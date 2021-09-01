 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   A man who admitted to stomping on another man's head in a fight and leaving him unconscious after a night out has been told to "calm down and drink as little as possible" by a deemster. That'll teach him   (msn.com) divider line
27
    More: Facepalm, Assault, Paul Bollan, Isle of Man, Douglas Courthouse, Suicide, Peel Road, Deemster Graeme Cook, Crime  
•       •       •

656 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2021 at 10:20 AM (37 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



27 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
spongeboob [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Affray  that's a charge we don't hear a lot in the states
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Isle fo Man, represent!
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
*of

WTF, Macbook?
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Yeah, like he really is going to calm down.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Im gonna go ahead and make a guess as to this guys skin color.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Deemster? Like Jimmy Hoffa?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
TIL: What a deemster is.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Stamp? Y'all may claim ownership to the language but I disagree with your use of it.

Also WTF is wrong with people? That would never even occur to me.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, a Teamster said "accidents happen" and cracked him over the head with a wrench.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Before I opened the link I thought to myself, "This story smells British"
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Deemster - wiki says it's a judge i.e. deeming someone's fate, but urban dictionary has a slightly different interpretation:

deemster
Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) is a powerful, visual psychedelic which produces short-acting effects when smoked. It is used orally in combination with an MAOI, as in ayahuasca brews. It is naturally produced in the human brain and by many plants
after smokin deemsters and listenin to iggy pop under a waterfall i woke up in the back of a cop car with my dick lookin redder than a lobster
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
At 3am this happened.  Like I preach to my son as he gets older, NOTHING good happens after midnight at a bar.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
A mad Manx
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

stuhayes2010: At 3am this happened.  Like I preach to my son as he gets older, NOTHING good happens after midnight at a bar.


It depends on what bar.  A redneck bar?  Absolutely.

But half the people at a club won't even get there until midnight.  The party doesn't really get going until 1:30.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Was it this bloke...

Fark user imageView Full Size


/ me Limey brethren may recognize
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

RogueWallEnthusiast: Deemster - wiki says it's a judge i.e. deeming someone's fate, but urban dictionary has a slightly different interpretation:

deemster
Dimethyltryptamine (DMT) is a powerful, visual psychedelic which produces short-acting effects when smoked. It is used orally in combination with an MAOI, as in ayahuasca brews. It is naturally produced in the human brain and by many plants
after smokin deemsters and listenin to iggy pop under a waterfall i woke up in the back of a cop car with my dick lookin redder than a lobster


Yeah, but the Googles tell this all is only true on Isle of Man.  In TFA you gotta read all the way down past the tellin' words to the sellin' words of "Why not follow BBC Isle of Man on Facebook and Twitter?" to even start gettin a clue on the WTFs of it all.
 
maddog2030 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im gonna go ahead and make a guess as to this guys skin color.


Cuz he's Manx?
 
FlashHarry [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im gonna go ahead and make a guess as to this guys skin color.


Well, it's the Isle of Man. Not a lot of people of color on that tiny island.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im gonna go ahead and make a guess as to this guys skin color.


Give the locale, probability from population distribution and sunlight exposure indicate this [only one left-] up-standing citizen is as pasty white as an uncooked doughnought.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

maddog2030: dothemath: Im gonna go ahead and make a guess as to this guys skin color.

Cuz he's Manx?


Guessing he's a little short on tail?
 
TheYeti
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Well, that will definitely curb his behavior.
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: Was it this bloke...

[Fark user image 850x548]

/ me Limey brethren may recognize


Him who smelt it dealt it.  YOU must be the drinks raging head stomper!  AND the guy in your pic.

/ Bloody Limeys.
// ^^ sounds like an alcoholic beverage ^^
 
SansNeural [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

TheYeti: Well, that will definitely curb his behavior.


"Kerb".  Brits can't even spell their own language.
 
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I also had to look up "deemster" and was a little disappointed to learn that it didn't mean the considerers had unionized.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
35 years old, hanging out in bars at 3am, and getting into fist fights.............pretty sad life
 
sleze
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The video paints a pretty bleak picture.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

SansNeural: Nick Nostril: Was it this bloke...

[Fark user image 850x548]

/ me Limey brethren may recognize

Him who smelt it dealt it.  YOU must be the drinks raging head stomper!  AND the guy in your pic.

/ Bloody Limeys.
// ^^ sounds like an alcoholic beverage ^^


The Wealdstone Raider
Youtube sAhEFuq62-I


/ NSFW language
 
Displayed 27 of 27 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.