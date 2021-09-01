 Skip to content
(KITV Honolulu)   Woman arrested for presenting her "Maderna" vaccination card   (kitv.com) divider line
78
    More: Dumbass, Island News, Hawaii, News, Copyright, All rights reserved, Hawaiian Islands, Illinois woman, Tropical cyclone  
1276 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2021 at 8:40 PM



78 Comments     (+0 »)
theteacher [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I didn't know that the NRA was pro-vaccine. Did she have like a five-year-old write up this card?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
They caught her at Burger Kong buying a Whipper and a Conk.
 
labman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maderna was probably her favorite musician.  I mean look how many times she's reinvented herself....
 
shastacola [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My card has a sticker with the lot numbers of the vaccine on it. I thought they all did.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
a9p9n2x2.stackpathcdn.comView Full Size
 
Pinche Mateo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, what?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
leeto2 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Give her the year in prison and the 5k fine. We need to stop farking around with these morons.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Could have been the Madonna vaccination card, it will get you arrested quicker than a ray of light:

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

leeto2: Give her the year in prison and the 5k fine. We need to stop farking around with these morons.


Be sure to vaccinate her while she's in there.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Like a virgin, inoculated for the very first time...
 
baorao
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
well that's how it's pronounced with an adopted British accent.
 
freetomato
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
That halfwit's open FB page is getting drug through the mud.
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Well, they say the Maderna vaccine produces more antibodies than the Fizer shots.
 
wetrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Where's the "Get a brain moran" guy when you need him??
 
Just another Heartland Weirdass
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
How many people are dead now as a direct result of this seditious, ghastly crime?
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

StevieRayPalpatine: Well, they say the Maderna vaccine produces more antibodies than the Fizer shots.


You just know she wrote "Fizer" on a napkin and thought it didn't look right.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Just get the real vaccine.

Why is this so problematic for them?

I don't understand. It's borderline psychotic.
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

labman: Maderna was probably her favorite musician.  I mean look how many times she's reinvented herself....


Erhmagerd, Maderna!!!!
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: How many people are dead now as a direct result of this seditious, ghastly crime?


seven.
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Just get the real vaccine.

Why is this so problematic for them?

I don't understand. It's borderline psychotic.


too expensive for th rednecks.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
casual disregard
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

chucknasty: casual disregard: Just get the real vaccine.

Why is this so problematic for them?

I don't understand. It's borderline psychotic.

too expensive for th rednecks.


It's FREE
 
kbronsito
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size


I know a genuine Maderna when I see it
 
tuxq
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/not even one lettet
 
baorao
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

casual disregard: chucknasty: casual disregard: Just get the real vaccine.

Why is this so problematic for them?

I don't understand. It's borderline psychotic.

too expensive for th rednecks.

It's FREE


and so the justification becomes "you get what you pay for".
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Maderna is what you get when you buy your vaccine at Aldi. "New and improved! From Latvia! Maderna COVVID vaccine, now with 20% more goat extract."
 
you need help
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

shastacola: My card has a sticker with the lot numbers of the vaccine on it. I thought they all did.


They wrote the lot numbers on mine. I actually have two cards because they gave me a different card for the second dose. There isn't an official method for displaying your passport digitally for a lot of states, including mine. This whole covid situation is a pita.
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Uhh it's satire! Fair use!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
kitv.images.worldnow.comView Full Size


The look says, "I ain't even mad. 'Least I gots muh freedumbs."

/Narrator: "In fact, she had lost her freedom."
 
macadamnut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"But Y? Y?"
 
Marcos P
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Her last name sounds like an alien overlord
 
Melvin Lovecraft
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She's going to spend her entire Hawaiian vacation in a jail cell with her swimsuit on under her shirt, wearing the look of a dullard who realizes she's been caught, but doesn't know what to do about it. What a dipshiat.
 
freetomato
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It's especially amusing to see veterans whine about "forced vaccinations" and "bodily autonomy being denied".  Those bozos seem to forget they were MANDATED to have one of these and had no choice but to keep it current or face discipline/discharge. The ONLY exceptions were if one had a valid medical waiver.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aagrajag
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: [kitv.images.worldnow.com image 850x477]

The look says, "I ain't even mad. 'Least I gots muh freedumbs."

/Narrator: "In fact, she had lost her freedom."


That is a miserable, spoiled, tantrum-throwing brat who has somehow come to inhabit an adult's body.
 
Muta
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

baorao: casual disregard: chucknasty: casual disregard: Just get the real vaccine.

Why is this so problematic for them?

I don't understand. It's borderline psychotic.

too expensive for th rednecks.

It's FREE

and so the justification becomes "you get what you pay for".


Naw.  Since it is free and the government is flipping the bill, the justification is "It's commie-nazi-socialism".
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I'm frankly surprised we don't see more of this. I have seen nurses f*ck up the spelling of some serious shiat, including one of my pharma allergies - unfortunately, making it look like I was allergic to something else.  Then argue with me the next visit over what I'm allergic to, because the chart said something else.

It would not surprise me in the slightest if some nurse somewhere couldn't spell "Moderna", even with the label staring her in the face.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

shastacola: My card has a sticker with the lot numbers of the vaccine on it. I thought they all did.


I'm almost positive mine is completely hand-written.

Matter of fact, the first card had my middle name instead of my first name and when I mentioned it the person at Walgreens crossed it out and put my first name.  Uh...no.  She got pissy when I asked for a new card.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ker_Thwap [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

shastacola: My card has a sticker with the lot numbers of the vaccine on it. I thought they all did.


I misread this as My cat has a sticker with the lot numbers...and I was worried that the cats were getting a little too organized.

theteacher: I didn't know that the NRA was pro-vaccine. Did she have like a five-year-old write up this card?


She probably figured having NRA Col. Wolf SSG7 Mon+ey would be super cool, as it evokes images of her favorite things.  I don't speak vermin, but I'm guessing it has to do with Colonel Wolf of the Schutzstaffel who is fly like a G6 (plus 1 is even better) and has MONEY!  This code just screams that this girl is a badass baller.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

shastacola: My card has a sticker with the lot numbers of the vaccine on it. I thought they all did.


My first shot was hand written, my second one was a sticker.
 
Invalid Litter Dept [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Have her washed and sent to... the moon.  Yeah.
 
Tailspin Tommy
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wonder when her parents realized their daughter is incredibly stupid and they did a really sh*tty job raising their stupid daughter.
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Just another Heartland Weirdass: How many people are dead now as a direct result of this seditious, ghastly crime?


Not that I doubt there are breakthrough infections, but it does make you wonder how many of those were because someone lied about being vaccinated.

IIRC, wasn't there a woman who was arrested lately for falsely entering people into the NY vaccine system to generate phony lot numbers? How many more people like that are still out there?
 
Hyperbolic Hyperbole
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Imagine a pandemic with dire consequences for those it spreads to and yet such an inexplicably low security, basically honor system level of vaccination verification, and you still get caught because you're a dumbass who can't f*cking spell.
 
H31N0US
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Not for nothing, but it's possible some barely educated jabber misspelled it. The fact that the handwriting is identical for both jabs is more of a giveaway than the spelling.
 
Harlee [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Just get the real vaccine.

Why is this so problematic for them?

I don't understand. It's borderline psychotic.


ftfy
 
Muta
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Melvin Lovecraft: She's going to spend her entire Hawaiian vacation in a jail cell with her swimsuit on under her shirt, wearing the look of a dullard who realizes she's been caught, but doesn't know what to do about it. What a dipshiat.


They'll let her free on bond and she'll have to go back in a couple months for her trial.  Her 'freedom' is going to cost something well north of $10,000 even if she is acquitted.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


She looks like she may suffer from poor decision making skills.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Far da Gram babe
Fark user imageView Full Size
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 736x489]

She looks like she may suffer from poor decision making skills.


Let's dan a minute
 
