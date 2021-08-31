 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Man who harassed hurricane reporter soon to find out, warrant issued for arrest   (nbcnews.com) divider line
Picklehead [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Obviously another mentally ill fan of Fox News.

/I really do think he's mentally ill
 
educated [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

Picklehead: Obviously another mentally ill fan of Fox News.

/I really do think he's mentally ill


I think he was running away from whatever was in store for him in Ohio and was so jacked up from the drive that he just had to get in a black man's face.

Some can call that mentally ill.
 
duppy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What an absolutely brilliant self-own. All this rocket surgeon had to do was keep a low profile, but no, he spotted a Black person in public and boom, it was like some kind TuckerFoxTM implant activated in his brain, instantly compelling him to fly into an unhinged jabbering rage to the point of nearly crapping his Dockers.

Fark user image
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Don't blame criminal actions and behaviors on mental illness. That asshat knows the difference between what's right and what's wrong.
 
Godscrack [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user image


Man drilled holes in tanks of cyanide, acid at Cleveland company he once owned, police said
Those two mixed together make cyanide gas...like same used in WW1. He knows his guns and explosives. And authorities are well aware of it.

Amazing how the justice system/law enforcement let these right wing crackpots loose on the street. I wonder where he was January 6th.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
He's gonna stay in gaol if he traveled without permission.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Fark user image image 698x334

Man drilled holes in tanks of cyanide, acid at Cleveland company he once owned, police said
Those two mixed together make cyanide gas...like same used in WW1. He knows his guns and explosives. And authorities are well aware of it.

Amazing how the justice system/law enforcement let these right wing crackpots loose on the street. I wonder where he was January 6th.


JFC. Talk about burying the lede!
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Fark user image image 698x334

Man drilled holes in tanks of cyanide, acid at Cleveland company he once owned, police said
Those two mixed together make cyanide gas...like same used in WW1. He knows his guns and explosives. And authorities are well aware of it.

Amazing how the justice system/law enforcement let these right wing crackpots loose on the street. I wonder where he was January 6th.

JFC. Talk about burying the lede!



Yeah but he included this very important piece of information:

His ex-wife in Ohio declined to comment.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The man, Benjamin Eugene Dagley, of Wooster, Ohio, will be charged with two counts of simple assault, one count of disturbing the peace and one count of violating an emergency curfew, Gulfport police said in a statement.
He could also be in violation of his probation in Cuyahoga County, Ohio, if he traveled without authorization, police said.
Dagley had not been arrested by late Tuesday afternoon, and he could not be immediately reached at publicly listed telephone numbers.
His ex-wife in Ohio declined to comment.
Court documents in Ohio showed the 54-year-old once pleaded guilty to vandalism, inducing panic and attempted assault.
Cleveland.com reported that Dagley was arrested on suspicion of drilling holes into tanks of dangerous chemicals in 2017.

Fark user image
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dagley Pleaded Guilty to Vandalism, Inducing Panic & Attempted Assault After Drilling Holes Into Tanks at Dangerous Chemicals at a Company He Previously Owned, Sending an Employee to the Hospital

"The newspaper reported the tanks contained sodium cyanide, hydrochloric acid, yellow chromate, ferrous chloride and sulfuric acid. The owner of the company at the time, Ed Cochran, told Cleveland.com, "If you mix the (cyanide and hydrochloric acid), you basically have the cyanide gas of World War I. It certainly would produce a toxic vapor that could kill." "

"According to Cleveland.com, Dagley, who still owned the property where the business was located, was involved in a financial dispute over the property, his mortgage and the Cleveland Plating lease. Cochran told the newspaper, "He wants us to settle and we won't pay, that's why I think he's done all this.""

"He pleaded guilty to charges of attempted felonious assault, including panic and vandalism and the other charges were dropped, records show. "
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"After his conviction in the 2017 case, Dagley was ordered to complete an anger management program, according to Cuyahoga County court records. Along with the warrant for his arrest in Mississippi, Dagley also now has an active warrant in Ohio accusing him of a probation violation, court records show. The warrant was issued at the request of his probation officer and Judge Michael J. Russo said Dagley left the state of Ohio without permission."
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: What an absolutely brilliant self-own. All this rocket surgeon had to do was keep a low profile, but no, he spotted a Black person in public and boom, it was like some kind TuckerFoxTM implant activated in his brain, instantly compelling him to fly into an unhinged jabbering rage to the point of nearly crapping his Dockers.
Fark user image 474x266


Fark user image
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good god. it's lucky he didn't assault that reporter.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user image 698x334

Man drilled holes in tanks of cyanide, acid at Cleveland company he once owned, police said
Those two mixed together make cyanide gas...like same used in WW1. He knows his guns and explosives. And authorities are well aware of it.

Amazing how the justice system/law enforcement let these right wing crackpots loose on the street. I wonder where he was January 6th.


Looks like an antivax Trumper.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user image image 698x334

Man drilled holes in tanks of cyanide, acid at Cleveland company he once owned, police said
Those two mixed together make cyanide gas...like same used in WW1. He knows his guns and explosives. And authorities are well aware of it.

Amazing how the justice system/law enforcement let these right wing crackpots loose on the street. I wonder where he was January 6th.

JFC. Talk about burying the lede!


Yeah but he included this very important piece of information:

His ex-wife in Ohio declined to comment.


sooooo...

She's single?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: duppy: What an absolutely brilliant self-own. All this rocket surgeon had to do was keep a low profile, but no, he spotted a Black person in public and boom, it was like some kind TuckerFoxTM implant activated in his brain, instantly compelling him to fly into an unhinged jabbering rage to the point of nearly crapping his Dockers.
Fark user image 474x266

Fark user image image 500x336


Good god I miss the chapelle show
 
skyotter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we're arresting racist belligerent aholes,

We're gonna need a shiatload more popo
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: If we're arresting racist belligerent aholes,

We're gonna need a shiatload more popo


Why, so they can arrest each other?
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: If we're arresting racist belligerent aholes,

We're gonna need a shiatload more popo


#fundDaFuzz
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was exercising his rights.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: MurphyMurphy: If we're arresting racist belligerent aholes,

We're gonna need a shiatload more popo

Why, so they can arrest each other?


Fark user image
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
   
FTFA His ex-wife in Ohio declined to comment.

I will give you all the pumpkin spice everything to comment
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Good god. it's lucky he didn't assault that reporter.


You might have missed this in the 2nd paragraph:

will be charged with two counts of simple assault
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Fark user image image 698x334

Man drilled holes in tanks of cyanide, acid at Cleveland company he once owned, police said
Those two mixed together make cyanide gas...like same used in WW1. He knows his guns and explosives. And authorities are well aware of it.

Amazing how the justice system/law enforcement let these right wing crackpots loose on the street. I wonder where he was January 6th.

JFC. Talk about burying the lede!


I read the article and almost couldn't believe how it got more insane with each paragraph.

How is this guy still alive and free?

It's like watching tiger king all over again. It just gets more and more beyond normal human behavior that your jaw drops and you're like yeah...maybe I do support the death penalty again...
 
Leftwinghillbilly
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: If we're arresting racist belligerent aholes,

We're gonna need a shiatload more popo


Fark user image
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dude broke the golden rule of never doing two illegal things at one time.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  

duppy: All this rocket surgeon had to do was keep a low profile, but no, he spotted a Black person in public and boom


I got the impression this was more he spotted an NBC truck and wanted to yell at the fake news than a black thing.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So I never read any other articles about this. He ran up to the guy and yelled at him? That's the assault?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: duppy: What an absolutely brilliant self-own. All this rocket surgeon had to do was keep a low profile, but no, he spotted a Black person in public and boom, it was like some kind TuckerFoxTM implant activated in his brain, instantly compelling him to fly into an unhinged jabbering rage to the point of nearly crapping his Dockers.
Fark user image 474x266

Fark user image 500x336


This motherfarker is still free and can keep it real to death right now.

This shiat is scary.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BafflerMeal: So I never read any other articles about this. He ran up to the guy and yelled at him? That's the assault?


depending on what he said and how menacing he was, yes.

the act you're probably thinking of is battery.
 
silverjets
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cryinoutloud: Good god. it's lucky he didn't assault that reporter.


He did assault the reporter.   You are thinking of battery...when you actually hit the person.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abox: duppy: All this rocket surgeon had to do was keep a low profile, but no, he spotted a Black person in public and boom

I got the impression this was more he spotted an NBC truck and wanted to yell at the fake news than a black thing.


I have a feeling this guy probably believes NBC stands for "N****** Be C******."
 
daffy
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

educated: Picklehead: Obviously another mentally ill fan of Fox News.

/I really do think he's mentally ill

I think he was running away from whatever was in store for him in Ohio and was so jacked up from the drive that he just had to get in a black man's face.

Some can call that mentally ill.


If he was laying low he failed miserably. I when I read the headline, I surprised to hear that they wanted to arrest him for heckling. Of course, if he violated probation they will go after him.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TWX: BafflerMeal: So I never read any other articles about this. He ran up to the guy and yelled at him? That's the assault?

depending on what he said and how menacing he was, yes.

the act you're probably thinking of is battery.


Danke.
 
TWX
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

puffy999: Abox: duppy: All this rocket surgeon had to do was keep a low profile, but no, he spotted a Black person in public and boom

I got the impression this was more he spotted an NBC truck and wanted to yell at the fake news than a black thing.

I have a feeling this guy probably believes NBC stands for "N****** Be C******."


as opposed to being a cookie company?

/obscure?
 
WDFark think for a second
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: So I never read any other articles about this. He ran up to the guy and yelled at him? That's the assault?


Dude read the article  this is better than some movies I've paid to watch. The assualt on the news reporter is the smallest thing here.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So basically a guy from Ohio with mental health issues went to Mississippi with his mental health problems in violation of his parole and confronted a reporter.  Got it.  And this is news because...
 
rainbowbutter
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
had to watch the video of him going at the reporter with the sound off: i can't take the ugliness of all the mindless anger and hate going into 4 of my face holes at once.  it was, i think, and should be the last straw after all the (police) assaults and more in the past year and a half.  soon reporters will demand and receive armed escorts.  and that will be the world we live in.
it's only what celebrities already do; i'm just saying it's sad.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: So basically a guy from Ohio with mental health issues went to Mississippi with his mental health problems in violation of his parole and confronted a reporter.  Got it.  And this is news because...


Because this is the (stereotyped) face of the next 9/11 attack

Fark user image
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Moniker o' Shame: So basically a guy from Ohio with mental health issues went to Mississippi with his mental health problems in violation of his parole and confronted a reporter.  Got it.  And this is news because...


It was recorded on camera. And there were outside witnesses.

As opposed to the other cases where, for example, driving away from the scene of a crime (where you ran over a human being and left them for dead, at a minimum) and coming back later negates any sort of investigation into impairment when you hit a person with your car so hard that the victim's lasses end up inside of your car while you claim you "think" you hit a deer.
 
Patmaniac
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I bet he went to Gulfport during Ida armed to search out and shoot black looters. The only black man he encountered was giving a report for, gasp!, MSNBC, THE ENEMY LIBERAL MEDIA. Of course the Black man must be lying because his favorite media tells him so 20 times a day and this was his chance to stop it.
Don't know whether he suspected MSNBC was reporting Ida as weaker or stronger than it was or didnt exist at at all.
If the reporter fought back the racist white terrorist would've definitely felt justified in shooting him.

Racist white terrorist from Ohio needs to be locked up somewhere. Prison or psychiatric ward.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

rainbowbutter: had to watch the video of him going at the reporter with the sound off: i can't take the ugliness of all the mindless anger and hate going into 4 of my face holes at once.  it was, i think, and should be the last straw after all the (police) assaults and more in the past year and a half.  soon reporters will demand and receive armed escorts.  and that will be the world we live in.
it's only what celebrities already do; i'm just saying it's sad.


And yet the odds are celebrities are as likely, if not moreso, to accidentally kill themselves than a rando doing it.

/yet because they're celebrities of course their family gets paid...
 
dodecahedron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

WDFark think for a second: BafflerMeal: So I never read any other articles about this. He ran up to the guy and yelled at him? That's the assault?

Dude read the article  this is better than some movies I've paid to watch. The assualt on the news reporter is the smallest thing here.


Seriously. I was so hoping they'd find this guy, thinking he was just some random MAGAt with a bee up his ass,  but I never thought he'd be an escaped cyanide tank saboteur.
 
DON.MAC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

thorpe: "He pleaded guilty to charges of attempted felonious assault, including panic and vandalism and the other charges were dropped, records show. "


Chances are the other charges couldn't be properly proven.   Sure we have crazy guy, a property dispute and holes in chemical tanks but the evidence that he put the holes in the tanks might not have been rock solid.  It can be hard to prove intent with idiots.  Was he intending to damage to tanks or create poison gas?  Everyone knows what the crazy guy was attempting but proving it could risk the other stuff.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

DON.MAC: thorpe: "He pleaded guilty to charges of attempted felonious assault, including panic and vandalism and the other charges were dropped, records show. "

Chances are the other charges couldn't be properly proven.   Sure we have crazy guy, a property dispute and holes in chemical tanks but the evidence that he put the holes in the tanks might not have been rock solid.  It can be hard to prove intent with idiots.  Was he intending to damage to tanks or create poison gas?  Everyone knows what the crazy guy was attempting but proving it could risk the other stuff.


Also, he's white.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Wooster, Ohio

Fark user image
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
And he used to OWN the business?! Well, business owner!

Hell we should have paid him for his incarceration.

/sadly this is what Republicans actually believe
 
robodog
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Why did his probation officer swear out a warrant? He's out of the state, let him be their problem. Now I've got to pay for someone to travel to pick him up, transport him back, and incarcerat him.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
If this guy ends up locked up in a jailhouse with no electricity or air conditioning for a couple weeks while waiting for the courthouse to reopen that would be a good first step in the direction of karmic justice, IMHO. Stop farking around and flexing your first-world privilege unless you are truly ready to find out.
 
