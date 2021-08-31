 Skip to content
(Twitter)   The school board meetings now have an anthem   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
GreatGlavinsGhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why ... why... is he so sweaty?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Why ... why... is he so sweaty?


Or greasy? Ew.
 
AppleOptionEsc
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Why ... why... is he so sweaty?


Wood panel, but not Menards quality. Looks like PNW. Looking at the weather, it's apocalypse hot over the rockies.

I reckon it is hot as balls somewhere near the rockies.
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Why ... why... is he so sweaty?


Do you hatch out of a egg every morning?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Salmon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Why ... why... is he so sweaty?


what, not so sexy for you?
 
LineNoise
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
We had one last night. It was actually pretty calm, people asked reasonable questions, and then a few of us went for a beer after it to talk further.

God its nice not being poor and southern.
 
SirMadness
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Needs more Autotune.
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
The non-existant CRT high school curriculum lie developed teh database.   January 6th was proof of concept.  The school boards were always the targets.  "Parents" fly in from other states without even bothering to shop at Brooks Brothers.
 
Bungles
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Why ... why... is he so sweaty?



He's quite charmingly sweaty though.
 
StandsWithAFist
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Why ... why... is he so sweaty?


I assumed he was just in character...have you seen how hot & bothered those school board open mic nights are?
 
HailRobonia [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I have an "I have a Bo Burnham Gif for That" for that.

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
jimjays
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
That was fun. "The men in the tunnels are coming!"
 
GregInIndy [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Eh, yawrn.

Looks humid in his house.
 
EJ25T
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Good god, he's like a white Tito Jackson.
 
Tom-Servo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: GreatGlavinsGhost: Why ... why... is he so sweaty?

Or greasy? Ew.


Or oily?

/orly?
 
skybird659
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
That was great! Is the Dr. Demento show still on anywhere?
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
After the school board meeting full of prank names, I was expecting this:
Eduard Anatolyevich Khil "I Am Glad, Cause I'm Finally Returning Back Home"
Youtube n2bKLqUKb9w
 
tonmeister
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Woot Woot MTSU songwriting alum.
 
HailRobonia [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Gyrfalcon: GreatGlavinsGhost: Why ... why... is he so sweaty?

Or greasy? Ew.

Or oily?

/orly?


Unctuous. The word we are looking for is unctuous.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RecoveringLibertarian
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: GreatGlavinsGhost: Why ... why... is he so sweaty?

Or greasy? Ew.


NSCSB: there was a guy I played JH and HS Football with, who when everyone else was taking off their shoulder pads would have sweat in the pits and pads area, his undeshirt would be soaked completely. German American named Clotfelter, but his nickname was "Sweaty", even off the field.

/also was pretty fast and ran like Forrest Gump with his elbows glued to his abdomen
 
Dafatone
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Nick Lutsko does good work.
 
LineNoise
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Also when did reading your remarks off your cell phone become a thing? Seriously.

Ok i get everyone can't do public speaking well and might get rattled and need some notes to stay on track. farking jot an outline on a few index cards and at least make an attempt to pretend you are talking to people and not reading some prepared speech if you want to be taken seriously.

I mean nobody really had anything out of bounds or absurd to say at ours, it was a lot of patting everyone on the back, but god damn like 80% of people who gave comments were reading off their farking phone.
 
Crocoduck
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Covid Rant goes METAL! [San Diego Board of Supervisors meeting Remix]
Youtube 052iTp04DRY


Prefer this one.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Tom-Servo: Gyrfalcon: GreatGlavinsGhost: Why ... why... is he so sweaty?

Or greasy? Ew.

Or oily?

/orly?


I usually reserve this word for Ted Humon Cruz, but this dude is also oleaginous.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Why ... why... is he so sweaty?


That's not sweat. That's Vaseline. Mama June was chaffing.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Come to think of it, it'd be a good way for budding stand-ups to get some mic time in.  Make the circuit of school board meetings, and you could probably get at least a couple of minutes in before they cut you or escort you out.  Have to have a convincing little first bit so as not to tip them off too quickly.
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

EJ25T: Good god, he's like a white Tito Jackson.


Hey, still in the Jackson Top Five.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SanityIsAFullTimeJob
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
In other school board business, is this real?

https://twitter.com/adamcrigler/statu​s​/1432505707639840776?s=21
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I got a giggle out of the video.

That is one shiny man.
 
stovepipe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Crocoduck: [iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/052iTp04​DRY?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]

Prefer this one.


Holy fark that was amazing!  LMAO!
 
kbronsito
‘’ less than a minute ago  

GreatGlavinsGhost: Why ... why... is he so sweaty?


Just got back from a three mile run, in 80 degree heat, 90% humidity, and got so sweaty that I had trouble opening my door because hand kept slipping on knob. Still cleaner than this dude.
 
