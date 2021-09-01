 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WREG Memphis)   'Date takes a turn for the worse when woman says man kidnapped and beat her, stole her wedding ring' Um, wedding ring?   (wreg.com) divider line
42
    More: Awkward, English-language films, Robbery, Shopping mall, Jabari Albritton, Theft, American films, shopping center, Memphis woman  
•       •       •

993 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2021 at 9:30 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



42 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I mean, it is possible she is a widow and continues to wear her ring.

/just sayin'
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
'Date takes a turn for the worse when woman says man kidnapped and beat her, stole her wedding ring' Um, wedding ring?


Sounds  like Trevor Bauer is 'upping his game.'
 
no1curr [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Would you prefer he stole her cock ring?
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Officer Barrelroll: I mean, it is possible she is a widow and continues to wear her ring.

/just sayin'


I suspect Occam's Razor is in play here.
 
a flying monkey made me do it [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hell of a story to make up to account for cheating.  Boyfriend is a method actor?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Albritton, who was driving, began doing donuts in the street.
She said at some point, Albritton damaged a tire and demanded she pay for the repair.

I kinda like this guy.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

a flying monkey made me do it: Hell of a story to make up to account for cheating.  Boyfriend is a method actor?


I'm sure this is all one big misunderstanding.
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not all of us are monogamous.
And a lot of those who claim to be cheat.
 
wrenchboy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Albritton, who was driving, began doing donuts in the street.
She said at some point, Albritton damaged a tire and demanded she pay for the repair.

I kinda like this guy.


Sounds like a real man
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: Albritton, who was driving, began doing donuts in the street.
She said at some point, Albritton damaged a tire and demanded she pay for the repair.

I kinda like this guy.


Yeah?  A guy that:
- pistol whips his date
- holds her at gunpoint
- flees police in his car after doing donuts in the street
- Shoots a hole in the car floor
- attempts to force his date to pay for his flat tire due to his dumbassery
- steals her wedding ring
- forces information out of her under threat of violence

You really can pick 'em.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't judge
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm probably going to get some noise for this idea.

How about we NOT kidnap people, beat them, and steal their belongings regardless of the circumstances?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: dothemath: Albritton, who was driving, began doing donuts in the street.
She said at some point, Albritton damaged a tire and demanded she pay for the repair.

I kinda like this guy.

Yeah?  A guy that:
- pistol whips his date
- holds her at gunpoint
- flees police in his car after doing donuts in the street
- Shoots a hole in the car floor
- attempts to force his date to pay for his flat tire due to his dumbassery
- steals her wedding ring
- forces information out of her under threat of violence

You really can pick 'em.


Look at that list.
This guy gets sh*t done!

I dont do that much in a week.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: dothemath: Albritton, who was driving, began doing donuts in the street.
She said at some point, Albritton damaged a tire and demanded she pay for the repair.

I kinda like this guy.

Yeah?  A guy that:
- pistol whips his date
- holds her at gunpoint
- flees police in his car after doing donuts in the street
- Shoots a hole in the car floor
- attempts to force his date to pay for his flat tire due to his dumbassery
- steals her wedding ring
- forces information out of her under threat of violence


So... no 2nd date?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, you know he wasn't gonna bring one on the first date and mother said be ready
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He said he'd blow up her head?

I'd expect he was just offering her some nitrous.
 
Satanic panic in the attic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well you can't say that first date wasn't exciting and innovative
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Dr Jack Badofsky: dothemath: Albritton, who was driving, began doing donuts in the street.
She said at some point, Albritton damaged a tire and demanded she pay for the repair.

I kinda like this guy.

Yeah?  A guy that:
- pistol whips his date
- holds her at gunpoint
- flees police in his car after doing donuts in the street
- Shoots a hole in the car floor
- attempts to force his date to pay for his flat tire due to his dumbassery
- steals her wedding ring
- forces information out of her under threat of violence

So... no 2nd date?


Allright, I get it some people like it rough.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll save a few Farkers some time: TFA doesn't say why she had a wedding ring on.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

casual disregard: I'm probably going to get some noise for this idea.

How about we NOT kidnap people, beat them, and steal their belongings regardless of the circumstances?


Okay.  How do you make a first date memorable?

I can hear Babs singing:
"You don't pistol whip me anymore"
 
Shaggy_C
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Perhaps seeing the wedding ring while ostensibly on a 'date' is what made him head down this path.

Did you see what (ring) she was wearing? She was totally asking for it.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

no1curr: Would you prefer he stole her cock ring?


If' he's confusing a women's wedding ring for a cock ring that fits him, then no wonder he's so angry.
 
Dadoody
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BLM

Bad Lies....uh.....Marriage. something something.
 
cookiefleck
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Jesus, she could be divorced and kept the ring.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Harry Freakstorm:Okay.  How do you make a first date memorable?

I ask for your forgiveness. I'm a bit too milquetoast to answer this question.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He should get off if he was born in Florida.
/It runs in their genes down there
 
El Rich-o
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dr Jack Badofsky: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Dr Jack Badofsky: dothemath: Albritton, who was driving, began doing donuts in the street.
She said at some point, Albritton damaged a tire and demanded she pay for the repair.

I kinda like this guy.

Yeah?  A guy that:
- pistol whips his date
- holds her at gunpoint
- flees police in his car after doing donuts in the street
- Shoots a hole in the car floor
- attempts to force his date to pay for his flat tire due to his dumbassery
- steals her wedding ring
- forces information out of her under threat of violence

So... no 2nd date?

Allright, I get it some people like it rough.


"He's so spontaneous!!"
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I suppose it's possible that the ring is a family heirloom that she inherited, such as her mother's or grandmother's ring, and she'd heard it referred to as as wedding ring often enough that she never just called it a ring.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do wonder if she's the kind of woman that's attracted to bad-boys and bit off more than she could chew with this one.
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Reminds me of a time when I was in traffic court to pay a fine and the guy up before me said he had a witness that would prove he wasnt speeding. His lawyer said she wasnt there right now but he wanted a continuation for when she could get off work. The woman sitting next to him said "What Witness?". There was a quick conference and the lawyer said "Sorry your Honor. We've changed our plea to guilty and we'll be paying the fine."

When the lawyer went up to pay, the dude almost ran out of there and his (I presume wife) took off after him. She was yelling "I dont know where you think you're going. I drove you here".

And they were gone...
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
he does not look like a red mustang kind of guy...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Yes, subby; open marriages exist. Monogamy is a social construct that goes against our nature.
 
runwiz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So, no good night kiss?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I'm not saying it ok, but it is kind of clever.

If you arrange a date with a married woman she probably won't tell anyone where or with who (maybe one close friend).

Myself, I'd rather have the sex.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Yes, subby; open marriages exist. Monogamy is a social construct that goes against our nature.


Occam's razor still applies though.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

El Rich-o: Dr Jack Badofsky: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Dr Jack Badofsky: dothemath: Albritton, who was driving, began doing donuts in the street.
She said at some point, Albritton damaged a tire and demanded she pay for the repair.

I kinda like this guy.

Yeah?  A guy that:
- pistol whips his date
- holds her at gunpoint
- flees police in his car after doing donuts in the street
- Shoots a hole in the car floor
- attempts to force his date to pay for his flat tire due to his dumbassery
- steals her wedding ring
- forces information out of her under threat of violence

So... no 2nd date?

Allright, I get it some people like it rough.

"He's so spontaneous!!"


He really knows what he wants, he just doesn't know what he'll find out.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

TWX: I suppose it's possible that the ring is a family heirloom that she inherited, such as her mother's or grandmother's ring, and she'd heard it referred to as as wedding ring often enough that she never just called it a ring.


^This. I wear a ring that was my grandmother's that I inherited. Personally, I don't know- and there is no longer anyone alive to tell me- whether it was her engagement, wedding or anniversary ring.

It seems to confuse people no matter which hand I wear it on; when I briefly wore it on my right hand, not wanting to give the impression of being engaged/married, several times older folks spontaneously offered their condolences on my widowhood.
 
BeardedDragonLizardMan
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That escalated quick;
Quite the full experience she got
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"Nice" guys just don't turn me on
 
Big_Doofus
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
But he's a bad boy that she can change!
 
TWX
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: TWX: I suppose it's possible that the ring is a family heirloom that she inherited, such as her mother's or grandmother's ring, and she'd heard it referred to as as wedding ring often enough that she never just called it a ring.

^This. I wear a ring that was my grandmother's that I inherited. Personally, I don't know- and there is no longer anyone alive to tell me- whether it was her engagement, wedding or anniversary ring.

It seems to confuse people no matter which hand I wear it on; when I briefly wore it on my right hand, not wanting to give the impression of being engaged/married, several times older folks spontaneously offered their condolences on my widowhood.


Sounds a bit like an, "onion on my belt," moment on their part.

The trouble is that some people simply wear their wedding rings (i'm lumping the engagement ring in with this) on the right hand.  And frankly it wouldn't surprise me if no matter what finger, someone will have some odd interpretation.

Also, only semi-relevant but funny:

Celia Pacquola Live at the Apollo
Youtube fwgUzuZbS9I


her entire set is worth watching from beginning to end, but queued-up to the relevant spot for this particular thread.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Why couldn't you have gotten here before that big, bad stupid-Iooking piece of sewage breath stole my wedding dress?"
 
Displayed 42 of 42 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.