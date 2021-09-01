 Skip to content
(Mediaite)   Taliban invite US diplomats back into Afghanistan. Admiral Ackbar unavailable for comment   (mediaite.com) divider line
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't have great hopes for the Taliban. But it's probably better to have some kind of diplomatic presence versus being fully absent.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

beezeltown: I don't have great hopes for the Taliban


I am more optimistic about the Taliban than I am about the GOP.
 
dothemath [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
we also want to have trade relations with them."

How much beard shampoo equals one iPhone?

ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size

Do you guys smoke heroin and then design your hats?
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
It's very nice of them to invite the losers back to the table.
 
RiverRat
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
+1 for the headline
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Desperate for legitimacy, because that's the only way that the Taliban can unlock the country's reserves & convince skilled & professional workers to once again provide governmental services.

Because, right now, you have a junta that was singularly unprepared for victory, realizing that in a matter of days or weeks, they're going to be the folks against which the entire population is going to fight when the power, water, food, and money run out.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I think the Taliban is as tired of fighting us as we are of fighting them and would like to be left alone to go about the business of brutally suppressing the population like every other shiatty authoritarian state we don't invade.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Please legitimize our terror regime"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I dunno...I heard somewhere recently that as soon as US forces left, the Taliban went to homes and started executing people.

I have no idea what or whom to believe anymore when it comes to news. So take that with a grain of salt.
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Snapper Carr: I think the Taliban is as tired of fighting us as we are of fighting them and would like to be left alone to go about the business of brutally suppressing the population like every other shiatty authoritarian state we don't invade.


Yep, but they need money, electricity, food, and water to do so, and they're going to struggle shortly to provide all of those.
 
