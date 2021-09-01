 Skip to content
(Engadget)   List fails for not including toddler-sized cage for checked baggage
13
    More: PSA, Nursery rhyme, Time, Travel, young children, educational podcasts, teaching kids, Anxiety, Older kids  
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just use my mom's recipe

50/50 mix of Nyquil and Whisky.

Practice saying: "Was that a cough?"
 
revrendjim [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: I just use my mom's recipe

50/50 mix of Nyquil and Whisky.

Practice saying: "Was that a cough?"


A little vodka in the juice box works well too.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

revrendjim: SpectroBoy: I just use my mom's recipe

50/50 mix of Nyquil and Whisky.

Practice saying: "Was that a cough?"

A little vodka in the juice box works well too.


One for daddy and one for you. . .
 
dothemath
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Traveling with young children is like trying to turn a cruise ship: It's cumbersome, takes a significant amount of planning and requires a team effort

Literally none of this is true.
Modern navigational equipment has made turning large ships easier than ever.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: revrendjim: SpectroBoy: I just use my mom's recipe

50/50 mix of Nyquil and Whisky.

Practice saying: "Was that a cough?"

A little vodka in the juice box works well too.

One for daddy and one for you. . .


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SpectroBoy: revrendjim: SpectroBoy: I just use my mom's recipe

50/50 mix of Nyquil and Whisky.

Practice saying: "Was that a cough?"

A little vodka in the juice box works well too.

One for daddy and one for you. . .


One for you and daddy's gonna bump a line off the stewardess' ass..
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Benadryl
 
casual disregard
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Instruments? Last damn thing I want to hear on a 17 hour flight is 17 hours of your child performing god-knows-what on a recorder.
 
RogermcAllen [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

dothemath: Traveling with young children is like trying to turn a cruise ship: It's cumbersome, takes a significant amount of planning and requires a team effort

Literally none of this is true.
Modern navigational equipment has made turning large ships easier than ever.


Well that is only because of all of the significant planning and teamwork that went into building a state of the art ship.

You don't pull out of port and then decide, "You know what, we should install a rudder".  With both children and successful cruise ships, the planning needs to start before conception.  Also, don't skimp on the preventative maintenance is also critical for both.

/both are also floating disease vectors
//both also leave you trapped in the middle of the ocean unable to escape
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I would happily fly in the baggage compartment on my next flight. I just need enough room to lay down and, well, oxygen.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Child sized gags
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Based on all the airport/plane rage videos, the toddlers aren't the ones we need cages for.
 
Bukharin
‘’ less than a minute ago  

casual disregard: Instruments? Last damn thing I want to hear on a 17 hour flight is 17 hours of your child performing god-knows-what on a recorder.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
