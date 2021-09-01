 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   UK car manufacturing plant may have had a corpse hatch   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
    Cemetery, George John Funeral Directors, George Cutler, human remains, 13-year-old David Spencer, Burial, unmarked grave  
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Enjoy your smallpox?
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably a union beef.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Finally, an explanation for Land Rover electrics.

media3.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Perhaps now the Curse of Lucas will be raised.
 
Schmerd1948 [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
So that's where they bury the survivors.
 
Juc
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The OG crash test dummies.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Corpse Hatch?  Don't you mean "Innocence Tube"?
 
ISO15693 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Given they were buried in coffins dating to the 1700s I'm going to hazard a guess they weren't landrover employees
 
Boojum2k
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Were they installing suicide doors?
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Suicides? Does the Anglican Church treat suicide the same way (some?) Catholics (used to?) and not allow burial alongside those not dead by their own hand?
 
