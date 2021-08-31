 Skip to content
(YouTube)   The carnage from Milwaukee Roundabout is beginning to get better   (youtube.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Jesus. That second guy
Hey, a cop car
Hey, cops
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
http://11foot8.com/ may have some competition.

Oh gosh, there are more videos!

https://www.youtube.com/c/MilwaukeeRo​u​ndabout

Anyone know where this is located?  A quick Google search says Walkers Point but I haven't lived in Milwaukee for decades and don't know the city anymore.
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Found it:

https://goo.gl/maps/eX45t95PuLYno1tt6​
 
foo monkey
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I'm genuinely surprised the cops didn't ventilate the second driver.
 
Krieghund
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Didn't Milwaukee Roundabout play pool with Minnesota Fats?
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
That second dude must have been texting or drunk or something.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I assume this is a new traffic feature and the old intersection was actually just a high speed thoroughfare with no cross traffic. Why else would people be approaching that curve at a speed that their tires couldn't take, unless it was totally new and unexpected?
 
Masta Beta
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I assume this is a new traffic feature and the old intersection was actually just a high speed thoroughfare with no cross traffic. Why else would people be approaching that curve at a speed that their tires couldn't take, unless it was totally new and unexpected?


Aren't most people in Wisconsin always drunk?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Masta Beta: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I assume this is a new traffic feature and the old intersection was actually just a high speed thoroughfare with no cross traffic. Why else would people be approaching that curve at a speed that their tires couldn't take, unless it was totally new and unexpected?

Aren't most people in Wisconsin always drunk?


It's midnight here. I'm trying to give these people the benefit of the doubt.
 
jeremy2020
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Masta Beta: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I assume this is a new traffic feature and the old intersection was actually just a high speed thoroughfare with no cross traffic. Why else would people be approaching that curve at a speed that their tires couldn't take, unless it was totally new and unexpected?

Aren't most people in Wisconsin always drunk?


That depends on your definition of drunk. Anything below a 1.2 there counts as sober.
 
