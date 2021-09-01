 Skip to content
(International Business Times)   Even Amazon is selling farmaceuticals   (ibtimes.com)
born_yesterday
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought Bezos had more integrity than this.

*Poker face*

/Democracy dies to dumbf*cks
 
Aussie_As [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ivermectin is an awesome drug, despite TFA bagging it out. It's either completely or nearly completely useless for treating COVID but it's a fantastic drug for what it does do well (treating various parasitic infestations).

If Amazon can ship it at a profit legally, they'll ship it. That's the least surprising thing ever.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd go searching for it on Amazon to see if it has reviews like, "My 'horse' doesn't want to get vaccinated because he doesn't need 5G reception, and he recently lost his sense of taste and ran a high fever, but eating some of this each morning for breakfast shaped him right up, also he pooped out some stuff that looked like worms," but you then Amazon would assume I'm some kind of horse-paste enthusiast and start emailing me with shiat like, "We see you enjoy eating de-wormer, here are some other products you might enjoy: magic healing quartz crystals, essential oils, ear candles, homeopathic drugs, Head-On, bleach, literal snake oil..."
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

born_yesterday: I thought Bezos had more integrity than this.

*Poker face*

/Democracy dies to dumbf*cks


Bezos is just doing God's Darwin's work.
 
sleze
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh look, an IBT article.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We live in the stupidest timeline.

Unfortunately, this timeline is too stupid to ever allow the creation of a successful time machine to be able to get to any of the other, better timelines, so here we stand on the Titanic while the weight of the stupid drags us inescapably into the depths of the ocean and certain death.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I'd go searching for it on Amazon to see if it has reviews like, "My 'horse' doesn't want to get vaccinated because he doesn't need 5G reception, and he recently lost his sense of taste and ran a high fever, but eating some of this each morning for breakfast shaped him right up, also he pooped out some stuff that looked like worms," but you then Amazon would assume I'm some kind of horse-paste enthusiast and start emailing me with shiat like, "We see you enjoy eating de-wormer, here are some other products you might enjoy: magic healing quartz crystals, essential oils, ear candles, homeopathic drugs, Head-On, bleach, literal snake oil..."


search? I'm tempted to buy a tube just to write a Verified Purchaser review about how this brand did not burn my anus like some of the other brands, and the tube has an easy glide tip for gentle insertion, because how else do you take an oral medication when your head is so far up your own ass?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Rural farmers buying it from Amazon for their livestock? Sure.

Rural farmers buying it from Amazon for their children and asking graduates of Facebook School of Immunology for dosage advice and any potential interaction with bleach injection and a lit fluorescent tube shoved up the ass? Not so much.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

LZeitgeist: We live in the stupidest timeline.

Unfortunately, this timeline is too stupid to ever allow the creation of a successful time machine to be able to get to any of the other, better timelines, so here we stand on the Titanic while the weight of the stupid drags us inescapably into the depths of the ocean and certain death.


We Live In The Dumbest Timeline
Youtube 9nfbeK5LAl0
 
PunGent
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Given that taking this stuff is mostly killing Republicans...

please proceed.
 
Invincible [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
What is this isn't the dumbest timeline? What if Trump got reelected and the Pillow guy was secretary of sciencing? They would be putting horse paste in our water and the anti fluoride folk would be cheering it.
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's like the Tide Pod challenge for adults.
 
BMFPitt
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Wow, so the place that sells everything also sells this?  And has likely been doing so for years, since long before it was used by morans to treat the bioweapon which is a hoax and also only the flu?
 
fsufan
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I gave my dogs their heartworm chewies yesterday. The main ingredient is Ivermectin so I guess they are protected from the covid.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Patriot Pony Parasite Paste™
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

PunGent: Given that taking this stuff is mostly killing Republicans...

please proceed.


The only downside is that livestock really do need this medication, and the death cultists are creating a shortage.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
This was a great opportunity for the full pun farmassuticals. Missed your full potential subby
 
PunGent
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: PunGent: Given that taking this stuff is mostly killing Republicans...

please proceed.

The only downside is that livestock really do need this medication, and the death cultists are creating a shortage.


I'm willing to sacrifice a few innocent cows to allow a lot of guilty pigs to commit suicide.

/I was born with a poultry helping of ethics
 
LoneVVolf
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
It wasn't until after I tried it and lost my voice that I thought to read the label; turns out I took the hoarse version...
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: PunGent: Given that taking this stuff is mostly killing Republicans...

please proceed.

The only downside is that livestock really do need this medication, and the death cultists are creating a shortage.


Wasn't there a run on fish tank cleaner a year ago for similar reasons?
 
Mike_1962
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Aussie_As: Ivermectin is an awesome drug, despite TFA bagging it out. It's either completely or nearly completely useless for treating COVID but it's a fantastic drug for what it does do well (treating various parasitic infestations).

If Amazon can ship it at a profit legally, they'll ship it. That's the least surprising thing ever.


Yeah, gonna let this slide unless you wanna bag on every farm supply store out there too.  They should however have prominent warnings.
 
RottenEggs
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PunGent: Given that taking this stuff is mostly killing Republicans...

please proceed.


Well I guess some can't wait for the next virus that will be released . It will take some time to get the compliant ones vaccinated against that first .
 
White_Scarf_Syndrome
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: I'd go searching for it on Amazon to see if it has reviews like, "My 'horse' doesn't want to get vaccinated because he doesn't need 5G reception, and he recently lost his sense of taste and ran a high fever, but eating some of this each morning for breakfast shaped him right up, also he pooped out some stuff that looked like worms," but you then Amazon would assume I'm some kind of horse-paste enthusiast and start emailing me with shiat like, "We see you enjoy eating de-wormer, here are some other products you might enjoy: magic healing quartz crystals, essential oils, ear candles, homeopathic drugs, Head-On, bleach, literal snake oil..."


I don't think these people are applying the drug directly on the forehead.
 
