"I'm here for the horseshoe crab gang bang"
18
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
All the dark stuff?
Fark user imageView Full Size

Crab cum!

Protip for vegans: Floss your teeth!
 
cherryl taggart [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Aren't we all, subby?
 
Optimal_Illusion
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Horseshoe Crab Gang Bang is the name of my zydeco/metal hurdy gurdy garage band.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 1 hour ago  
and not on of them wearing a mask
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As far as I know, nobody's managed to synthesize the stuff in horseshoe crab blood that we find so medically useful, and nobody's managed to get horseshoe crabs to breed reliably outside of their natural breeding grounds.

So if you want to help out, yeah, you grab some water, towels, lube, maybe bring some sound equipment to play some Kenny G for them.  Set up some scented candles.

Help those critters out.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Unsung_Hero: As far as I know, nobody's managed to synthesize the stuff in horseshoe crab blood that we find so medically useful, and nobody's managed to get horseshoe crabs to breed reliably outside of their natural breeding grounds.

So if you want to help out, yeah, you grab some water, towels, lube, maybe bring some sound equipment to play some Kenny G for them.  Set up some scented candles.

Help those critters out.


Gotcha covered
 
OlderGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Have seen this while attending beach parties.. wear shoes and forget 'skinnydipping'....
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

libranoelrose: Unsung_Hero: As far as I know, nobody's managed to synthesize the stuff in horseshoe crab blood that we find so medically useful, and nobody's managed to get horseshoe crabs to breed reliably outside of their natural breeding grounds.

So if you want to help out, yeah, you grab some water, towels, lube, maybe bring some sound equipment to play some Kenny G for them.  Set up some scented candles.

Help those critters out.

Gotcha covered


What exactly did you cover libranoelrose with at the gang-band this  time?
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: libranoelrose: Unsung_Hero: As far as I know, nobody's managed to synthesize the stuff in horseshoe crab blood that we find so medically useful, and nobody's managed to get horseshoe crabs to breed reliably outside of their natural breeding grounds.

So if you want to help out, yeah, you grab some water, towels, lube, maybe bring some sound equipment to play some Kenny G for them.  Set up some scented candles.

Help those critters out.

Gotcha covered

What exactly did you cover libranoelrose with at the gang-band this  time?


Or Unsung_Hero, or whoever covered whomever with whatever.

Actually you know what? Forget I asked.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The Sensational Alex Harvey Band - Gang Bang
Youtube Bi45R72k9z8
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Prof. Frink: Prof. Frink: libranoelrose: Unsung_Hero: As far as I know, nobody's managed to synthesize the stuff in horseshoe crab blood that we find so medically useful, and nobody's managed to get horseshoe crabs to breed reliably outside of their natural breeding grounds.

So if you want to help out, yeah, you grab some water, towels, lube, maybe bring some sound equipment to play some Kenny G for them.  Set up some scented candles.

Help those critters out.

Gotcha covered

What exactly did you cover libranoelrose with at the gang-band this  time?

Or Unsung_Hero, or whoever covered whomever with whatever.

Actually you know what? Forget I asked.


It was a broad net I cast.
 
libranoelrose [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
I got my eye on you.

lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size
 
Solty Dog
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Philly has beaches?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That beach is reminiscent of a giant sheet of bubble wrap. Some whacko with a hatred of horseshoe crabs, a sledgehammer, and love of loud popping sounds could go to town on that.
 
Drearyx
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
That's alot of blood money.
 
turboke
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Noisestorm - Crab Rave (Official Music Video)
Youtube cE0wfjsybIQ
 
ReverendLoki [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Optimal_Illusion: Horseshoe Crab Gang Bang is the name of my zydeco/metal hurdy gurdy garage band.


There's already a Zydeco/Klezmer/Punk band, which is awfully close (and specific) called the Zydepunks...

(might be defunct, not really sure.  It just struck me as a weirdly specific subgenre :)
 
