews rescue driver from suspended vehicle but unable to prevent the inevitable memes that will ensue   (wjactv.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
FarkingSmurf
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Considering how that could've turned out based on the pic I'd say she nailed the landing.
 
Smidge204 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Because fark Sinclair and their Javascript hellscape;

Officials say they were able to rescue a stuck driver whose car was suspended mid-air after she drove off the edge of a Blair County parking lot Tuesday. According to the Altoona Fire Department, a woman drove off a parking lot around 7:45 a. m. and crashed into the Summit Athletic Club building along W. Plank Road. Authorities say her car was stabilized by Bryce Saylor and Sons Towing Company as crews worked to rescue her.

thealgorerhythm
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
There. Happy?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I hate it when articles leave out pertinent information. Crews came to rescue her, but it doesn't say if he rode up on the tiger.

Fara Clark [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That seems a pretty flimsy barricade to keep someone from driving out the side of a parking garage.
I smell a lawsuit.
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Women drivers, am I right? Bruce Jenner had a perfect driving record. He turns in to Caitlan and BAM! Crashes into oncoming traffic on the Pacific Coast Highway.

Just sayin'...
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
JohnnyApocalypse
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I needed to click to expand and see third pic, and it goes a long way in explaining how the lady could manage to drive off the parking garage - there's no barrier. A chainlink fence is NOT a barrier. Sudden accelerator jam? You're going over the edge. Hit from behind? You're going over the edge. Speeding into the space like an amateur? Rooftop metal pizza extravaganza. That lady was lucky as shiat (saying shiat could be lucky) that there was a building lip she caught that kept her alive. She had to accelerate fast enough through that fence too. Too slow and down she go.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
YOU WOULD THINK WITH ALL THE MONEY WE PAY IN TAXES AND AS OFTEN AS THE DAMN ROADS ARE SHUT DOWN FOR MAINTENANCE, THEY WOULD PUT THE ALTOONA CROSSING SIGNS IN A PLACE WHERE THERE WASN'T SO MUCH TRAFFIC.
 
