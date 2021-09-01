 Skip to content
 
(CNN) Authorities still don't know what killed a family of three along a California hiking trail, and have now closed down the whole area because of "unknown hazards." I saw this X-Files episode. It ends badly
    More: Followup, Sheriff, Merced County, California, Algal bloom, Coroner, Police, Death, Yosemite National Park, Autopsy  
749 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2021 at 10:10 AM



leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

leeksfromchichis: [encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.com image 698x439]


It couldn't be that.  I think their beef jerky was still in the backpack.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'll bet tainted water... that is just incredibly sad.
 
gilbertfroy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Shotgun Justice
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I wish Unsolved Mysteries was still on.  Then I could watch all about it (about seven years from now) with dramatic reenactments and music.
 
dothemath
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
d2z1w4aiblvrwu.cloudfront.netView Full Size

Last known photo.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
It was the salmon mousse.

/Never used canned salmon.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Why do we even allow hiking?  It is dangerous.  People should live in the pod and work in the pod.  If they need to go hiking, have them put on VR goggles and fire up the hiking sim.

Problem solved.
 
KarmicDisaster [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I just remembered, I had the fish too.
 
skyotter
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Why did I think this was Utah?  Stupid brain.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Why do we even allow hiking?  It is dangerous.  People should live in the pod and work in the pod.  If they need to go hiking, have them put on VR goggles and fire up the hiking sim.

Problem solved.


media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
shoegaze99
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
If conspiracy sites haven't already said that this family was about to blow the lid off the global pedophile ring and they were killed in order to keep them silent -- and I'd be surprised if that notion hasn't already been floated -- then maybe I'll make a sock puppet and get it started. Give it, say, three days and it will be the accepted wisdom in those circles.
 
wild9
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm going with...
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just to be clearly I was out of town when that went down.

Shaggy It Wasn't Me (Official Music Video) (uncensored)
Youtube T_x6QmuJdms
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I'm just relieved the cliched phrase "out of an abundance of caution" was not invoked in explaining why the trail was closed. Seems weird they would be drinking untreated water with a potential algal bloom on a day hike unless they didn't pack enough and got seriously dehydrated.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Shotgun Justice: I wish Unsolved Mysteries was still on.  Then I could watch all about it (about seven years from now) with dramatic reenactments and music.


Nah. If you want the truth, all the truth, and nothing but the truth:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Angry ents. Better burn down the rest of the forest to be safe.
 
The Crepes of Wrath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'll bet tainted water... that is just incredibly sad.


I'm going with tainted love, because that always gets stuck in my head.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Family of three lost hiking? C'mon, people, the evidence could not be more clear.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Unsolved Mysteries - Opening Theme (HQ Audio)
Youtube JnOeIFx3ML8
"In August 2021, Jonathan Gerrish, Ellen Chung, their 1-year-old daughter and their loyal dog left their home for what was supposed to be a quiet hike at Yosemite national park. Instead, it was the last time any of them were seen alive. What was supposed to be a fun family outing turned into a baffling mystery that authorities are still puzzled by. Join us as we investigate what might have happened to this loving family on that fateful day. Maybe you can help solve a mystery..."
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
It was an assassination.
 
kabloink
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Bslim: It was an assassination.


Including the dog?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Why do we even allow hiking?  It is dangerous.  People should live in the pod and work in the pod.  If they need to go hiking, have them put on VR goggles and fire up the hiking sim.

Problem solved.


pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Could a lightning strike at the right distance be enough to stop hearts without leaving any physical marks?
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
samples of the drinking water the family packed -- have been sent to labs for testing.


Jeez, whenever a hot asian girl bites it they really spare no expense trying to figure out who fu*ked up.
 
wax_on [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Yeah, the 'toxic mine gasses' thing was not making sense. As I've said before, going to have to wait for the toxicology report for any kind of conclusions.
 
Chthonic Echoes [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

kabloink: Bslim: It was an assassination.

Including the dog?


Especially the dog.
 
kryptoknightmare
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Also this reminds me of like the beginning of a Sci Fi channel original movie, where the investigation into a mysterious death reveals that they were killed by toxic gas from the impending Yosemite Supervolcano, so the local sheriff teams up with a sexy volcanologist and a wacky conspiracy theorist to try to warn the thick headed authorities about the impending doom about to befall everyone, but their warning falls on deaf ears and then there's a bunch of really shiatty CGI scenes where the volcano destroys everything on Earth
 
dothemath
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
ktla.comView Full Size

The Jedi Council is currently in deliberations to find a replacement for their baby.
 
imauniter [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kabloink: Bslim: It was an assassination.

Including the dog?


That was the target. The other two were witnesses.
 
Lake Royale
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Time to dust off the Holy Hand Grenade.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

dothemath: hot asian girl


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kabloink: Bslim: It was an assassination.

Including the dog?


Dogs have been used as murder witnesses before.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: dothemath: hot asian girl

[Fark user image image 850x478]

[Fark user image image 850x353]


What the actual fark is that baby wearing?
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: dothemath: hot asian girl



The bar is admittedly low for American chicks.

Lets downgrade her from "hot" to "not fat at least".
 
thealgorerhythm
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: kabloink: Bslim: It was an assassination.

Including the dog?

Dogs have been used as murder witnesses before.


Who makes their dog watch the murder?
 
Atomic Jonb
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

AmbassadorBooze: Why do we even allow hiking?  It is dangerous.  People should live in the pod and work in the pod.  If they need to go hiking, have them put on VR goggles and fire up the hiking sim.

Problem solved.


Fine by me.  Hell is other people.
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Prank Call of Cthulhu: dothemath: hot asian girl

[Fark user image image 850x478]

[Fark user image image 850x353]

What the actual fark is that baby wearing?


Shhh!
Dont make it angry or it will be forced to use its powers!
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Doodenkoff
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

kabloink: Bslim: It was an assassination.

Including the dog?


The dog was primary.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

dothemath: [ktla.com image 850x478]
The Jedi Council is currently in deliberations to find a replacement for their baby.


That's the best joke about a dead baby I've read this week.  Kudos!

/window seat, please
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I thought it was C02emissions from an old mine that killed them? That sucks for them, but hey, free wildfire suppression system!
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: I'll bet tainted water... that is just incredibly sad.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

wild9: I'm going with...
[Fark user image image 425x318]


You jest, but a seismic based methane or CO2 release was my #1 thought from the start.
 
Warthog [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

40 degree day: Prank Call of Cthulhu: dothemath: hot asian girl

[Fark user image image 850x478]

[Fark user image image 850x353]

What the actual fark is that baby wearing?


I don't know, but I do know that whatever protective powers they thought it might convey were inadequate.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

imauniter: kabloink: Bslim: It was an assassination.

Including the dog?

That was the target. The other two were witnesses.


The cat did it.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
This story is still pretty weird.  The two ideas were some sort of mine gas or that toxic algae.  Maybe the toxicology report will indicate something.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
i1.sndcdn.comView Full Size


The only explanation that makes sense.
 
dothemath
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Warthog: dothemath: [ktla.com image 850x478]
The Jedi Council is currently in deliberations to find a replacement for their baby.

That's the best joke about a dead baby I've read this week.  Kudos!

/window seat, please


Fark user imageView Full Size

Dont worry Eddie Murphy is taking good care of him.
 
