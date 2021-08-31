 Skip to content
(Twitter)   If you lost a white coffin it's in the Wawa parking lot
    •       •       •  
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Empty when found" sounfs creepy as hell.
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Looks like a Batesville O61 full couch,. those are 1100+ retail.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wawa parking lots are lawless wastelands. But if you don't hold the door for at least two people on the way in you feel like you're socially repulsive.

A coffin just hanging out makes sense.
 
Spectrum [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

feckingmorons: Looks like a Batesville O61 full couch,. those are 1100+ retail.


Back in the day we called that particular model "The Primrose".
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Empty? That means there's a vampire around. Probably was going to pick it up before daylight and got delayed.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Cake Hunter: Wawa parking lots are lawless wastelands. But if you don't hold the door for at least two people on the way in you feel like you're socially repulsive.

A coffin just hanging out makes sense.

A coffin just hanging out makes sense.


The place has not been the same since they started trying to be Sheetz.  But I didn't know they had slipped THAT much....
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Cake Hunter: Wawa parking lots are lawless wastelands. But if you don't hold the door for at least two people on the way in you feel like you're socially repulsive.

A coffin just hanging out makes sense.

The place has not been the same since they started trying to be Sheetz.  But I didn't know they had slipped THAT much....


Sheetz wishes it could be as good as Wawa.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Cake Hunter: Wawa parking lots are lawless wastelands. But if you don't hold the door for at least two people on the way in you feel like you're socially repulsive.

A coffin just hanging out makes sense.

The place has not been the same since they started trying to be Sheetz.  But I didn't know they had slipped THAT much....


I know it's ridiculous to have a favorite gas station restaurant, but I have a favorite gas station restaurant, and I will fight to the death to defend it.

Maybe just fight to the pain. I don't know.
 
Nah'mean [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not even five minutes from my house. I'd be crazy not to claim it. If nothing else, I can use it as a Halloween prop.
 
Tell Me How My Blog Tastes [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
No, it's not white. Thanks for asking tho.
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wawa Lost & Found One white coffin with brass handles and piping. Empty when found.

Elvis??!??!!!
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hey little sister, shotgunIt's a nice day to die again
It's a nice day for a white funeral
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before "Whats a Wawa?"
 
JerseyTim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Load it with soft pretzels.
 
guilt by association
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They feigned paradise, dumped in a parking lot.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Way to put a bummer on Hoagifest man...
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cake Hunter: Marcus Aurelius: Cake Hunter: Wawa parking lots are lawless wastelands. But if you don't hold the door for at least two people on the way in you feel like you're socially repulsive.

A coffin just hanging out makes sense.

The place has not been the same since they started trying to be Sheetz.  But I didn't know they had slipped THAT much....

I know it's ridiculous to have a favorite gas station restaurant, but I have a favorite gas station restaurant, and I will fight to the death to defend it.

Maybe just fight to the pain. I don't know.


Literally no one outside of the Mis Atlantic has a favorite gas station. And Wawa versus Sheetz is threatening to plunge Pennsylvania into Civil War.

RoFa FTW though.
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: No, it's not white. Thanks for asking tho.


It white and gold.

Or maybe black and blue?

Yanny!
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, something is fishy. They promised at the scavenger hunt there would be remains. THEY PROMISED!
 
OrangeSnapper
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: Cake Hunter: Marcus Aurelius: Cake Hunter: Wawa parking lots are lawless wastelands. But if you don't hold the door for at least two people on the way in you feel like you're socially repulsive.

A coffin just hanging out makes sense.

The place has not been the same since they started trying to be Sheetz.  But I didn't know they had slipped THAT much....

I know it's ridiculous to have a favorite gas station restaurant, but I have a favorite gas station restaurant, and I will fight to the death to defend it.

Maybe just fight to the pain. I don't know.

Literally no one outside of the Mis Atlantic has a favorite gas station. And Wawa versus Sheetz is threatening to plunge Pennsylvania into Civil War.

RoFa FTW though.


Fark user imageView Full Size


I live right on the border, so when the war starts I'm most likely to be engulfed in the ensuing holocaust of cheese-steak grease and high-octane gasoline.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: In before "Whats a Wawa?"


th.bing.comView Full Size

Also:
🎶 There's a white box, with no body, at the Wawa🎶
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kalyco Jack: In before "Whats a Wawa?"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Your average NJ Wawa attendant is trained for so much more than a fuel-up.

I bet a life was saved here, and like the heroes they are, the Wawa employee responsible disappeared into the night, leaving only an empty casket as evidence to his deeds and selfless duty.
 
sumdruncomic21
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police are still trying to find out who got stiffed.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
King Something
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: Tell Me How My Blog Tastes: No, it's not white. Thanks for asking tho.

It white and gold.

Or maybe black and blue?

Yanny!


It's white and gold.

They did also find a blue and black coffin, though. It was a few miles away in a separate but equal gas station parking lot.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

JerseyTim: Load it with soft pretzels.


No. The hashbrowns man. Preferably after they have been sitting in that heating thing on the counter for an hour and are a bit soggy.

The cure to a hangover is in them. There should be government sponsored research on it.

I bet that make a passable 4 buck Taylor Ham, Egg, Cheese, saltpeppaketchup, but they label it pork roll, so have never tried.
 
andrewagill [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
"Empty when found."

In other news, check for any new toys in the local police department

Django - La sorpresa dentro la bara
Youtube vHqvpn5kACM
 
UsikFark
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
This is what happens when you let amateurs buy coffins. 9 times out of 10 they leave the coffin in the parking lot when the Uber driver balks and then guess who gets to carry it back inside
 
buntz
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
They do it just a little bit better
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The White Zone is for the loading and unloading of coffins only, there are no coffins in a White Zone.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Empty? That means there's a vampire around. Probably was going to pick it up before daylight and got delayed.


Nope. If it was empty, then it had no dirt from their homeland, and could not cross running water.

/i guess it could be a reckless vampire
 
fat boy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Redirect it to Florida
 
nucal
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Put Mare on the case

Murdur Durdur - SNL
Youtube qaKZi6p6sxg
 
Rene ala Carte [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
jackandwater
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nah'mean: This is not even five minutes from my house. I'd be crazy not to claim it. If nothing else, I can use it as a Halloween prop.


I'd  take it off your hands but I'm  being cremated and my ashes put in a most modestly priced receptacle til I can be committed to the bosom of the Pacific ocean.
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kalyco Jack: In before "Whats a Wawa?"


Oh I know what Wah Wah is.

George Harrison - Wah-Wah
Youtube usGObvP42GM

And I know how sweet life can be if keep myself free....
 
ukexpat
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe it's something to do with the murdurd durdur?
 
feckingmorons [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Technically that is a casket.

Trust me on this.
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
WaWa: "Not even the dead can resist our sandwiches."
 
brilett
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
You can get anything at a Wawa.
 
Xcott [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
When he was 5 miles away the radio muted and then came back on but it was a different station. Suddenly the announcer said;
"Black coffin, 4 miles away."
And when he was 6 miles away the announcer said;
"Black coffin, 3 miles away."
And that continued all the way to his apartment
building. When he parked his car the announcer
said; "Black coffin, 1 mile away."

...."Now it's passing through a WaWa parking lot"
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

feckingmorons: Looks like a Batesville O61 full couch,. those are 1100+ retail.


You been pricing them out for yourself, or pandemic hoarding to sell at a markup to Floridians?
 
