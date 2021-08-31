 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(AZ Family)   Otherwise unexciting day at work fouled by passing gas   (azfamily.com) divider line
5
    More: Scary, Natural gas, Gas leak, building explosion, fourth man, Southwest Gas, Leak, natural gas leak, Ray roads  
•       •       •

370 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2021 at 11:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



5 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I dont want to be on this planet anymore
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
                                         Chandler Boom.

                        
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Whoops
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Arizona Fart jokes thread?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
It was a dry heat.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Could I BE any more explodey?
 
Displayed 5 of 5 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.