 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(San Francisco Chronicle)   Without a 30-30, the 30-50 feral hogs invade San Ramon can't be turned into some jambon   (sfchronicle.com) divider line
17
    More: Strange, San Francisco Bay Area, Pig, Bay Area Rapid Transit, San Francisco, Contra Costa County, California, Wild boar, Mount Diablo, group of wild boars  
•       •       •

424 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2021 at 12:05 PM (23 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



17 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
baka-san [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Good news! A 30-30 is legal in CA!
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meh, you shoot one and the rest take off and change their movement patterns. Corral type traps are more effective for hogs.

It's not likely that "silenced" semi autos with thermal scopes, used at night, would be legalized in CA. More of a Texas, "go kill 50 hogs overnight" kind of solution.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Get some kangals you'll be fine

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
res.cloudinary.comView Full Size


Ham on... ham on whole wheat, alright.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Dont bother trying to eat them.

They consume garbage and other dead animals. Their meat tastes like dog shiat.
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just get me some chew and ma trusty thutty thutty!!
 
Old_Chief_Scott
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Pay to read?
 
Summoner101
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Marcos P: Get some kangals you'll be fine

[Fark user image image 425x368]


Along with some 20-20

1.bp.blogspot.comView Full Size
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Marcos P: Get some kangals you'll be fine

[Fark user image image 425x368]

Along with some 20-20

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x446]


Kids today are spoiled. When I was a kid, Mad Dog came in one flavor. IIRC it was called Red Horse Piss.
 
Harry Wagstaff
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
What's your login/password subby?
 
auntedrie
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Have a Marlin 30-30 Lever witih a pig scope and it works fine but its slow. Also have a Browning BAR in 06 with the same pig scope. Lean towards it these days. Have not been out for a year though due to Covid.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Summoner101: Marcos P: Get some kangals you'll be fine

[Fark user image image 425x368]

Along with some 20-20

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x446]

Kids today are spoiled. When I was a kid, Mad Dog came in one flavor. IIRC it was called Red Horse Piss.


all we had was Cisco and we never complained!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Yellow Beard: Summoner101: Marcos P: Get some kangals you'll be fine

[Fark user image image 425x368]

Along with some 20-20

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x446]

Kids today are spoiled. When I was a kid, Mad Dog came in one flavor. IIRC it was called Red Horse Piss.


We called it "Why is my puke red! Oh my god, am I dying?"
 
Yellow Beard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: Yellow Beard: Summoner101: Marcos P: Get some kangals you'll be fine

[Fark user image image 425x368]

Along with some 20-20

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x446]

Kids today are spoiled. When I was a kid, Mad Dog came in one flavor. IIRC it was called Red Horse Piss.

We called it "Why is my puke red! Oh my god, am I dying?"


and the farking never ending hangovers too
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Summoner101: Marcos P: Get some kangals you'll be fine

Along with some 20-20


Ah, the last thing a 13 year old girl sees before being unskillfully fingered in a tool shed.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Jamon subby, it's jamon
Iberico ftw

Serrano de Bergerac
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Yellow Beard: Magnanimous_J: Yellow Beard: Summoner101: Marcos P: Get some kangals you'll be fine

[Fark user image image 425x368]

Along with some 20-20

[1.bp.blogspot.com image 850x446]

Kids today are spoiled. When I was a kid, Mad Dog came in one flavor. IIRC it was called Red Horse Piss.

We called it "Why is my puke red! Oh my god, am I dying?"

and the farking never ending hangovers too


My teenage shelf could drink with wild abandon and not feel bad the next morning.  The only exception was a night when my friends saw Mad Dog on sale and decided to buy it.  That was my first hangover, and I was shakey the entire day after.  Haven't touched it since.
 
Displayed 17 of 17 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.