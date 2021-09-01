 Skip to content
(Some Magnetic Guy)   What else could go wrong this year? Hey, how about a G2 class geomagnetic storm. That should be fun   (weatherboy.com) divider line
    More: Scary, Sun, Solar wind, solar wind, coronal mass ejection, coronal holes, Corona, G2 class Geomagnetic Storm, Earth  
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
If it takes out Facebook, the quality of life on the planet will improve immensely.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

namegoeshere: If it takes out Facebook, the quality of life on the planet will improve immensely.


Maybe if it was like the Carrington Event.
 
Xai [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You mean a mild and relatively common event? yeah, I'm soooo concerned.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Geomagnetic storms.  How do they work?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I audited my G2 Class.  And by 'audited' I mean I only showed up for the first class.   Not an interesting chick in the classroom.  Now the G1 class.  I was there every day.  Have of the sorority Licka Licka Beavers was in that one.  Whoa.
 
jayphat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: namegoeshere: If it takes out Facebook, the quality of life on the planet will improve immensely.

Maybe if it was like the Carrington Event.


We're overdue for a Carrington Event by something like 25 years. It could come anytime and boy won't THAT be exciting, given the rock solid electrical grid the US has.
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looking at the table on TFA, it looks like a G2 event happens about 600 times per 11-year cycle, or about 55 times per year.

So, I'm curious why something that happens several times per month is a big deal.  Is it that most of the time we are not affected because the path of the storm doesn't intersect us?
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*yawn*

This is a nothingburger. The real threat remains to be the Yellowstone Supervolcano.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh good, now I can finally recharge my flux bypass capacitor.
 
GranoblasticMan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And as usual, this will mean approximately jack shiat to those of us who don't own satellites or run industrial-scale electrical equipment.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Panic porn.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
The real news here is more people will have a chance to see the Northern Lights.  I may have to take a drive north for better odds.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

Welcome to the new dark ages.

/not an entirely bad idea
//not entirely great either
\\\third slashie says fuggit, do it anyway
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Oh no. A minor, frequent, and predictable event, for which major infrastructure is adequately hardened, may occur. To the lifeboats!
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Nice article Subs! Very interesting and I'd never heard of the Weatherboy site before.
On September 1-2 in 1859, a powerful geomagnetic storm struck Earth during Solar Cycle 10. A CME hit the Earth and induced the largest geomagnetic storm on record.  The storm was so intense it created extremely bright, vivid aurora throughout the planet: people in California thought the sun rose early, people in the northeastern U.S. could read a newspaper at night from the aurora's bright light, and people as far south as Hawaii and south-central Mexico could see the aurora in the sky.
Damn
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Haha. All your cassettes are about to be erased, while I sit back sipping on a Guinness and listening to my music on sweet vinyl.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Solty Dog: Haha. All your cassettes are about to be erased, while I sit back sipping on a Guinness and listening to my music on sweet vinyl.


Will my 8-tracs be safe?
 
Mr. Eugenides [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Destructor: *yawn*

This is a nothingburger. The real threat remains to be the Yellowstone Supervolcano.


I smarted this on the nothingburger, then you had to go and make me unsmart it.
 
amindtat
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Merltech: namegoeshere: If it takes out Facebook, the quality of life on the planet will improve immensely.

Maybe if it was like the Carrington Event.


Coincidently, that also occurred September 1-2.
 
40 degree day
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
To its credit, TFA eventually posts a graphic that gives the context. This is level 2 out of 5 and should not have much impact on most people. G2 has a listed frequency of 360 days per 11 year cycle which is roughly once every 11 days.

weatherboy.comView Full Size
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Mr. Eugenides: Destructor: *yawn*

This is a nothingburger. The real threat remains to be the Yellowstone Supervolcano.

I smarted this on the nothingburger, then you had to go and make me unsmart it.


Excellent. Then my evil plan worked!

/No one suspects the Yellowstone Supervolcano! I predict it will go off next Thursday or 100,000 years from now.
//Somewhere in that time frame.
///Plan accordingly.
 
Baron Harkonnen
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Merltech: Maybe if it was like the Carrington Event.


The Carrington Event.  A coronal mass ejection from the time of the American Civil War causing electrical havok for telegraph lines.  We have no idea how badly modern Earth would possibly be affected by this.  An staggering amount of solar radiation being transformed direct current being poured into transformers and power relay stations across the world.

Stop being An EdgELOrd FeARMongeR?  How's the electrical grid in Texas doing?  Now imagine how many places there are across the world with vulnerable electric grids like Texas, whether by choice or not.  And this is not a theoretical asteroid strike, this happened 160 years ago, and near misses of events this size have been recorded by solar observation satellites.
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Baron Harkonnen: Merltech: Maybe if it was like the Carrington Event.

The Carrington Event.  A coronal mass ejection from the time of the American Civil War causing electrical havok for telegraph lines.  We have no idea how badly modern Earth would possibly be affected by this.  An staggering amount of solar radiation being transformed direct current being poured into transformers and power relay stations across the world.

Stop being An EdgELOrd FeARMongeR?  How's the electrical grid in Texas doing?  Now imagine how many places there are across the world with vulnerable electric grids like Texas, whether by choice or not.  And this is not a theoretical asteroid strike, this happened 160 years ago, and near misses of events this size have been recorded by solar observation satellites.


You know what?

People can have vulnerable grids all over, but if they're south of Idaho (and likely even further north), they won't be affected by a G2 storm at all.
 
mr0x
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

namegoeshere: If it takes out Facebook, the quality of life on the planet will improve immensely.


How could a website cause so much pain?
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
This should have the cool tag, rather than the scary tag.   It may fark with your phone a little bit, but it will get over it.   It may also allow the aurora borealis to be seen by a whole lot of people that might not have ever had that opportunity.

So if you have clear skies on Thursday night, go outside and look up at the northern sky.   You'll know it if you see it.
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
The chart is interesting. I didn't realize that G3 and G4 actually induce currents in pipelines. Coo.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

40 degree day: To its credit, TFA eventually posts a graphic that gives the context. This is level 2 out of 5 and should not have much impact on most people. G2 has a listed frequency of 360 days per 11 year cycle which is roughly once every 11 days.

[weatherboy.com image 850x461]


Too late!  I've already cracked open my neighbor's heads... what am I going to do with all this goo now?  Can I freeze it for later?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Tillmaster: The chart is interesting. I didn't realize that G3 and G4 actually induce currents in pipelines. Coo.


Dammit! I meant G4 and G5.
Must be the effects of the impending G2
 
KangTheMad [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
What I'm surprised at is how relatively little trouble even a "strong" storm will cause.
 
