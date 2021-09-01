 Skip to content
(Chron)   A rooster says Good Morning with a "Cock-a-doodle-doo" / A horse's neigh is just his way of saying "How are you?" / A lion growls "Hello" / And owls ask "Why?" and "Where?" and "Who?" / May I suggest you get masked up and vaccinate that zoo?
    Vaccine, Vaccination, Medicine, Microbiology, Animal health company, Zoo, Veterinary medicine, doses of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine  
namegoeshere [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Penguin masks. That's what this year needs. Penguins in masks.
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So now Bill Gates will control all the animals. We will be at his mercy if he decides to unleash his chimpanzee army against us.
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just wait until the elephants start their anti-vaccine crap.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A rooster says 'cock-a-doodle-do'.
Subby's mom says "any-cock'll-do"
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...and stay out of the horse's freakin' medicine cabinet while you're there!
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is peak first world.

African Lions = Vaccinated
African People =  Not vaccinated

https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2021/8​/​31/prominent-kenya-health-expert-warns​-against-vaccine-apartheid
 
neongoats
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Zoo animals = better Americans than the entire plague rat community.
 
JessieL [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As if modern super animals like the flying squirrel and electric eel weren't bad enough, we're gonna get 5G tigers?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Daddy's Big Pink Man-Squirrel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For them what don't get tfh's joke:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKxjB​s​O-Bvk
 
rhinodata
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Kudos on the headline subby. I hadn't thought of that song for years. She's still missed.
 
id10ts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, the mRNA vaccines cause human cells to make COVID-19 proteins, training the human immune system to attack them.  Does it work the same in other species?  Non-mammals?
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I wonder if in 1500 years when little whatever they will name there kids that they permit past the legally defined period of time that permits life asks, "why do we cover our faces where people can see us" they will have some answer based in woo, logic, or something else.

cdn2.bigcommerce.comView Full Size


Be safe Farkers and aid those you care for till it hurts. If it doesn't hurt, you aren't trying hard enough.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

rhinodata: Kudos on the headline subby. I hadn't thought of that song for years. She's still missed.


Thank heavens, I thought my See 'n Say was busted again.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Damn, people eating Ivermectin and animals getting COVID vaccines. Is it opposite day?
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
The elephants are already crying about their freedoms and stealing the horses deworming paste.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
*I forgot to add and blaming the donkeys
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Damn, people eating Ivermectin and animals getting COVID vaccines. Is it opposite day?


Mass Hysteria
Youtube JmzuRXLzqKk
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Bertuccio: Prank Call of Cthulhu: Damn, people eating Ivermectin and animals getting COVID vaccines. Is it opposite day?

[YouTube video: Mass Hysteria]


Just put your damn mask on and stop asking questions.
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
The animals, the animals.
Let's play Doctor with the animals.
Say "Ah" Mister Bunny,
Where's it hurt Mrs. Fox?
Tell Mister Chicken to wash his hands,
So he don't spread Chicken Pox.....
 
