So you've decide to rob a bank. Difficulty: Choosing an electric bicycle as your getaway vehicle. FARK: The police station is a block away and that's the direction you were heading when you were last seen
7
blender61 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
And he got away and they are still looking for him. Seems like he made a good choice in getaway vehicles.

In a highly built up urban area an electric bike could be a good choice especially if it was fully charged.
They are pretty quick, highly maneuverable, can go places with ease that cars can't and are silent.
There are quite a few vids on YT shat show e-scooters and e-bikes making the cops look like fools and they aren't even trying all that hard.

On a side note.

My friends and I have a custom e-bike we made. We just keep tweaking it. Lighter,faster, further. It's been a lot of fun and a bit of a learning curve. The fab/mod work has been pretty easy.
For us, the electrics were the hardest part. We are use to things that have pistons and such like. :)
Meh, we were bored and curious. It's a dangerous combination.

I'm trying to convince them we need a land luge. Why not?
You take it to the Salt as a run what ya brung and have at it.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Probably the most exciting the to happen in Quincy since '93.
 
YouPeopleAreCrazy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

"The suspect was detained and questioned, after which he was arrested on the charge of aggravated robbery."
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Barfmaker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
He would have made it too, if it weren't for those pedaling kids.
 
wetrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Whenever I order food for delivery, I hope that the driver has an ebike because it means I'm actually getting my food on time and still hot, versus the ones with cars who are inevitably going to be stuck in traffic.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 1 minute ago  
That's three crimes right there.
 
