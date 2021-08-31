 Skip to content
(The Smoking Gun)   Motorcyclist, 22, busted after high-speed police chase said he was "trying to show off" for female passenger. Who will probably not be giving him a second date   (thesmokinggun.com) divider line
    More: Florida, Misdemeanor, Felony, Criminal law, high-speed police chase, Crime, rap sheet, red light Saturday night, Taylor Beverly  
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She needs an additional dating profile with his mugshot saying don't date this guy.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Who are we kidding? She'll be all over that shiat in a few days.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of course he's getting a second date.
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've had worse first dates
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What's the over/under on the number of Punisher tats this guy has? Double digits?
 
Sgt Otter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Greater than the number of issues of The Punisher he's actually read.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, she lived?
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He was probably annoyed by her calling him "Beverly" throughout the date
 
casual disregard
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
You ever seen that meme business in front party in back?

This guy is clearly gel up town raw doggin downtown.

/oh and he killed somebody so that sucks
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Investigators say that Taylor Beverly"

wait... the guy is also the female passenger?
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

His barber?
 
TastyEloi
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How can that guy possibly think that rats nest of a beard improves his appearance?
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
What's her reddit handle?
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Sounds about like Pinellas County.  Surprised it wasn't Pasco. His look screams New Port Richey.
 
AbuHashish
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

#goatsegirl420
 
maudibjr [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Hanging out the back window with just your knees holding you in while filming yourself seems to be the new hotness
 
comrade
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why wouldn't she? Just imagine that incel beard tickling your inner thighs as he licks your... I don't even know what he's licking. What's he doing down there?!?!
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Beverly's rap sheet includes convictions for cocaine possession, probation violation, grand theft, and passing a counterfeit check. Additionally, he was cited for reckless driving and driving an unregistered vehicle following a 2019 motorcycle crash.

A real prize, then. Where was he taking her for the date? Waffle House then a makeout session behind the AM/PM dumpster?
 
vrax
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
It's Florida so it was a Wawa.
 
Abox
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I'm jealous of both of these hairlines.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Walk into any 7-11 or Circle-K in mid-Pinellas (Seminole, Pinellas Park, Largo) and you'll see at least three guys like that queued up to buy scratch offs and/or Bud Light.
 
Vegemite
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

That is the weirdest hairline I have ever seen.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Those dudes are everywhere. We have them up in MA. At least the Irish "Yeah, dudes" stay in Southie, but they're everywhere.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

I lived in Clearwater for two years and learned to avoid Pinellas Park and Largo rather quickly.
 
Psylence
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
True story: A kid in my ex-town spent the evening at the bar, and told a nice gal he'd give her a ride home. He blasted out of the bar and went way too fast down the street, hitting a stop sign on the other side of the street. I was told that they hosed them off the street.

It wasn't even a half-mile from the bar.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Well, he's afoot NOW.
 
comrade
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

What happened to his passenger? She probably didn't have a helmet. So she was ok? Helmets kill?
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Icount 3 hailines and two beardlines
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Why did she swipe right on a guy with hair like that or whatever you do on tinder when you want to communicate with somebody?
 
