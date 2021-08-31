 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Twitter)   Heavenly to test a snowball's chance in hell   (twitter.com) divider line
23
    More: Scary, shot  
•       •       •

1213 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2021 at 11:04 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



23 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Original [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
Johnson [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't forget to turn on the misters in the produce section of the grocery store too.
 
doomjesse
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So heavenly it burns?  Best see a doctor about that...
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thanks, Trump.

/Obvious troll
 
danielscissorhands
‘’ 1 hour ago  

skinink: Thanks, Trump.

/Obvious troll


If they had only raked those forests!
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That sucks. Heavenly is awesome. That whole little village is nice.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They could have nuked the hurricane all of the way over to the Sierras, but no doubt the Sierra Club had something to do with FUBARing that plan.
 
sennoma [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, they should so stick a snowball out there in front of a Webcam as the fires come over the ridge.  That's a great idea... Think of the marketing.

Oh.

Wait.

Ski resort. Maybe not.
 
TorpedoOrca
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did he say 'moisturizing the trees'? Oh the wife is really going to enjoy that phrasing for asking if she's in the mood

At least I still make her laugh o _o
 
frustratedgenius
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
That's literally half a mile from my house. We evacuated on Sunday afternoon, just before the mandatory evacuation order (and subsequent traffic jam) yesterday morning.

It's crazy how close it got to our neighborhood so fast.
 
powhound
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Badafuco: That sucks. Heavenly is awesome. That whole little village is nice.


Yep. Only skied there once like 94ish but it was an amazing mountain.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: skinink: Thanks, Trump.

/Obvious troll

If they had only raked those forests!


Ski rake brakes. Think about it, and patent it quick, before everything there is to rake becomes ash.
 
powhound
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

frustratedgenius: That's literally half a mile from my house. We evacuated on Sunday afternoon, just before the mandatory evacuation order (and subsequent traffic jam) yesterday morning.

It's crazy how close it got to our neighborhood so fast.


Oh man. Hope you and yours are able to stay safe.
 
stevecore
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
This is desperate and will not buy much time.
 
TWX
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Eh.  If they can get the living foilage enough water that it manages to store-up that water and if they can devise a defense-in-depth with fire breaks, it might help prevent ground fire from spread and might prevent airborne embers from spreading the fire.

I would expect snow resort, already accustomed to doing grounds maintenance during the off-season to prepare for the skiing season, would be best equipped to deal this.  They'll have the heavy equipment to clear brush and the water distribution equipment to saturate it.
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

stevecore: This is desperate and will not buy much time.


They should feel like dumb dumbs for even trying such a thing. I would have started a back fire, but then again that could backfire, so... sucks either way. Vote Republican and save our forests.
 
Trainspotr
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Heavenly - Trophy girlfriend
Youtube B6SJS7OOZi8


/Operation Heavenly
 
WayneKerr [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TWX: I would expect snow resort, already accustomed to doing grounds maintenance during the off-season to prepare for the skiing season,


I would half expect ski resorts to start fires in order to have more ski slopes, but then again, people like seeing trees when they're skiing, unless of course, those trees are quickly approaching at 55 mph, but then we have a bigger problem, as trees are mostly stationary and sometimes become stationery, and should not be chasing after skiers, not to mention skiers should be spelled skiiers but two "I's" before E except after C could be icei which is the alternate spelling for icy, which would be a condition most beneficial to this fire suppression effort.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Making snow seems like a waste of water.  Hasn't anyone told them were in the midst of a massive drought?
 
MBooda
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

powhound: Badafuco: That sucks. Heavenly is awesome. That whole little village is nice.

Yep. Only skied there once like 94ish but it was an amazing mountain.


That was about the same time I skied out there. Also toured the lake; snuck up to take a close look at Michael Corleone's house.
 
MBooda
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

danielscissorhands: skinink: Thanks, Trump.

/Obvious troll

If they had only raked those forests!


How is that progressing?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr. Shabooboo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

stevecore: This is desperate and will not buy much time.


It helped save Sierra-at-Tahoe just a couple of days ago.
 
Displayed 23 of 23 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.