 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Nola.com)   City fails to evacuate, restores power instead   (nola.com) divider line
43
    More: News, New Orleans, Electricity, Power station, Electricity generation, Coal, New Orleans area, additional transmission lines, Wednesday morning  
•       •       •

2759 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2021 at 10:53 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



43 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
So...the commercial district...Is that what I'm seeing?
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
As usual the poors will be last.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: As usual the poors will be last.


Just as Jesus demands.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: So...the commercial district...Is that what I'm seeing?


I'm going to guess that power lines in commercial areas are not as exposed to weather forces as residential lines hanging from poles and such, so far less work would have to be done to restore power to those areas.
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: So...the commercial district...Is that what I'm seeing?


So people can go to work...
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mother restored power once...
memegenerator.netView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: cretinbob: So...the commercial district...Is that what I'm seeing?

I'm going to guess that power lines in commercial areas are not as exposed to weather forces as residential lines hanging from poles and such, so far less work would have to be done to restore power to those areas.


They also may be underground.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: So...the commercial district...Is that what I'm seeing?


Or the people in Olde Springfield
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ColonelCathcart: KangTheMad: cretinbob: So...the commercial district...Is that what I'm seeing?

I'm going to guess that power lines in commercial areas are not as exposed to weather forces as residential lines hanging from poles and such, so far less work would have to be done to restore power to those areas.

They also may be underground.


I wasn't certain if NOLA buried power lines. I don't know why I was thinking that, since obviously the ground has to be solid stable enough to support heavy buildings in the first place...
 
p51d007
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The company was able to bring those customers back using electricity from the New Orleans Power Station, a natural gas plant in New Orleans East, according to a press release from the utility.


Gee, a fossil fuel plant?  Not wind or solar????
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: cretinbob: So...the commercial district...Is that what I'm seeing?

I'm going to guess that power lines in commercial areas are not as exposed to weather forces as residential lines hanging from poles and such, so far less work would have to be done to restore power to those areas.


Oh don't go ruining Fark's "fark the poor!" circlejerk who are making a big deal out of nothing as usual.

The power and internet grid have always been dodgy in rural areas.  Not sure why anybody is surprised that the city has power restored first.
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hadn't followed this too closely, but it seems like they did a bit better this time than they did with katrina.
city isn't under several feet of water but instead the power was cut off?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A small/large surcharge will appear on your next bill and the one after that and the one after that until you get used to it.

A gas generator?  Why don't you just stab the Earth in the heart?
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: So...the commercial district...Is that what I'm seeing?


Looks like the lakefront area, which is not the same as the Quarter or the Central Business District. Lived there many moons ago.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Juc: I hadn't followed this too closely, but it seems like they did a bit better this time than they did with katrina.
city isn't under several feet of water but instead the power was cut off?


Yeah, the levees held but some electrical towers came down instead.  Power outages happen in every hurricane, so that's to be expected.  A few levees did get topped by surge, but they didn't break.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: So...the commercial district...Is that what I'm seeing?


Two large areas between Morrison Rd. and I-10, which look largely like residential developments, as well as a neighborhood near Lake Michoud.

Remember when they said they had two options?

One would see them getting the transmission lines back up and running, allowing power to flow into the region from the national grid.
A second option would be to create a temporary, isolated grid that included only the New Orleans area and use power plants in New Orleans East and on the West Bank to provide some power.

Guess with which option they went first. They had originally painted these as mutually exclusive, but they're now basically doing the second option immediately (disconnecting the rest of the grid from that portion), while they spend weeks doing the right thing.

The fun part? Videos of restored power from that area are now being circulated on social media as "see how resilient we are?" marketing.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"The Vampyre Lestat will soon rise from his eternal slumber to feast on the blood of the innocent. But first he must change his draws because he is suffering from an unholy cases of swamp ass"
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You would think after all this time they would have figured out how to harden the power system against this.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Juc: I hadn't followed this too closely, but it seems like they did a bit better this time than they did with katrina.
city isn't under several feet of water but instead the power was cut off?

Yeah, the levees held but some electrical towers came down instead.  Power outages happen in every hurricane, so that's to be expected.  A few levees did get topped by surge, but they didn't break.


Don't they have multiple layers of levees because they expect a couple to top?
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't really complain - this looks like a good idea. They focused on getting some fairly dense residential developments, along with ancillary services (I mean, Waffle House, c'mon) powered up again.

I suspect the choice was driven by engineering, rather than political, forces - you're looking at the lowest-hanging fruit that provides the biggest bang for buck.
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I live across the street from the substation.
I rarely have power outages.

Unless its Febuary.
 
JohnBigBootay
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuffy: You would think after all this time they would have figured out how to harden the power system against this.


They do. This is not about a lack of knowledge. It's all kinds of shiat we know how to do but can't fund.
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

KangTheMad: Tad_Waxpole: Juc: I hadn't followed this too closely, but it seems like they did a bit better this time than they did with katrina.
city isn't under several feet of water but instead the power was cut off?

Yeah, the levees held but some electrical towers came down instead.  Power outages happen in every hurricane, so that's to be expected.  A few levees did get topped by surge, but they didn't break.

Don't they have multiple layers of levees because they expect a couple to top?


That's my understanding, yeah.  That it's a network of them, to prevent a widespread flooding event, but even one topped levee is going to flood somebody.   A few neighborhoods got unlucky and did flood, but the city as a whole did well.  This one was more of a wind event rather than a flooding and surge event like Katrina was.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

JohnBigBootay: stuffy: You would think after all this time they would have figured out how to harden the power system against this.

They do. This is not about a lack of knowledge. It's all kinds of shiat we know how to do but can't fund.


It's insane that we spend so much money on guns and bombs and literally less than pennies on the functional use of our country.
 
twocent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like poorer neighborhoods are getting power first.

N.O. East & Treme ain't exactly Garden District.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All things considered, I still think New Orleans did exceptionally well against an incredibly powerful storm. Still not sure about the long-term survival of the city, but it's nice to know time isn't up quite yet.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

NewportBarGuy: JohnBigBootay: stuffy: You would think after all this time they would have figured out how to harden the power system against this.

They do. This is not about a lack of knowledge. It's all kinds of shiat we know how to do but can't fund.

It's insane that we spend so much money on guns and bombs and literally less than pennies on the functional use of our country.


Figuratively literally hyperbole, in a metaphorical way of speaking.
 
yagottabefarkinkiddinme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This shiatshow of rich v poor and have and have nots farking stops here.

The first light ( the term Entergy is using to restore the farking grid ) came in 70128 and 70127. That is almost as poor as it gets in a almost 100% African American area known as New Orleans East and Little Woods.

Do do not know what you are talking about.

They got it first because that is the transmission line that was first restored because everything is on the floor. Catastrophic hurricane destruction.

You assholes.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: [Fark user image 265x190]
"The Vampyre Lestat will soon rise from his eternal slumber to feast on the blood of the innocent. But first he must change his draws because he is suffering from an unholy cases of swamp ass"


My favorite sketch when I was a kid, probably influenced me into researching real Goth music instead of relying on my Marilyn Mansonite ex-friend.

/"Goth Talk is sponsored by the Gloom Room, for all your Goth needs. It's an oooooorrrgggyyyyy of the macabre... Right next to the Pizza Hut, on Hibiscus Road!"
//I met Chris Kattan at a con in Jersey a few years ago, apparently the SNL writer for that sketch used to be a Goth in Florida when he was younger
 
Tad_Waxpole
‘’ 1 hour ago  

yagottabefarkinkiddinme: This shiatshow of rich v poor and have and have nots farking stops here.

The first light ( the term Entergy is using to restore the farking grid ) came in 70128 and 70127. That is almost as poor as it gets in a almost 100% African American area known as New Orleans East and Little Woods.

Do do not know what you are talking about.

They got it first because that is the transmission line that was first restored because everything is on the floor. Catastrophic hurricane destruction.

You assholes.


Fark's default position is typically complete ignorance on what's actually happening on the ground in most places.  The longer you stay here, the more you'll realize that
 
MBooda
‘’ 1 hour ago  
New Orleans East

Well, that's terrific. The houses will be nicely lit up for the drive-by shooters.

/lived on Read Ave. 1979-80, Michoud 1981-82
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: My favorite sketch when I was a kid


NOLA in the 90's was a bad parody of a parody. The height of the Anne Rice nonsense.
 
YouKnowWho
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Ahem. Texas.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

stuffy: You would think after all this time they would have figured out how to harden the power system against this.


At a minimum- build a transmission tower rated for hurricane force winds.
Or else some business-weasel did some Finance math...
Replacement cost X Avg chance of hurricane < cost of hurricane rated tower.
//Undoubtedly, the people responsible will fall upward & get promoted + bonus
 
urger [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: This shiatshow of rich v poor and have and have nots farking stops here.

The first light ( the term Entergy is using to restore the farking grid ) came in 70128 and 70127. That is almost as poor as it gets in a almost 100% African American area known as New Orleans East and Little Woods.

Do do not know what you are talking about.

They got it first because that is the transmission line that was first restored because everything is on the floor. Catastrophic hurricane destruction.

You assholes.

Fark's default position is typically complete ignorance on what's actually happening on the ground in most places.  The longer you stay here, the more you'll realize that


You say that like it's a bad thing
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

dothemath: DarkSoulNoHope: My favorite sketch when I was a kid

NOLA in the 90's was a bad parody of a parody. The height of the Anne Rice nonsense.


Yep, unfortunately wandered into the Goth clubs of NYC in the early 2000s. Had to tell more than a few people to fark off, because I like wearing Victorian/Edwardian-like Goth clothing but don't ascribe to that "Vampire Culture" bullshait.
 
twocent
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: KangTheMad: cretinbob: So...the commercial district...Is that what I'm seeing?

I'm going to guess that power lines in commercial areas are not as exposed to weather forces as residential lines hanging from poles and such, so far less work would have to be done to restore power to those areas.

Oh don't go ruining Fark's "fark the poor!" circlejerk who are making a big deal out of nothing as usual.

The power and internet grid have always been dodgy in rural areas.  Not sure why anybody is surprised that the city has power restored first.


Also most of the city is behind a storm surge protection system. There is something to restore power to, since the city was not destroyed.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: stuffy: You would think after all this time they would have figured out how to harden the power system against this.

At a minimum- build a transmission tower rated for hurricane force winds.
Or else some business-weasel did some Finance math...
Replacement cost X Avg chance of hurricane < cost of hurricane rated tower.
//Undoubtedly, the people responsible will fall upward & get promoted + bonus


Towers I don't see being too much of an issue. Keeping the lines on the towers after hours of 145mph+ winds and flying debris? Now that's the weak point that I don't think you're realistically going to solve.
 
Juc
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: Juc: I hadn't followed this too closely, but it seems like they did a bit better this time than they did with katrina.
city isn't under several feet of water but instead the power was cut off?

Yeah, the levees held but some electrical towers came down instead.  Power outages happen in every hurricane, so that's to be expected.  A few levees did get topped by surge, but they didn't break.


ok that's pretty good then, all things considered.
I was a smidge worried they'd get wiped off the map again.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Juc: Tad_Waxpole: Juc: I hadn't followed this too closely, but it seems like they did a bit better this time than they did with katrina.
city isn't under several feet of water but instead the power was cut off?

Yeah, the levees held but some electrical towers came down instead.  Power outages happen in every hurricane, so that's to be expected.  A few levees did get topped by surge, but they didn't break.

ok that's pretty good then, all things considered.
I was a smidge worried they'd get wiped off the map again.


My friend got some flooding, but I think he was more pissed that FedEx refused to hold a package for delivery while he's evacuated and not home.
 
Kit Fister [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I guess it really was their moment of triumph.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Tad_Waxpole: yagottabefarkinkiddinme: This shiatshow of rich v poor and have and have nots farking stops here.

The first light ( the term Entergy is using to restore the farking grid ) came in 70128 and 70127. That is almost as poor as it gets in a almost 100% African American area known as New Orleans East and Little Woods.

Do do not know what you are talking about.

They got it first because that is the transmission line that was first restored because everything is on the floor. Catastrophic hurricane destruction.

You assholes.

Fark's default position is typically complete ignorance on what's actually happening on the ground in most places.  The longer you stay here, the more you'll realize that


But I'm MAD at people I don't know because I'm frustrated by my own politics!!
 
Displayed 43 of 43 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.