(Yahoo)   Mr. Page, Mr. Plant? You can go home now, your services will NOT be needed at this time   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
32
    More: Spiffy, New Orleans, Tropical cyclone, Hurricane Katrina, Storm surge, New Orleans's levees, Louisiana, Hurricane Ida, Storm  
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Great. They definitely learned their lessons from when Katrina hit.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Score another one for big government.
 
aaronx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The power company was still owned by a for-profit company. Maybe look into that next.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
monkeyboycjc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huh, apparently sometimes governments DO learn from past mistakes. Who'da thunk it?
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
but the changing climate will continue to challenge them

And let me guess, LA is full of goobers who still think it's a hoax or "overblown," it's the Democrats' fault.
 
detonator
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can Leadbelly and Willie Dixon still help?
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

whidbey: but the changing climate will continue to challenge them

And let me guess, LA is full of goobers who still think it's a hoax or "overblown," it's the Democrats' fault.


What? Hollywood is notoriously liberal.

...wait
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We'd also accept Don Mclean...
 
Soup4Bonnie
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
climate change is over, then.   good job, everyone!!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Ahem

Kansas Joe McCoy and Memphis Minnie When the Levee Breaks - Famous 1927 Mississippi River Flood
Youtube swhEa8vuP6U
 
xcalibar25
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

On stand-by.

/Miss ya, Gord!
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

whidbey: but the changing climate will continue to challenge them

And let me guess, LA is full of goobers who still think it's a hoax or "overblown," it's the Democrats' fault.


I mean, yeah, the rural areas of every state are full of goobers, but Louisiana has a Democrat Governor, and Orleans Parrish is about as deep-ass blue as you can go.
 
MBooda
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
They got no work to do if you're going down to Chicago.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
FTA: "The federal government spent $14.5 billion on levees, pumps, seawalls, floodgates and drainage in New Orleans and its surrounding areas, the Associated Press reported, with most of that work complete."

I mean...  If you're already spending $14.5 billion on stuff, nobody would notice if you sneak a pump or two in there.  Just don't have it delivered to your office.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dereksmalls
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Kansas Joe McCoy and Memphis Minnie unavailable for comment, as they are dead.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Ahem."
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

detonator: Can Leadbelly and Willie Dixon still help?


You mean Kansas City Joe McCoy.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Subby should have gone more obscure.

Mr. Wint & Mr. Kidd

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RasIanI
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh, lookit that -- the evil, un-American Blue states teamed up to prevent New Orleans from being washed away.
 
gbv23
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
It was Bonzo's drum beat that really made that one
(later sampled by lotsa folks for being badass)

i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
jso2897
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

detonator: Can Leadbelly and Willie Dixon still help?


Nope. Fark always embraced the shiattiest, lamest version of any given song.
 
FarkMeAmadeus
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

puckrock2000: [Fark user image image 850x552]
"Ahem."


Speaking of JPJ, here's a kickass version with him playing lap steel.
John Paul Jones - When The Levee Breaks (lap steel Guitar)
Youtube uzbA79ptJP8
 
loki see loki do
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So, we have a place to stay?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
You're doin a great job, Brownie! 👍
 
Bazolar
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Great headline.  Would cry and pray again, even though it didn't help me.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Where's that confounded bridge?
 
H31N0US
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

gbv23: It was Bonzo's drum beat that really made that one
(later sampled by lotsa folks for being badass)

[i.imgur.com image 380x214]


Also the first two measures of walk this way, and to a lesser extent the intro to The Crunge, which has more time signatures than Jamaica has mangos
 
cwheelie
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They should've been in Kashmir instead I guess.... maybe it would have gone better
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

steklo: Where's that confounded bridge?


i.makeagif.comView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

ZMugg: steklo: Where's that confounded bridge?

[i.makeagif.com image 320x264] [View Full Size image _x_]


I love that bridge....a great lesson in engineering for sure.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Unfortunately, Lake Pontchartrain is now the Northern point in the Gulf of Mexico.
 
