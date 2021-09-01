 Skip to content
 
(Twitter)   It's not easy to babble a two minute rant that mentions E.T., Spanish teachers & "HITLER WINS" while wearing a HazMat suit, but danged if this guy didn't try it at the School Board meeting   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
AgentKGB [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
He's been painting without proper ventilation for too long, I would guess.
 
Heavy Metal Nixon
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Someone has not been working in a well ventilated area
 
dkulprit
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Hitler wanted to split us?

First off.  Only people protesting basic health safety procedures are splitting us.

Know what.  That's it.

Just one

This guy is the problem.  People like him are the problem "splitting us"
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Um, Hitler is dead. What a maroon!
 
foo monkey
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Do you know what they call E.T. in Spanish?
 
CyberKultist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What is it with the crazies and school board meetings lately? Is it a "Oh, nobody ever goes to these things so I can ramble my insane bullshiat without being interrupted and have it go viral" thing?
 
wejash
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Badafuco: Um, Hitler is dead. What a maroon!


That's what they want you to think.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"So...I want you to look at this Jackson Pollock painting and think slowly and honestly about your answers..."

*starts tape recorder*

"Question 1: How many time in an hour do you feel anxiety about Hitler?"
 
daffy
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I did agree that the news sucks and we would all be friends...Just keep it 6 feet apart. He is also right about E.T. So, if an alien comes, we should be ready for him? her? What ever. For now I believe we should wear masks and stay 6ft away. It is worth it.
 
Wobambo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hear me out - what if we just stopped taking anything seriously and started acting like delusional children? I'm going to eat bowls of ice cream and watch cartoons all day, then go to Six Flags and stand up on the log ride. Freedom, baby, yeah! Being adults means we got the freedoms and don't got to listen to no parents and no teachers no more! Whoo, 1776!!!
 
NobleHam
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Stop watching the news and start watching 80s movies.
 
alice_600
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why do I get a weird feeling these people have done things to their kids that are not really nice and warrent a CPS visit?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

NobleHam: Stop watching the news and start watching 80s movies.


I have been watching Japanese 80s movies.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

CyberKultist: What is it with the crazies and school board meetings lately? Is it a "Oh, nobody ever goes to these things so I can ramble my insane bullshiat without being interrupted and have it go viral" thing?


Astroturf organizations have been pushing this shiat, and then it ends up on right wing news and morons decide, "Hey, I want in on this ranting in public thing."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He might be juuust a little too committed to Sparkle Motion, if you know what I mean.
 
mrparks
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Nutters that can't stand being around their kids.
 
NobleHam
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

alice_600: Why do I get a weird feeling these people have done things to their kids that are not really nice and warrent a CPS visit?


A lot of them would probably proudly tell you that they hit their kid when they misbehave, because that's the only way kids learn, and their daddy beat them, and they turned out okay. Not coincidentally, the states which still allow kids to be paddled in public schools are also the states most likely to vote Republican.
 
Osama bin Limbaugh
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Now who can argue with that?
Not only was that authentic gibberish, it expressed a courage little seen in this day and age!
 
ElPrimitivo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

dkulprit: Hitler wanted to split us?

First off.  Only people protesting basic health safety procedures are splitting us.

Know what.  That's it.

Just one

This guy is the problem.  People like him are the problem "splitting us"


Splitter!
 
ParadoxDice
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"This is what Hitler wants. Hitler wants everybody divided. If we all stay divided, who wins? Hitler wins."

Then stop being divided, wear the mask like the rest of us, jackass.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Imagine this being your dad.
 
Conservative Evangelical Millennial Cyclist
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

foo monkey: Do you know what they call E.T. in Spanish?


Eddie Torres, Extra Testicle
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ansius
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I love how they all use this simple rhetorical trick to people who ask them to wear masks or get vaxxed:

"They're trying to divide us."

No mate, you're the one who's trying to walk away from modern society.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
So, just so I understand you:

1. The schools want to protect children.
2. This makes you angry.
3. You are angry that children are being protected.
4. This means you want children to be unsafe.

Is this correct? Thank you. You may sit.
 
27 With Dadbod Though
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
That looks more like a PAPR than a hazmat suit.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Gyrfalcon: So, just so I understand you:

1. The schools want to protect children.
2. This makes you angry.
3. You are angry that children are being protected.
4. This means you want children to be unsafe.

Is this correct? Thank you. You may sit.


1:  Masks don't protect my child.  They make it difficult for her to breathe and concentrate in school.
2:  Yes, yes it does.
3:  It's not the school's job to keep my child safe.  It's my job.
4:  As a free citizen, I want to do my job without government oversight.

That is correct.  Your initial suppositories are incorrect.  You can't start a dissection when your initial pundits are biased on government conspiracies.
 
No Catchy Nickname
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I...I had a little trouble understanding all of that, but did he use the movie E.T. as an example of why hazmat suits are unnecessary?

I really don't want to watch it again to check...
 
