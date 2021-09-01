 Skip to content
(Guardian)   English judge sentences far-right potential terrorist to reading the classics. Well that showed him. Tag is for both judge and defendant   (theguardian.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
White supremacist sentenced to read books exclusively written by white people.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
"I'm going to further entrench in the mind of this very stupid, uneducated person that the act of reading should be viewed as a punishment being inflicted upon him by someone more powerful."

The precise reason there are so many English teachers actively working right now who should have never been allowed near a classroom.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Oh, and the same basic sentiment applies to using physical activity or exercise as a penalty. "You're late to class, Babkins, drop and give me 20."

Twenty years later. "Babkins, you're 50 pounds overweight. Why on Earth aren't you exercising more?"
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
FTA: "A former student who downloaded almost 70,000 white supremacist documents and bomb-making instructions has avoided a prison sentence "by the skin of his teeth" after being told to read classic literature by Dickens, Austen, Shakespeare and Hardy."

How long would the prison sentence have been...?  It might be worth taking a minute to consider the options here...
 
digidorm [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Oh, and the same basic sentiment applies to using physical activity or exercise as a penalty. "You're late to class, Babkins, drop and give me 20."

Twenty years later. "Babkins, you're 50 pounds overweight. Why on Earth aren't you exercising more?"


"Hey, I may be fat, but I'm always on time."
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
i.guim.co.ukView Full Size

How about sentence this white goblin to a dentist visit?
Oh and go suck a dirty sock full of cocks.
Id love to have time to do nothing but read great literature. How about you donate those books to a class full of black kids who actually want to read instead of this flock of seagulls looking motherfu*ker who probably cant even read the instructions on his own hair gel.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Tag could also be for Subby.  The "offense" the man is convicted of  is reading the wrong things, so the punishment fits the crime:
John was identified as a terror risk days after his 18th birthday and was referred to the Prevent programme but continued to download "repellent" rightwing documents, the Leicester Mercury reported. He also wrote a letter raging against gay people, immigrants and liberals.
On 11 August, he was convicted by a jury of possessing information likely to be useful for preparing an act of terror, which carries a maximum jail sentence of 15 years.

Repellent as I find his chosen reading material to be, simply reading ANYTHING should never be a crime in a free society.
 
Flincher
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Wow thats brutal. Here in New Gilead, nazi cucks get elected to the House and Senate.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


BEHOLD!  The Master Race!
 
functionisalwaystaken
‘’ 1 minute ago  
It should be nothing but Jane Austen.  Her stuff is awful.
 
Oliver Twisted
‘’ less than a minute ago  
So Subby, the justice system is to be used only for punishment, not rehabilitation.  Good to know for future reference.
 
Por que tan serioso
‘’ less than a minute ago  
It's like if Shane Macgowan had an idioit kid.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.