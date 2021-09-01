 Skip to content
(We Are Central PA)   Man drives paranoid to Punxsutawney because his CD player was spying on him   (wearecentralpa.com) divider line
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Did he think a big groundhog was going to go after him?
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
So they're spying on you thru the CD player in your car....so you drive thru 7 counties in that car....shouldn't you have left the car?

I guess it made sense on meth.
 
sleze
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Is The Government Spying On Schizophrenics Enough?
Youtube FzoXQKumgCw
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
And I'm sure he will now get the help he obviously needs.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Walker: So they're spying on you thru the CD player in your car....so you drive thru 7 counties in that car....shouldn't you have left the car?

I guess it made sense on meth.


Was going to say the same thing... good to know I'm not the only one not on meth.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It only spies if you press the "track" button.
 
daffy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I understand exactly how he feels. My microwave hates me, the fridge is laughing at me, the dishwasher is spying on me and the washer and dryer are plotting against me. He sounds perfectly normal.
 
talkertopc
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
They did not mention if the cd player was really spying on him or not, what are they hiding?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Does the 7 counties have much significance?
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
krafty420
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Paranoid from being awake for days on simulants, eh - must have been hell inside his head.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
if this guy thinks the CD player is spying on him wait until he finds out what Google has been doing...
 
Petroleum Oligarch
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Cds?
nutz
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Jeez.  And I thought I was a technophobe.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
In other news, people still own CD players.
 
RedWineBuzz
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Meanwhile, elsewhere in Punxsutawney...
 
genner
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
They'll do that. The analogue cassette and 8-track spying equipment was shut down about 17 years ago, so it's better to use those formats.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

jjorsett: In other news, people still own CD players.


Well how else am I going to rip them to mp3 for my ipod?

The one in my 2009 car works fine as does the one on my HP desktop.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Was the stuff he was on just that good, or just that bad?
 
