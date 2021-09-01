 Skip to content
(USA Today)   New poll indicates 1 in 5 Americans still prefer YouTube to science   (usatoday.com) divider line
nmrsnr [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I've said it before and I'll say it again, roughly 20% of people will respond in the stupid no matter what you ask.

26% believe in geocentrism

16% believe in a flat Earth

21% believe in the Loch Ness Monster

etc...
 
A Fark Handle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark what they believe. Fark their feelings. It's jab or very bad things. Unsure of what's my favor very bad thing. Sort of a tie between exclusion and scarlet letter or just forcing the needle in their arm.

/Stalin wasn't always wrong
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Youtube tells you that you have secret knowledge that is actually very obvious and easy to understand, but all of the dumb sheep out there intentionally themselves to it. By going with Youtube, you aren't just smarter, your ability to perceive the truth is a sign of your moral superiority. Side with Youtube and you walk as a wolf among sheep, privileged in your godlike understanding of the deeper machinations of reality.

Science tells you that stuff is hard and if you get too into it you have to learn vector calculus. And seriously, guys, even if you learned it at some point, how many of you remember how to manually take the curl of a field or apply Green's theorem to a surface? You see how stupid that makes you feel? With science you feel that way all the time.

Do you really want to feel dumb all the time?

I rest my case.
 
brantgoose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I have to admit: YouTube is marginally funnier than science.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Liberals should be violenter.

It should be painful to be stupid.

(Rednecks arent the only ones allowed to buy guns)
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Are these the idiots that click on the "Impeach Joe Biden?  Take our poll!!!" link?  Because they've already proved their intelligence by clicking on said link.
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That seems low. Based on people in general.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
What's better that they prefer:

YouTube vs. Twitter?
YouTube vs. Facebook?
YouTube vs. TikTok?
 
eKonk
Believe in him? shiat, that asshole still owes me $3.50...
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I'm fine with those 20% dropping dead due to their stupidity.
Darwinism at work.
 
dkulprit
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I love YouTube!  It's my preferred way to get information and learn things.

But I'm also not watching Alex Jones level of dumbassery.

Channels about actual science and engineering by experts and self taught makers.

YouTube has a ton of very informative stuff that will make you smarter, you just need to not be farking stupid.
 
ReapTheChaos
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Only 1 in 5 say they won't get a jab

Only? 1 in 5 is still 20%, that's a pretty significant number of people in my book.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
New poll indicates one in five people are irredeemable morons.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I go by whatever PornHub says.
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
It all started when they added "Close cover before striking" to matches. Too many warnings. The stupid needs to be weeded out.
 
Abox
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Side poll indicates 4 in 5 Americans think science = anyone in a lab coat.

Respondents split on whether lab coat guy must be marxist or capitalist for his conclusions to count as science.
 
Rogue Surf
And over half of the Republican Party and 100% of the Q-Berts and Q-Karens believe the 2020 Election was stolen by Hugo Chavez, the Italians, and Space Lasers!  That and they believe all Dems are in a babby-eatin' satan cult instead of them being the majority of their fellow Americans!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
images.news18.comView Full Size
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
Home maintenance and repair, gardening, etc.  It's not hard to figure out who knows what they're talking about and who's just blathering.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Here she is carefully measuring precise amounts of her urine into each container to be sold to Japanese business men.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
According to the CDC, about 25.8% of adults have not had any covid shot, and a fair amount of people every day are still getting their first jab.  So I think a good bunch of those 20% are lying or will be convinced to get the shot once it becomes more difficult to function in society.
 
kbronsito
That cartoon really shouldn't apply here. The truth, in this specific case, is actually pretty farking comforting. A safe vaccine greatly reduces your risk of getting Covid, and nearly eliminates having serious symptoms if are in the small cohort that does catch it in spite of being vaccinated. The vaccines is widely and freely available around the country.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Well that tracks. My ex told me this morning that 20% of her students are out with Covid.
 
Rogue Surf
Yes, I love You Tube for learning how to fix things - especially automotive, and also to watch whitewater boats flip in the Grand Canyon!
 
Herr Morgenstern
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I must be using a different YouTube, most of the science videos I watch are accurate and entertaining (Vsauce, Smarter Every Day, etc). I don't want to see the YouTube these people are using.
 
Pants full of macaroni!! [BareFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
It's that low??  Coulda sworn it would be more like 3 in 5.  Maybe the anti-science folks are just louder.
 
LoneVVolf
The other 4 prefer Facebook to science...
 
chawco [TotalFark]
As a scientist, I can co firm that many of the smartest people I know feel stupid and inadequate a very large percentage tage of the time, because they know a lot, which makes you realize how much you don't know.
 
litespeed74
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I derped the other night and got pulled into an online back/forth about the effectiveness of masks.
The angry boomer on the other end told me to do my research. His argument against masks? A story about 2 hairdressers and a Beijing article he read online. I asked if he ever called his doctor to ask about masks and/or vaccines...nope.
Where do you even start with these people???
/Yes, I know it was a waste of my time arguing.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size


So tired of this. Biden should just announce a press conference, then do an opening dance to the microphone to The Black-Eyed Peas "Let's Get it Started", and once there announce that it has indeed started and McConnell, McCarthy, Carlson, Gaetz, Cawthorn, etc. are all being arrested.
 
chawco [TotalFark]
You are entirely correct, but so, 80% vaccinated would be amazing and far better then I expected. I never thought the US would break 70%, Canada maybe 75%.

At 80% we are approaching the numbers where the vaccines might really drop the spread.
 
akya [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
Al Tsheimers
This past week, the Recommended suggestions for me always have at least one video on calculus. Are they trying to tell me something?
 
chawco [TotalFark]
That picture offends me so much. Another rich spoiled jackals taking on expertise and accreditation they didn't earn.

Lab coats are a privilege you earn!
 
Solty Dog
Someone should blind her with some science.
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
...now there's a humblebrag if I've ever heard one.
 
Begoggle
People who are polled like to give funny answers to questions, sometimes just because they find polls annoying.
Most people don't answer polls at all, so they have to work with the ones who do.
Most polls are meaningless, especially in 2021.
 
iamskibibitz
The Earth is a disk at the center of the universe. And it's all controlled by the Loch Ness Monster. Don't you know anything?
 
