(ABC7 Chicago)   Honolulu says enough with enough with plague rats. No vaxx = no service   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
30
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Aloha motherf*ckers.
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not gonna go.to Hawii for all kinds of reasons, but seriously good for them

/was once, for a conference
//passed like 4 run and tugs between fancy hotel and fancy conference center
///ocean was epic.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

puffy999: Aloha motherf*ckers.


I am pretty sure the non plague bearing visitors will appreciate the rule.
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

chawco: I'm not gonna go.to Hawii for all kinds of reasons, but seriously good for them

/was once, for a conference
//passed like 4 run and tugs between fancy hotel and fancy conference center
///ocean was epic.


Those are all getting torn down to build overpriced condos for wealthy foreigners.

It's practically an endangered species, just kidding that kind of thing is resilient
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
That's good living, unfortunately many of my favorite restaurants have closed down....though I think Hy's steak house is still open
 
Notabunny [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
No Shirt, No Shoes, No Dice - Fast Times at Ridgemont High (1/10) Movie CLIP (1982) HD
Youtube k2NaHBVVYzY
 
daffy
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: puffy999: Aloha motherf*ckers.

I am pretty sure the non plague bearing visitors will appreciate the rule.


To bad for them. Disney World has that rule right now and I agree. I found the masks very hard to wear outside in the heat. I felt like I was about to have an asthma attack all the time. Inside, with the AC, I was much better. Even though it was not required in his school, my grandson has been wearing one since he started back.his two friends caught it, but he did not. He always was a smart boy.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Good. If they won't take the basic responsibility required to maintain a civilised society than they don't deserve its benefits.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They want to force everyone to get vaccinated, but that won't hold up legally. So what they do instead is to shiat on businesses, which have already endured a shiatstorm the last eighteen months. Let them enforce vaccinations on their customers. When has a restaurant ever been in the business of enforcing a vaccination mandate? Anyway, I doubt any of these sorts of policies will withstand the obvious legal objections.
 
jtown
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

daffy: AlgaeRancher: puffy999: Aloha motherf*ckers.

I am pretty sure the non plague bearing visitors will appreciate the rule.

To bad for them. Disney World has that rule right now and I agree. I found the masks very hard to wear outside in the heat. I felt like I was about to have an asthma attack all the time. Inside, with the AC, I was much better. Even though it was not required in his school, my grandson has been wearing one since he started back.his two friends caught it, but he did not. He always was a smart boy.


Honestly if you're outdoors in the heat the best thing is a farking bee keepers .... uh... hat, or helmet, or whatever it is.

Frankly it's a good idea in mosquito country anyway.
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Yay. You know, it's not a problem to find enough tourists to overrun Hawaii. They don't need to attract more.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They want to force everyone to get vaccinated, but that won't hold up legally. So what they do instead is to shiat on businesses, which have already endured a shiatstorm the last eighteen months. Let them enforce vaccinations on their customers. When has a restaurant ever been in the business of enforcing a vaccination mandate? Anyway, I doubt any of these sorts of policies will withstand the obvious legal objections.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kalyco Jack
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
No shirts, no shoes still good though, so I'm okay.
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They want to force everyone to get vaccinated, but that won't hold up legally. So what they do instead is to shiat on businesses, which have already endured a shiatstorm the last eighteen months. Let them enforce vaccinations on their customers. When has a restaurant ever been in the business of enforcing a vaccination mandate? Anyway, I doubt any of these sorts of policies will withstand the obvious legal objections.


You kind of sound dumb, they are protecting lives. I own my own business and it sucks not working but worth living and protecting other people.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Skeleton Man: Russ1642: They want to force everyone to get vaccinated, but that won't hold up legally. So what they do instead is to shiat on businesses, which have already endured a shiatstorm the last eighteen months. Let them enforce vaccinations on their customers. When has a restaurant ever been in the business of enforcing a vaccination mandate? Anyway, I doubt any of these sorts of policies will withstand the obvious legal objections.

[Fark user image image 425x247]


Great. Enforce a vaccine mandate then. Tell everyone they must get vaccinated. Don't leave it to McDonalds and Walmart.
 
Pot Pie Man
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
This has been bothering me a lot lately, but at some point, shouldn't the government start reccomending, or even pull the EUA for the J&J shot? It is being continuously proven to be inferior to the others, and at this point, they've admitted they were wrong enough that it shouldn't really jeopardize any people who still refuse to get vaxxed....
 
Begoggle
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Russ1642: They want to force everyone to get vaccinated, but that won't hold up legally. So what they do instead is to shiat on businesses, which have already endured a shiatstorm the last eighteen months. Let them enforce vaccinations on their customers. When has a restaurant ever been in the business of enforcing a vaccination mandate? Anyway, I doubt any of these sorts of policies will withstand the obvious legal objections.


Anti-vaxxers just keep failing.
A small few will have made money from the propaganda, but most will suffer in the end. Either directly from disease, or from driving their friends and family away or just getting a criminal record. Those that survive will mash keyboards on the internet.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

DigitalDirt: Russ1642: They want to force everyone to get vaccinated, but that won't hold up legally. So what they do instead is to shiat on businesses, which have already endured a shiatstorm the last eighteen months. Let them enforce vaccinations on their customers. When has a restaurant ever been in the business of enforcing a vaccination mandate? Anyway, I doubt any of these sorts of policies will withstand the obvious legal objections.

You kind of sound dumb, they are protecting lives. I own my own business and it sucks not working but worth living and protecting other people.


I was first in farking line for the vaccine numbnuts. The problem here is that they're getting the absolute wrong people to enforce some weird selective vaccine mandate. These policies will backfire. You'll have anti-vaxxers upset, which wouldn't be a problem if they didn't get violent. You'll have normal people upset because they're having to prove their vaccine status all the time, but not that big of a deal. Mostly you'll REALLY have businesses upset because enforcing that sort of public health policy isn't remotely their job. They're gonna sue over this, and they're gonna win. If you can't write legislation that's legal to begin with you suck at your job.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Russ1642: You'll have normal people upset because they're having to prove their vaccine status all the time, but not that big of a deal. Mostly you'll REALLY have businesses upset because enforcing that sort of public health policy isn't remotely their job. They're gonna sue over this, and they're gonna win. If you can't write legislation that's legal to begin with you suck at your job.


Great.

The government should therefore not allow businesses licenses to businesses incapable of following the law.

As the government has the authority to do.
 
daffy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

puffy999: daffy: AlgaeRancher: puffy999: Aloha motherf*ckers.

I am pretty sure the non plague bearing visitors will appreciate the rule.

To bad for them. Disney World has that rule right now and I agree. I found the masks very hard to wear outside in the heat. I felt like I was about to have an asthma attack all the time. Inside, with the AC, I was much better. Even though it was not required in his school, my grandson has been wearing one since he started back.his two friends caught it, but he did not. He always was a smart boy.

Honestly if you're outdoors in the heat the best thing is a farking bee keepers .... uh... hat, or helmet, or whatever it is.

Frankly it's a good idea in mosquito country anyway.


I like the umbrella. It keeps you shaded and keeps everyone six feet away. As for the mosquitoes, we share a fence with Disney and I don't know what magic they holds, but we don't have much of a problem here.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

puffy999: Russ1642: You'll have normal people upset because they're having to prove their vaccine status all the time, but not that big of a deal. Mostly you'll REALLY have businesses upset because enforcing that sort of public health policy isn't remotely their job. They're gonna sue over this, and they're gonna win. If you can't write legislation that's legal to begin with you suck at your job.

Great.

The government should therefore not allow businesses licenses to businesses incapable of following the law.

As the government has the authority to do.


You really think these policies will hold up to the court challenges? It'll certainly be precedent setting law.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Russ1642: Skeleton Man: Russ1642: They want to force everyone to get vaccinated, but that won't hold up legally. So what they do instead is to shiat on businesses, which have already endured a shiatstorm the last eighteen months. Let them enforce vaccinations on their customers. When has a restaurant ever been in the business of enforcing a vaccination mandate? Anyway, I doubt any of these sorts of policies will withstand the obvious legal objections.

[Fark user image image 425x247]

Great. Enforce a vaccine mandate then. Tell everyone they must get vaccinated. Don't leave it to McDonalds and Walmart.


If the plague rats keep farking around, we will.
 
garron
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Welcome to every dystopian period you have read about throughout history - where one group of people thought they had the right to punish another group of people en masse for not being like them or thinking like them. 

Congrats - you are now the oppressors on the wrong side of history that kids will hopefully learn about someday as an example of what not to be when they grow up.  Your historic profile will be as prolific as your cruelty to your victims.  Who knows - based on the comments there are some Hitlers, Stalins, Maos and Pol Pots among you.  We may actually see some truly horrific cruelty toward non-vaxxers from you still.  Let's hope not, but I've quit hoping for sanity in your ranks for a while now.
 
chapmangregio
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
I live in Hawaii and got vaccinated at the VA here,  I got my flimsy, fragile card in my dresser drawer, but took a picture of it that I keep one my phone.  None of the articles I read say whether or not this is acceptable proof of vaccination.  Anyone know?
 
DigitalDirt
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: DigitalDirt: Russ1642: They want to force everyone to get vaccinated, but that won't hold up legally. So what they do instead is to shiat on businesses, which have already endured a shiatstorm the last eighteen months. Let them enforce vaccinations on their customers. When has a restaurant ever been in the business of enforcing a vaccination mandate? Anyway, I doubt any of these sorts of policies will withstand the obvious legal objections.

You kind of sound dumb, they are protecting lives. I own my own business and it sucks not working but worth living and protecting other people.

I was first in farking line for the vaccine numbnuts. The problem here is that they're getting the absolute wrong people to enforce some weird selective vaccine mandate. These policies will backfire. You'll have anti-vaxxers upset, which wouldn't be a problem if they didn't get violent. You'll have normal people upset because they're having to prove their vaccine status all the time, but not that big of a deal. Mostly you'll REALLY have businesses upset because enforcing that sort of public health policy isn't remotely their job. They're gonna sue over this, and they're gonna win. If you can't write legislation that's legal to begin with you suck at your job.


I am glad you got the shots. That is how we defeated Polio, Measles, Mumps, etc.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Russ1642: You really think these policies will hold up to the court challenges? It'll certainly be precedent setting law


I don't know what our courts will do re: anything anymore considering the Heritage Foundation money, but if RADICAL ACTIVISTS weren't what the GOP put on the judiciary I'd say there's no way most would win, given precedent set between Spanish flu, polio, and smallpox laws.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
To reiterate: Republicans are looking to undo a century of legalities because they won't admit that the idea of letting blue cities in early 2020 suffer with COVID backfired spectacularly.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
garron:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ less than a minute ago  

garron: Welcome to every dystopian period you have read about throughout history - where one group of people thought they had the right to punish another group of people en masse for not being like them or thinking like them. 

Congrats - you are now the oppressors on the wrong side of history that kids will hopefully learn about someday as an example of what not to be when they grow up.  Your historic profile will be as prolific as your cruelty to your victims.  Who knows - based on the comments there are some Hitlers, Stalins, Maos and Pol Pots among you.  We may actually see some truly horrific cruelty toward non-vaxxers from you still.  Let's hope not, but I've quit hoping for sanity in your ranks for a while now.


You got a permit for that weapons-grade madness?
 
