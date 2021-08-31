 Skip to content
 
(NBC Washington)   Planning a Caribbean vacation? Remember that there are now two sets of islands -- the MAGA havens that will allow in unvaccinated, maskless plague rats by the cruise ship load, and the other wants that proof of vaccination. Choose wisely   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
yohohogreengiant [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Or... Idk. We could talk about the burden  of umvaxxed tourists infecting locals in some of the poorest countries on the planet, where availability hasn't matched demand for the vaccine.

I mean, there's that angle too.
Just sayin.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"I am vaccinated and would love to go to an island that only allows vaccinated people in," said Eigen, with her family in Oil Nut Bay in the British Virgin Islands.

She's cute.  I'd take her Oil Nut Bay, IYKWIMAITYD.
 
Cyberluddite [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  

FTFM.  I cannot type today.


FTFM.  I cannot type today.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

yohohogreengiant: Or... Idk. We could STOP TRAVELING.


ftfe
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
awinnerismecom.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Proof of vaccination.  Some stupid farks think that means something.  Probably the same idiots that think taking your shoes off at the airport stops terrorism.
 
ajgeek [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TWX: [awinnerismecom.files.wordpress.com image 499x321]


Yeah, came here to say just this.

/Also, cruises are absolutely horrible for the environment
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: Proof of vaccination.  Some stupid farks think that means something.  Probably the same idiots that think taking your shoes off at the airport stops terrorism.


Yeah.  Vaccine passports only work if there's an actual federal agency keeping track of inoculations and if the entities administering them are doing a proper job with their documentation.

The piece of paper we were handed after our first shot was merely to let us keep track of receiving shots for ourselves.  It does not serve to provide proof of a goddamn thing.

I fully expect every cruise that's supposedly for the vaccinated to be full of people like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
cwheelie
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeez, what is she, 10?
Oh the blonde?
"I am vaccinated and would love to go to an island that only allows vaccinated people in," said Eigen, with her family in Oil Nut Bay in the British Virgin Islands.

She's cute.  I'd take her Oil Nut Bay, IYKWIMAITYD.


Jeez, what is she, 10?
Oh the blonde?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ajgeek: TWX: [awinnerismecom.files.wordpress.com image 499x321]

Yeah, came here to say just this.

/Also, cruises are absolutely horrible for the environment


Cruises are a way for the middle-class in a wealthy country to feel like they're having a luxurious experience, because essentially they're receiving service from people paid at third-world wages without having to actually set-foot into the land borders of a third-world country.

All cruises from American ports have at least one foreign port of call, because if they didn't then the cruise line would have to pay American wages to the crew.  Suddenly instead of the cruise costing about the same as a moderately-priced hotel stay, it woul cost probably a thousand dollars a night per person for an inside cabin.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'd love to go on vacation right now.

The problem is, right now is not the time to go on a vacation.

Apart from the obvious, there's the additional fact that the good, smart people you'd want to be vacationing with are staying home, and all the irresponsible failures are going on vacation.

/Oh I don't mean *you*. You're *obviously* one of the good ones because reasons
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I was reminded of this:
"I am vaccinated and would love to go to an island that only allows vaccinated people in," said Eigen, with her family in Oil Nut Bay in the British Virgin Islands.

She's cute.  I'd take her Oil Nut Bay, IYKWIMAITYD.

Jeez, what is she, 10?
Oh the blonde?


I was reminded of this:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 1 hour ago  

But I'm vaccinated.  Why cant I go on vacation?

The problem is, right now is not the time to go on a vacation.

Apart from the obvious, there's the additional fact that the good, smart people you'd want to be vacationing with are staying home, and all the irresponsible failures are going on vacation.

/Oh I don't mean *you*. You're *obviously* one of the good ones because reasons


But I'm vaccinated.  Why cant I go on vacation?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: I'd love to go on vacation right now.

The problem is, right now is not the time to go on a vacation.

Apart from the obvious, there's the additional fact that the good, smart people you'd want to be vacationing with are staying home, and all the irresponsible failures are going on vacation.

/Oh I don't mean *you*. You're *obviously* one of the good ones because reasons


We had bought a small travel trailer with the idea of going boondocking (ie away from everyone) in the national forest, but unfortunately my live-in mother-in-law was diagnosed with cancer, then broke her hip, then has suffered a persistent infection, and she still hasn't managed to get healthy enough to have her chemotherapy let alone surgery.  Unfortunately I don't see us being able to use the travel trailer until either she recovers enough to have chemotherapy and subsequent cancer surgery and and then recovers, or else she dies.

/tired, soooo tired
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jeebus Saves: WhippingBoi: I'd love to go on vacation right now.

The problem is, right now is not the time to go on a vacation.

Apart from the obvious, there's the additional fact that the good, smart people you'd want to be vacationing with are staying home, and all the irresponsible failures are going on vacation.

/Oh I don't mean *you*. You're *obviously* one of the good ones because reasons

But I'm vaccinated.  Why cant I go on vacation?


Because being vaccinated, even fully vaccinated, doesn't mean that you're immune to the effects of covid, or that you can no longer spread it to others.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: Jeebus Saves: WhippingBoi: I'd love to go on vacation right now.

The problem is, right now is not the time to go on a vacation.

Apart from the obvious, there's the additional fact that the good, smart people you'd want to be vacationing with are staying home, and all the irresponsible failures are going on vacation.

/Oh I don't mean *you*. You're *obviously* one of the good ones because reasons

But I'm vaccinated.  Why cant I go on vacation?

Because being vaccinated, even fully vaccinated, doesn't mean that you're immune to the effects of covid, or that you can no longer spread it to others.


Ok then we agree, vaccine passports are meaningless and we really should be requiring a negative test to go anywhere.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Scientology Freewinds is still docked down there. Throw all the MAGA varmin on it and let their body thetans fight it out.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

At this point, yes.

The problem is, right now is not the time to go on a vacation.

Apart from the obvious, there's the additional fact that the good, smart people you'd want to be vacationing with are staying home, and all the irresponsible failures are going on vacation.

/Oh I don't mean *you*. You're *obviously* one of the good ones because reasons

But I'm vaccinated.  Why cant I go on vacation?

Because being vaccinated, even fully vaccinated, doesn't mean that you're immune to the effects of covid, or that you can no longer spread it to others.

Ok then we agree, vaccine passports are meaningless and we really should be requiring a negative test to go anywhere.


At this point, yes.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Cyberluddite: [Fark user image image 850x478]
"I am vaccinated and would love to go to an island that only allows vaccinated people in," said Eigen, with her family in Oil Nut Bay in the British Virgin Islands.

She's cute.  I'd take her Oil Nut Bay, IYKWIMAITYD.


Are you talking about skeletor or the 11 year old?  Actually... No nope nope nope
 
lincoln65
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: Proof of vaccination.  Some stupid farks think that means something.  Probably the same idiots that think taking your shoes off at the airport stops terrorism.


My local university has a checkbox for proof of vaccination that is essentially "yes I attest that I am vaccinated" or "no I am not vaccinated and therefore cannot go to college."

So proof of vaccination is just another thing we've farked up this year
 
FormlessOne [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Never ask a question for which you're unwilling to hear the answer, as they say.
"I am vaccinated and would love to go to an island that only allows vaccinated people in," said Eigen, with her family in Oil Nut Bay in the British Virgin Islands.

She's cute.  I'd take her Oil Nut Bay, IYKWIMAITYD.

Are you talking about skeletor or the 11 year old?  Actually... No nope nope nope


Never ask a question for which you're unwilling to hear the answer, as they say.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

TWX: WhippingBoi: I'd love to go on vacation right now.

The problem is, right now is not the time to go on a vacation.

Apart from the obvious, there's the additional fact that the good, smart people you'd want to be vacationing with are staying home, and all the irresponsible failures are going on vacation.

/Oh I don't mean *you*. You're *obviously* one of the good ones because reasons

We had bought a small travel trailer with the idea of going boondocking (ie away from everyone) in the national forest, but unfortunately my live-in mother-in-law was diagnosed with cancer, then broke her hip, then has suffered a persistent infection, and she still hasn't managed to get healthy enough to have her chemotherapy let alone surgery.  Unfortunately I don't see us being able to use the travel trailer until either she recovers enough to have chemotherapy and subsequent cancer surgery and and then recovers, or else she dies.

/tired, soooo tired


Aw jeez... you have my sincere sympathies. We did the same thing (small travel trailer set up for boondocking). Have used it a few times since Covid hit... nothing but us and the furry woodland creatures. I hope you get to use yours soon.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jeebus Saves: WhippingBoi: Jeebus Saves: WhippingBoi: I'd love to go on vacation right now.

The problem is, right now is not the time to go on a vacation.

Apart from the obvious, there's the additional fact that the good, smart people you'd want to be vacationing with are staying home, and all the irresponsible failures are going on vacation.

/Oh I don't mean *you*. You're *obviously* one of the good ones because reasons

But I'm vaccinated.  Why cant I go on vacation?

Because being vaccinated, even fully vaccinated, doesn't mean that you're immune to the effects of covid, or that you can no longer spread it to others.

Ok then we agree, vaccine passports are meaningless and we really should be requiring a negative test to go anywhere.


Probably both. False negatives do happen, especially if you get infected at the testing site. Vaccination means that if you do happen to get it, you are much less likely to require medical intervention.
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
For what it's worth the USVI requires masks everywhere .  Or at least St Thomas does
 
