(Times of San Diego)   In a tale as old as time, Neuroscientist and USMC combat veteran uses a calculator to hold up a dozen credit unions   (timesofsandiego.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Damn
Student loan payments are that bad?
 
RogueWallEnthusiast [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
"I was just testing out an experimental hypothesis!"
 
skybird659
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Semper mine!"
 
waxbeans [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Who knew Jar Heads could be smart too. Wait. Do smart people get caught for robbing banks?
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

/
He probably has brain damage that makes him seek out risk.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
He's the operator.
 
Foolkiller
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
58008
 
omg bbq
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
All that work and future jail time for a shiatty $15k
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
This a stickup! Give me all your

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jtown
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Was it RPN?
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
envisogon.files.wordpress.comView Full Size

/the broke the case
 
TWX
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
So you could say he took a ... calculated risk.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TWX
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

DORMAMU: [envisogon.files.wordpress.com image 533x394]
/the broke the case


I sorta miss Square 1 TV.  I was just old enough and had just enough Dragnet knowledge (mostly from the Dan Aykroyd movie) that I got many of the jokes.
 
lurkey
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
What a Doron.
 
DORMAMU
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TWX: DORMAMU: [envisogon.files.wordpress.com image 533x394]
/the broke the case

I sorta miss Square 1 TV.  I was just old enough and had just enough Dragnet knowledge (mostly from the Dan Aykroyd movie) that I got many of the jokes.


321 contact.

/nothing is obscure on fark.com
//except liver health
 
