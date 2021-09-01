 Skip to content
(WDBJ 7 Roanoke)   Decline my credit card? That's a burnin'
7
    Dumbass, Sheriff, Convenience store, Burglary, Criminal law, Theft, Wythe County, Virginia, Wythe County Sheriff's Office, United States  
yuthinasia
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Whythe he do that?
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I have two cards that I've had for decades ones American Express

I generally have between 900 and $1,100 cash on me

I've never had cash decline though I've heard it happens
 
Man On Pink Corner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Good thing he's wythe, or the cops would have charged him with resisting arrest.
 
OK So Amuse Me [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
How the fark do you end up a 40-year-old man pulling brainless shiat like this?
 
FleshMonkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

yuthinasia: Whythe he do that?


He was exercising his rights.
 
zepillin [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Whyights
 
ansius
‘’ less than a minute ago  
did they get him for DUI too?

Because if you're 40 and you behave like that sober... damn!
 
