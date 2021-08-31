 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Bad: "AntiVaxMomma" charged with selling fake COVID vaccine cards. Worse: 13 healthcare workers also charged for buying them   (msn.com) divider line
45
    More: Followup, Vaccination, Vaccine, Manhattan, Cyrus Vance, Jr., Cyrus Vance, New York City, United States, Immune system  
•       •       •

657 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2021 at 5:35 PM (38 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



45 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Rwa2play [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hope it was worth it to spend the next 20 years in a federal prison for being so farking stupid.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I certainly hope they get rid of every stupid farking anti-vax employee in every hospital. It was an annoyance when they refused flu shots, but now we know these anti-science bozos don't belong working anywhere near a health facility.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: I certainly hope they get rid of every stupid farking anti-vax employee in every hospital. It was an annoyance when they refused flu shots, but now we know these anti-science bozos don't belong working anywhere near a health facility.


That's a lot of staff at places that are already understaffed. I agree with you in principle, but unless we can replace them... gonna be tough.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The last year has certainly enticed a lot of stupid people to do stupid things that they stupidly got arrested for.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Hope it was worth it to spend the next 20 years in a federal prison for being so farking stupid.


She's got two young children so I wouldn't be surprised if she loses custody.
 
TheDarkSaintOfGin
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Lambskincoat: I certainly hope they get rid of every stupid farking anti-vax employee in every hospital. It was an annoyance when they refused flu shots, but now we know these anti-science bozos don't belong working anywhere near a health facility.

That's a lot of staff at places that are already understaffed. I agree with you in principle, but unless we can replace them... gonna be tough.


Denying treatment to antivaxxers should help lighten the workload.
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Well, I can understand, with the vaccine being so damn expensive and difficult to access...What's that? Oh, well, never mind
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
In announcing the charges, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. called on Facebook to fight fraud on its service.

Good luck getting the Zuckerbot to do anything about that.
 
oldfool
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
So smallpox didn't kill us all off, this is fine
/s
 
The Reverend Sam Hill [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
StevieRayPalpatine
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Jasmine Clifford, of Lyndhurst, peddled the fake cards using her self-described anti-vaccine social media account for about $200, according to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office.

For two Franklins a pop, why not just get the free vaccine? Stiggin it to the libs?
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Get now or get later, get without the vax or get it with the vax. We're all going to get it one way or another. Just a guess based on stupid Fark comments.
I choose to get with the vax. Seems less time consuming that way.
 
WithinReason
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Hope it was worth it to spend the next 20 years in a federal prison for being so farking stupid.


That won't happen
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Was this the lady that bearded guy on twitter publicly busted, to one who was getting people who actually administered the shots to put these people's names in their computer as having gotten the shot, so it generate a "real" fake vaccination card  complete with vaccine lot numbers on it?
 
Godwalk
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Lambskincoat: I certainly hope they get rid of every stupid farking anti-vax employee in every hospital. It was an annoyance when they refused flu shots, but now we know these anti-science bozos don't belong working anywhere near a health facility.

That's a lot of staff at places that are already understaffed. I agree with you in principle, but unless we can replace them... gonna be tough.


Wheat from the chaff.
 
NotThatGuyAgain
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I don't know why people think healthcare workers are some angelic breed.  it's just another industry that has the same proportion of morons and shiatheads any other profession does.

Hell, it likely has a higher percentage of pill junkies than other lines of work.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Just get the shot.

fark me up the ass.

Just get it...
 
MythDragon
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Hope it was worth it to spend the next 20 years in a federal prison for being so farking stupid.


It's worth it to me.

/ that they spend time in prison for being stupid.
 
inelegy
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Healthcare workers??  I think you misspelled "heroes" subby.  You see, I know that they're heroes because I spent a year listening to them braying at me that they were.

See also:  Teachers.  Heroes.  Just ask one.

Norm Macdonald Destroys a Heckling Teacher During Standup
Youtube dAg9M-O9wGo
 
GatorBreath
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Magorn: Was this the lady that bearded guy on twitter publicly busted, to one who was getting people who actually administered the shots to put these people's names in their computer as having gotten the shot, so it generate a "real" fake vaccination card  complete with vaccine lot numbers on it?


That's what I was thinking. Same username as the lady from that video it seems.
 
Cork on Fork [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Magorn: Was this the lady that bearded guy on twitter publicly busted, to one who was getting people who actually administered the shots to put these people's names in their computer as having gotten the shot, so it generate a "real" fake vaccination card  complete with vaccine lot numbers on it?


Yes.
 
JudgeSmails
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Bathia_Mapes: Rwa2play: Hope it was worth it to spend the next 20 years in a federal prison for being so farking stupid.

She's got two young children so I wouldn't be surprised if she loses custody.


good,she's a terrible person that willfully endangers people.
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Lambskincoat: I certainly hope they get rid of every stupid farking anti-vax employee in every hospital. It was an annoyance when they refused flu shots, but now we know these anti-science bozos don't belong working anywhere near a health facility.

That's a lot of staff at places that are already understaffed. I agree with you in principle, but unless we can replace them... gonna be tough.


I acknowledge your viewpoint, but people make the same argument about bad (or at least complicit) cops.

/And, if they're not vaxxed... by continuing to work in hospitals they've dramatically increased the odds that they will, at the same time, reduce medical care supply *and* increase demand if they sick.
//And they've committed a fraud that prevents the hospital from placing them in roles that could reduce their risks and those of their patients.
///So... yeah, I'm going to stick with the "bad cop" analogy.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Well, I guess now we'll see if she can get laid in a woman's prison with a fistful of fake pardons.
 
The Angry Mick
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Jesus Christ. It's going to be harder to root these loons out of the healthcare industry than the Taliban and their mountain lairs.

At some point we have to start treating this behavior as an act of industrial sabotage. Or conspiracy.
 
neongoats
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That's farking farked up.

Right wingers, why not answer this question: why do you people love spreading a deadly contagion? Why do you love Covid more than you love America or your fellow man?

You know what, don't answer. Just fark off and die you farking trash. Covid times has made my disdain for you into loathing. I'm disgusted that decent human beings are forced to coexist with you filthy plague spreaders.
 
Misch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Magorn: Was this the lady that bearded guy on twitter publicly busted, to one who was getting people who actually administered the shots to put these people's names in their computer as having gotten the shot, so it generate a "real" fake vaccination card  complete with vaccine lot numbers on it?


The TFA indicates a co-conspirator who was entering names into NY's system for recording vaccinations so they could get an Excelsior Pass
 
hobnail [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

casual disregard: Just get the shot.

fark me up the ass.

Just get it...


I don't think that's what they meant when they said, "you're going to feel a little prick."
 
CarnySaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
You'd think healthcare workers could get access to real COVID vaccination cards for nothing.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Hope it was worth it to spend the next 20 years in a federal prison for being so farking stupid.


The two choices she had :

1. Take the vaccine... cost to society : $12
2. Do this shiat. Cost to society : $38 000/year in prison

But theres still gonna be people who say that COVID vaccination shouldnt be mandatory. If we go by the numbers, fark yeah it should be mandatory, the antivaxxers can get shot with a vaccine or shot with lead. Their choice.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Rwa2play: Hope it was worth it to spend the next 20 years in a federal prison for being so farking stupid.


She's white, so no.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Yeah, they've been talking about people forging vaccination cards for at least the past month on the local news. They've also been mentioning the fact that this is a Federal crime.

Throw the book at these people. Hard. Then maybe we should consider send them to covidiot internment camps. Society can function quite well without these dipshiats. Let them whine about the loss of their freedumbs behind barbed wire where nobody can hear them, between the coughs and chokes due to their dwindling lung function, of course.
 
Bathia_Mapes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Magorn: Was this the lady that bearded guy on twitter publicly busted, to one who was getting people who actually administered the shots to put these people's names in their computer as having gotten the shot, so it generate a "real" fake vaccination card  complete with vaccine lot numbers on it?


Yep, same woman
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Geotpf: The last year has certainly enticed a lot of stupid people to do stupid things that they stupidly got arrested for.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mrshowrules [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Anyone faking vaccination who shows up for treatment should get helium instead of oxygen
 
Winston Smith '84
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
My wish would be for a separate medical facility be established for anti-vaxxers, staffed by anti-vaxxer nurses and doctors.  Ivermectin, vitamin c, bleach, and whatever else Fox news recommends as cures would be administered freely.  Patients families could also dictate whatever treatment they see fit for their relative.  No masks or hand sanitizers would be required of anyone.  I wonder how many of these morons would work there or go there for treatment.
 
neongoats
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

mrshowrules: Anyone faking vaccination who shows up for treatment should get helium instead of oxygen


You misspelled cyanide.
 
mrparks
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Why fake a card when they'll just spoon test you?
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Lambskincoat: I certainly hope they get rid of every stupid farking anti-vax employee in every hospital. It was an annoyance when they refused flu shots, but now we know these anti-science bozos don't belong working anywhere near a health facility.

That's a lot of staff at places that are already understaffed. I agree with you in principle, but unless we can replace them... gonna be tough.


They are going to be leaving the hospital either way.  They question is do they infect a ton of patients on their way out or not.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
How deep in the tank for your tribal fetish that you work in a nursing home and are faking your vaccination status?  Just begoggling unthinkable.   You are caring for the most at risk members of our community. The unhealthy olds are the ones that can get sick and still die from a breakthrough infection.
 
TenJed_77
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Walker: In announcing the charges, Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus R. Vance, Jr. called on Facebook to fight fraud on its service.

Good luck getting the Zuckerbot to do anything about that.


He won't do anything about fraud, but don't dare mention shooting someone with a paintball gun. You'll get 30 days in the hole.
 
atomic-age
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

NotThatGuyAgain: I don't know why people think healthcare workers are some angelic breed.  it's just another industry that has the same proportion of morons and shiatheads any other profession does.

Hell, it likely has a higher percentage of pill junkies than other lines of work.


A decent percentage of them are in it for pay and pay alone. I leave you to decide whether that's burnout or capitalism.
 
Destructor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Letsee... Spend lots of money on a fake vax card.

Get a free vaccine and card for free. Free. FREE.

How is this a hard choice? How is this even a difficult decision?
 
cannibalparrot
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

inelegy: Healthcare workers??  I think you misspelled "heroes" subby.  You see, I know that they're heroes because I spent a year listening to them braying at me that they were.

See also:  Teachers.  Heroes.  Just ask one.

[YouTube video: Norm Macdonald Destroys a Heckling Teacher During Standup]


How do you go to a Norm MacDonald show and think heckling him is a good idea?

Or any comic really, but especiallyNorm.  He's so good at being an acerbic asshole people literally pay him to do it!
 
lolmao500
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

dbaggins: How deep in the tank for your tribal fetish that you work in a nursing home and are faking your vaccination status?  Just begoggling unthinkable.   You are caring for the most at risk members of our community. The unhealthy olds are the ones that can get sick and still die from a breakthrough infection.


A lot of people working in nursing home are trash people... because thats the only people they can get because nobody wants to do that job.

92% of Nursing Homes Employ Ex-Convicts
The report also noted that eight states-Alabama, Colorado, Connecticut, Hawaii, Montana, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wyoming-don't require operators to conduct background checks before hiring employees.The mother of a friend works in a nursing home, shes antivaxx just like her boss, the boss brought covid into the nursing home, a bunch of patients died, nobody got in trouble because duh. The whole thing is disgusting.
 
Displayed 45 of 45 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.