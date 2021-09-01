 Skip to content
(Slate)   California now officially considers college students an environmental menace, which must mean that frat boys are the bro-spewing equivalent of thermonuclear weapons   (slate.com) divider line
31
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Gee California, what will you come up with next?
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Is a less educated population better for the environment?

Just stirring the shiat...

Seriously, universities could do a better job of reducing environmental impact...maybe not create massive luxury apartment communities for students? I mean, doesn't have to be like the slightly improved jail cell style dorms (with two communal shower stalls for every 50 residents) we had 30 years ago, but 18 year-olds don't "need" their own private jacuzzis, granite countertops and Wolf cooktops, for the low price of $1200/month/per student at flyover state universities.

A culture of excess is a terrible lesson to teach and is bad for the environment.

At some point, you know, they should just go to class, and learn things.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So then the other seven million or so people in the Bay Area are as one with nature?
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 1 hour ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size


Chemical weapons
 
bronskrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
indiewire.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Telling white girls theyre smart is never a good idea.

Ten minutes later theyre screaming about demonic possession at a city council meeting.
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, the crazy runs deep there I guess.
 
BlackWivesMatter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's just another stellar example of hidden systemic racism, as students begin excelling in black schools in Oakland and elsewhere  the white establishment does whatever it can to keep black students out.  Freeze enrollment, that means freezing black enrollment which is racist like the the rest of America.  Remnants of Trump era policies.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Judge is a banana

Build Absolutely Nothing Anywhere Near Anyone
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait till they decide all the students need a Prop 65 warning tattooed on them.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

FrancoFile: Judge is a banana

Build Absolutely Nothing Anywhere Near Anyone


More precisely, California's' environmental laws are BANANAs (the judge is just enforcing them).

The CEQA desperately needs reform.
 
stuffy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Have you seen the Hair products coming out of the average sorority ?
 
stevenvictx
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I look at that picture and cant help but think:

"I like big butts and I cannot lie...."
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Berkeley Green is people!
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 1 hour ago  
(reads article)
Ah, NIMBYs afraid that college-aged kids and other "undesirables" will affect their farking almighty property values.
Carry on.
 
special20
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First they took our freedom to fap in the shower away, and I did nothing.
 
OhioUGrad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: Is a less educated population better for the environment?

Just stirring the shiat...

Seriously, universities could do a better job of reducing environmental impact...maybe not create massive luxury apartment communities for students? I mean, doesn't have to be like the slightly improved jail cell style dorms (with two communal shower stalls for every 50 residents) we had 30 years ago, but 18 year-olds don't "need" their own private jacuzzis, granite countertops and Wolf cooktops, for the low price of $1200/month/per student at flyover state universities.

A culture of excess is a terrible lesson to teach and is bad for the environment.

At some point, you know, they should just go to class, and learn things.


cdn2.lamag.comView Full Size
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevenvictx: I look at that picture and cant help but think:

"I like big butts and I cannot lie...."


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Carousel Beast
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BlackWivesMatter: It's just another stellar example of hidden systemic racism, as students begin excelling in black schools in Oakland and elsewhere  the white establishment does whatever it can to keep black students out.  Freeze enrollment, that means freezing black enrollment which is racist like the the rest of America.  Remnants of Trump era policies.


Ah yes, Trump's fault in a state completely controlled by Democrats.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

beezeltown: 18 year-olds don't "need" their own private jacuzzis, granite countertops and Wolf cooktops


Where do they have those?
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Carousel Beast: BlackWivesMatter: It's just another stellar example of hidden systemic racism, as students begin excelling in black schools in Oakland and elsewhere  the white establishment does whatever it can to keep black students out.  Freeze enrollment, that means freezing black enrollment which is racist like the the rest of America.  Remnants of Trump era policies.

Ah yes, Trump's fault in a state completely controlled by Democrats.


Mentally annotate that this is a crappy troll account posing as a woke cracker.  You'll minimize your eyestrain when reading their garbage.
 
AntonChigger
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: It's just another stellar example of hidden systemic racism, as students begin excelling in black schools in Oakland and elsewhere  the white establishment does whatever it can to keep black students out.  Freeze enrollment, that means freezing black enrollment which is racist like the the rest of America.  Remnants of Trump era policies.


I don't know what is trolling anymore.
 
PaceyWhitter
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BlackWivesMatter: It's just another stellar example of hidden systemic racism, as students begin excelling in black schools in Oakland and elsewhere  the white establishment does whatever it can to keep black students out.  Freeze enrollment, that means freezing black enrollment which is racist like the the rest of America.  Remnants of Trump era policies.


Not sure how you can blame this on Trump.   To me, Trump supporters should love this.  This involves NIMBY liberals basterdizing a environmental law written by liberals to use it against the expansion of one of the most liberal state schools in the country.
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
The trouble with California is that it's full of Californians.
 
Trocadero
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
As a Berkeley student who had to clean up after a frat party and an engineering BBQ, yes, undergrads are a farking environmental disaster. And while the damn state is on fire, LA's largest water treatment plant is still not working properly after a SNAFU in July, etc, sometimes you need a farking adult in the room to say "hey farkwits, calm the fark down, it's too crowded." When the A's sleaze their way to Vegas, they can just start dumping garbage in the stadium. It's not like the Raiders fans would notice the difference (zing!).
 
My Second Fark Account
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Isn't this just situation normal for Berkeley, CA though?
 
Lochaber_Axe [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

PaceyWhitter: BlackWivesMatter: It's just another stellar example of hidden systemic racism, as students begin excelling in black schools in Oakland and elsewhere  the white establishment does whatever it can to keep black students out.  Freeze enrollment, that means freezing black enrollment which is racist like the the rest of America.  Remnants of Trump era policies.

Not sure how you can blame this on Trump.   To me, Trump supporters should love this.  This involves NIMBY liberals basterdizing a environmental law written by liberals to use it against the expansion of one of the most liberal state schools in the country.


Pretty much this ^^^ and I live close to Berkeley.  Still though, it sounds like they did not put much thought into infrastructure expansion before they decided to let in another 7000 students.  Berkeley is a pretty dense city as it is and has one of the worst homeless problems in the state.  But reading the (overly opinionated) article you see the quote from the plaintiff accusing the mayor of "having higher political ambitions" and it starts to look like a petty little squabble rather than some righteous fight against evil capitalism or whatnought.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Rank beer farts should be considered biological weapons of ass destruction
 
cwheelie
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

kdawg7736: Gee California, what will you come up with next?


MOAR TAXES!
californian
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheSwizz: Carousel Beast: BlackWivesMatter: It's just another stellar example of hidden systemic racism, as students begin excelling in black schools in Oakland and elsewhere  the white establishment does whatever it can to keep black students out.  Freeze enrollment, that means freezing black enrollment which is racist like the the rest of America.  Remnants of Trump era policies.

Ah yes, Trump's fault in a state completely controlled by Democrats.

Mentally annotate that this is a crappy troll account posing as a woke cracker.  You'll minimize your eyestrain when reading their garbage.


Note that that's a crappy troll account responding to a crappy troll account. We're trapped in a Trollobouros.
 
jjorsett
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Nice to see the elites starting to have to deal with the laws they love when they're imposed on everybody else.
 
