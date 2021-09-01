 Skip to content
 
(NPR)   Your dog knows when you farked up   (npr.org) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
TFA: Your dog knows when he isn't getting a treat he just saw.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

libranoelrose: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 728x1500]


Holy crap - it look like you and I have almost the exact same dog.  Ours is that color of brown all over with a little pepper on the muzzle.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Netrngr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They also want steak or so I have heard.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My cat > your dog

This discussion is over.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He sees you when you're sleeping
He knows when you're awake
He knows if you've been bad or good
So let's have a piece of cake
 
freakdiablo
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Now tell me if dogs know if I'm lying.  Already know they're narcs, don't want them ratting me out for tax fraud.
 
IDisME
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But not everyone buys her group's conclusions. "I'm not convinced," says Clive Wynne, the founding director of the Canine Science Collaboratory at Arizona State University in Tempe, who did not work on this study.

You know what?  You should just STFU and get a damn dog.You have a degree and have NO idea WTF you're talking about.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
npr.orgView Full Size

npr.orgView Full Size


I just love the gifs.
 
FreakyBunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If you subscribe to the theory that modern dogs descended from wolves that figured out how to benefit from a complementary relationship with humans this makes a certain amount of sense. Interpreting our behaviour correctly helped their ancestors join the human pack, as it were. Maybe the dogs that knew when humans were being kind/generous/etc., tended to be more accepted and therefore had a greater chance of passing those genes along. If dogs can read our emotions maybe it means they can tell when we're being dicks or just dorks.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

UberDave: libranoelrose: [lh3.googleusercontent.com image 728x1500]

Holy crap - it look like you and I have almost the exact same dog.  Ours is that color of brown all over with a little pepper on the muzzle.


The front or back dog?

(don't tell Cabbage he's not a dog, he'll gut you)\
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
th.bing.comView Full Size


Yo dawg
 
twocent
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

FreakyBunny: If you subscribe to the theory that modern dogs descended from wolves that figured out how to benefit from a complementary relationship with humans this makes a certain amount of sense. Interpreting our behaviour correctly helped their ancestors join the human pack, as it were. Maybe the dogs that knew when humans were being kind/generous/etc., tended to be more accepted and therefore had a greater chance of passing those genes along. If dogs can read our emotions maybe it means they can tell when we're being dicks or just dorks.


They can smell our emotions, especially guilt.
 
falkone32
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Every single time the dog failed to get food, no matter why the treat was withheld, the dog could simply walk around the side of the partition and gobble up the easily seen treats. But whether they did this, and how quickly, seemed to depend on whether the person appeared to have denied the dog the treats either "accidentally" or on purpose.

This sounds like a very poorly conceived experiment where the results are an interpretation and they don't know what they are actually measuring.
 
