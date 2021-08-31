 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBS 46 Atlanta)   Local TV news crew films what a day in hospital COVID ward is like. Catches two deaths in first 15 minutes, veteran nurse quitting from stress, exhaustion. "Although I'm used to people dying, I'm just not used to this many"   (cbs46.com) divider line
11
    More: Scary, Hospital, COVID-19 patients, Amber Rampy, uphill battle, highest peak, Northeast Georgia Medical Center, COVID-19 unit, first time  
•       •       •

159 clicks; posted to Main » on 01 Sep 2021 at 1:41 AM (9 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
PTSD is going to be a huge problem. It can take many years, decades even, to recover.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Rampy said she stopped asking if patients were vaccinated.
"Individuals make poor decisions, you have to take care of them, but it's overwhelming," Rampy said.

Translation: "If I ask, then I hate having to help them. And then I hate myself for hating them. And I'm over it. They're the reason I'm quitting"

/And I don't blame her
//Except the self-hating, don't do that
///She did all she could, but stupidity reigned
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

scottydoesntknow: Rampy said she stopped asking if patients were vaccinated.
"Individuals make poor decisions, you have to take care of them, but it's overwhelming," Rampy said.

Translation: "If I ask, then I hate having to help them. And then I hate myself for hating them. And I'm over it. They're the reason I'm quitting"

/And I don't blame her
//Except the self-hating, don't do that
///She did all she could, but stupidity reigned


God this sucks.

Just, WTF.

Get vaccinated.

FFS.
 
themindiswatching [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Another reminder that we closed a large part of the economy when there were only a few hundred infected.

/we should be doing the same again but we won't.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PTSD is physiological, not "in one's mind"
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The hospitals are largely a shiatshow these days but people.will sag, this is all staged, made up, its not that bad, or anything they can to deny whats happening.and avoid saying "maybe I was wrong".

And for their ignorance others suffer.

This whole thing makes.me think democracy is broken but damned if I have an alternative. Maybe someday a benevolent AI ruler, but I can only think of all the ways that can go badly. Have you ever read what happens when an algorithm tries to write a play? Or, just go read inspirobot.

Seriously, if you never have, look up inspirobot.

You're welcome.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

cretinbob: PTSD is physiological, not "in one's mind"


It starts in the mind. What you mean is that it isn't imaginary.
 
Scorpitron is reduced to a thin red paste [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Conservatives, after destroying everything they could under Trump, are destroying the health care system. Not the apparatus that already doesn't work, but the people themselves. The good parts of it.
 
Dave2042
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

chawco: This whole thing makes.me think democracy is broken but damned if I have an alternative...


You know the Enlightenment in the 17th century?   We are going through the Endarkenment.  The world is returning to its natural state.
 
powhound
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Nobody in a position to do anything really cares about this. Sadly

And that nurse who quit? Fake nurse crisis actor. Obviously.
 
hotrod2001
‘’ less than a minute ago  

cretinbob: PTSD is going to be a huge problem. It can take many years, decades even, to recover.


We're getting dangerously close to losing a bunch of good medical professionals and having them replaced with half-assed, barely-passed their boards workers.
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want to see behind the curtain? Try

TotalFark

It's how we feed the squirrel

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.