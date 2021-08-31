 Skip to content
(Waco Tribune)   After losing two teachers to Coronavirus in the span of a week, a Waco Tx school decides to close...temporarily. They're gonna wipe the whole thing down with a few Clorox wipes and be back up and running-maskless-after Labor day   (wacotrib.com) divider line
    More: Fail, High school, second staff member, Connally Junior High, positive cases, school district, classes, close contact, Report  
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


F*ck me what kinda wealth do you think I have?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fine I GUESS I'll go buy Pebble Beach...
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
[message redacted]

/holy shiat what a stupid farking country we've become
 
chawco [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
MAGA
 
Bowen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Waco schools implemented a mask mandate right after the courts blocked Abbott from blocking them from blocking the virus from blocking their pulmonary system.
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Bowen: Waco schools implemented a mask mandate right after the courts blocked Abbott from blocking them from blocking the virus from blocking their pulmonary system.


Well said.  It took me a few tries.
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Have the schools closed permanently.

Problem solved.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Damn the lady was only 41
 
untoldforce
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
I would never set foot in that place after reading this policy :

"those in contact with a person testing positive for COVID-19 have the optionto quarantine"

Wtf.
 
jtown
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
An entire school near me just closed and switched to remote learning because of covid exposure.  This was announced on Friday.  Kids who need remote learning devices were scheduled to come get them Monday.  Not sure how that's supposed to be quarantining if the kids and/or parents are leaving their homes to pick up stuff at school.  Not sure why this equipment wasn't handed out on the first day of class in case it was needed.  Oh, and they're switching back to in-person learning next Tuesday.  Last I checked, the quarantine time for potential covid exposure was 2 weeks.  But I guess there's no point in that when the households aren't really quarantining at all with the parents picking up equipment and going to work and shiat.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

untoldforce: I would never set foot in that place after reading this policy :

"those in contact with a person testing positive for COVID-19 have the optionto quarantine"

Wtf.


Well, it's always been an option.
 
jtown
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

puffy999: [Fark user image 800x1083]

Fine I GUESS I'll go buy Pebble Beach...


Back in the day, a roommate's dad used to tell the story about how he had a chance to buy a house in Pebble Beach for mid 5-figures.  But it was a lot of money at the time and he couldn't justify it.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Get the FBI and ATF to cleanse it with fire, Waco.
 
Excelsior
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
One of the local schools explicitly disallowed teachers to use of chlorox wipes in their classroom in case some little snowflakes might be allergic to bleach. Baby wipes are permitted though, so at least teachers can pretend to clean while smearing the virus around a bit.

/Schools will re-open for students tomorrow.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Try sending in the ATF they'll totally be able to help
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A couple of dead anti-vaxxers.

Big whoop.
 
drogg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
I understand that unions have been completely gutted over the last forty-ish years, but where the hell is the uproar from the teacher unions about this?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

jtown: puffy999: [Fark user image 800x1083]

Fine I GUESS I'll go buy Pebble Beach...

Back in the day, a roommate's dad used to tell the story about how he had a chance to buy a house in Pebble Beach for mid 5-figures.  But it was a lot of money at the time and he couldn't justify it.


Someone I knew had a relative with a bunch of acreage in Vancouver (the lesser) who was selling in the 60s or 70s. He was offered at the time a good chunk of cash for the land by a developer, and said "no, I want it to stay rural" and sold to a neighbor for whatever rural prices were.

The neighbor wound up making... a lot of money off of that purchase.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
OTOH, a family friend's mom bought a small property on Lake Washington back in maybe the 30s or 40s, maybe even 50s. Basically a city sized lot.

They sold it for millions in the 00s.
 
reveal101
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I worry that with the Delta variant being as contagious as it seems to be, that even masks and vaccine passports will only slightly delay the inevitable, barring a complete shutdown again. That is, if you aren't vaccinated by now, or very soon, then buckle-up buckaroo, this may go badly for you.

Either way, herd immunity is coming at us all like a tidal wave. There will be, unfortunately, losses. Either directly from Covid-19 or indirectly from the results of a clogged medical system. Woe to them all. To hell with those that wouldn't do their part and made the whole thing worse.

At this point, it's like a bandaid being ripped off of all of humanity. Good luck, and God bless all of who you did the right thing and had the courage of your convictions and wore a mask, got vaccinated, etc.

The chips are about to fall and I know I can sleep at night knowing that I tried, and so did you.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I'm really sorry if teaching is your passion in life but if you live in Texas it's time to bail.
Maybe when teachers just stop showing up we will stop using them as cannon fodder.

Is there any other profession so critical to the future of our country yet so absolutely disregarded and abused than a teacher?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Err no, that place maybe was less than $2m.
They sold another property elsewhere the family bought on the cheap for a similar price because it was basically a mountain in what has become a high-end rural lake side town. But because it was deemed mineral poor it was sold off.
 
hissatsu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

untoldforce: I would never set foot in that place after reading this policy :

"those in contact with a person testing positive for COVID-19 have the optionto quarantine"

Wtf.


It's the kind of proactive stance we've come to expect from Texas.

"You've been exposed, so you should quarantine. Or not. Come in if you want. Whatever."
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Want to teach?

1. get a masters degree
2. get a second job
3. get a HUGE life insurance policy
 
