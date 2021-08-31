 Skip to content
 
(Chron)   Hurricane Ida was likely the most accurately predicted storm in terms of its path and intensity. And then there is this:Tulane University is evacuating students today after claiming Hurricane Ida made a sudden, unpredicted turn toward the Big Easy   (chron.com) divider line
Officer Barrelroll [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Sounds like the wave rolled right over them.

/Tulane graduate
 
aerojockey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Evacuating is a personal choice
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They should stay in their designated driving zones.
 
chucknasty [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you're only saying it is an alligator school because it was founded by an alligator.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 1 hour ago  
For students unable to make it home, the university said some could be put up with staff

That has the potential for future stories on Fark.

"Cindy, we're sorry you couldn't make it home.  We're gonna shack you up with Bob the Shop teacher".
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Emergency funds are available for those who need help getting out of Houston."

'Can the emergency fund be used to get us from Houston to Mazatlan?' was asked by just under five-hundred students.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aerojockey: Evacuating is a personal choice


I dunno.

Jalapeno peppers that haven't been de-seeded remove my personal choice when it comes to evacuations.
 
Elvis Jagger Abdul-Jabbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sharpie technology has come a long way since 2019.
 
nytmare
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Shouldn't power outages where a hurricane makes land-fall be rather expected in advance?
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Make them stay and make them suffer.

Suffering is the one true way for them to learn.  If they didn't evacuate beforehand, they need to suffer.  They need to learn.
 
Jirafa
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
It's not like Tulane's administration didn't know what a big bad hurricane could do to their ability to function. I remember after Katrina Tulane sent their students all over the country to attend classes at other colleges and universities until Tulane's campus was operational again. You'd think they would have had better plans in place for the next big hurricane to hit NOLA, including evacuating their students and staff BEFORE it hits.
 
