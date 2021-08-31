 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CNN)   Sir, playing the violin while your city burns is not a good look   (cnn.com) divider line
20
    More: Facepalm, Grateful Dead, Lake Tahoe, painter friend, traffic jam of all traffic jams, Mel Smothers, media coverage, Lake Tahoe area, half hours  
•       •       •

1224 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2021 at 8:24 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



20 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well it is ok since he isn't the mayor or any elected leader and not named Nero.
 
chewd
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nearer My God To Thee on Violin - Taryn Harbridge
Youtube oOwXwB5wf5w
 
Netrngr
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Ya know, as a musician i kinda get it. Playing music just kind of mellows me out and in a stressful situation can be better than a xanax for relaxing me. Its quicker and none of the nasty x hangover feelings. My only issue in this situation would be that i'm a bass player and dont own an upright because holy hell are they expensive. That and the fact there isn't any power so no place to plug in the Ampeg SVT stack. I do need to look at getting a decent acoustic bass for those "no juice" times.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What's the matter, subby, people aren't allowed to have fun in your world?
 
omg bbq
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Looks more like a fiddle to me.


What you fiddlin with over there weirdo?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Do "Come on Eileen!"  No wait.  I will.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I really don't see the issue with a guy trying to destress while stuck in evacuation traffic.  Is there something else he should be doing, judgemitter?
 
tuxq
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Ya know, as a musician i kinda get it. Playing music just kind of mellows me out and in a stressful situation can be better than a xanax for relaxing me. Its quicker and none of the nasty x hangover feelings. My only issue in this situation would be that i'm a bass player and dont own an upright because holy hell are they expensive. That and the fact there isn't any power so no place to plug in the Ampeg SVT stack. I do need to look at getting a decent acoustic bass for those "no juice" times.


Step 1: Power inverter, preferably in the 1500w range.
Step 2: ???
Step 3: Putting the jam into traffic jam.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewogatory
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Do "Come on Eileen!"  No wait.  I will.


Goddammit, now I have "Geno" stuck in my head. It's too early.
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
Latinwolf
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

groppet: Well it is ok since he isn't the mayor or any elected leader and not named Nero.


Nero was the Trump of his time, one theory was tht he was involved in burning Rome so he could buy out some land.
 
Muta
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Netrngr: My only issue in this situation would be that i'm a bass player and dont own an upright because holy hell are they expensive. That and the fact there isn't any power so no place to plug in the Ampeg SVT stack. I do need to look at getting a decent acoustic bass for those "no juice" times.


Get yourself a Pignose or a Vox Mini 3 battery powered amp.  I have both and like them.  The Pignose has a better sound but the Vox is more versatile.  They're both about $100.
 
VOCSL5 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Michiru mostra la sua abilità nel suonare il violino
Youtube 5uIYYPQ2F1k
 
HeFixesTheCable
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Netrngr: Ya know, as a musician i kinda get it. Playing music just kind of mellows me out and in a stressful situation can be better than a xanax for relaxing me. Its quicker and none of the nasty x hangover feelings. My only issue in this situation would be that i'm a bass player and dont own an upright because holy hell are they expensive. That and the fact there isn't any power so no place to plug in the Ampeg SVT stack. I do need to look at getting a decent acoustic bass for those "no juice" times.


If you're on a budget, I recommend Ovation acou/elecs. Their electronics last a lot longer than other ones I've tried. I have a ~22yo Ovation that I've never had to fix the electronics on. And they're "Cheap" enough that if one is lost/destroyed, I dont end up on my knees crying. The sound is very, very "bright", though.
 
minnesotaboy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Watch in the future as the Federal Govt. dumps tons of cash to rebuild the homes of the rich pricks in Lake Tahoe, but debate endlessly about helping the poor Ida victims in Louisiana.
 
Mock26
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
He is stuck in traffic, unable to move, and decides to make the best of the situation and provide some comfort for his family. Seems like pure win to me.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
"There was this traffic jam of all traffic jams, it was worse than trying to leave a Grateful Dead concert," he said. "We moved along for about half a block and then it was solid."

I love this quote. Given the context, can we call it peak California?
 
TheOtherGuy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
I'd say "maybe now climate change will get addressed since rich people's houses are burning", but all I know of Tahoe is it's a tourist destination... and people who actually live in tourist towns tend not to be wealthy, so...
 
howdoibegin
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: "maybe now climate change will get addressed since rich people's houses are burning"


if that was true, what's been happening in California for years would have moved the needle long ago
 
GaperKiller
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

TheOtherGuy: I'd say "maybe now climate change will get addressed since rich people's houses are burning", but all I know of Tahoe is it's a tourist destination... and people who actually live in tourist towns tend not to be wealthy, so...


Most of the super expensive houses are clear at the other end of the lake. Meyers and Christmas Valley are pretty middle income "bought my house in 1981" folks.
 
Displayed 20 of 20 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.