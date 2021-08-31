 Skip to content
 
(AL.com)   "Yes, madam. So you're saying your 71-year-old husband went walking in floodwaters, got attacked by some gator, you wrestled him free, laid him on house steps, paddled your pirogue out to get help, but, when you got back, he was gone"   (al.com) divider line
OdradekRex [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm thinking he wanted to die or she done kilt him.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
When she returned with the supplies, she realized his injuries were more severe than she thought and paddled her pirogue about a mile to higher ground...


That must have been one hell of a dumpling.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UberDave: When she returned with the supplies, she realized his injuries were more severe than she thought and paddled her pirogue about a mile to higher ground...


That must have been one hell of a dumpling.


If I paddled my pirogi for a mile I'd be really chaffed.
 
dothemath
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Louisiana man, 71, attacked by alligator in front of wife...

Maybe she got off on it.

Was the gator black...?
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Faked his death for insurance and a stripper that "loves" him.
 
iamskibibitz
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

dothemath: Was the gator black...?


Big Black Croc?
 
Geotpf
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Today's vocabulary word is:

pi·rogue
/pēˈrōɡ/
noun
a long, narrow canoe made from a single tree trunk, especially in Central America and the Caribbean.

/seriously, never heard of this word before
 
Cork on Fork [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
The other story about this, which was greenlit several threads earlier, said the gator took his arm off and then she went for help. I'm not sure how you wouldn't know getting an arm ripped off was serious.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


she should have used a boat maybe she would have gotten back faster.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Ooof. Maybe the gator finished the job when he saw its prey was alone and unprotected again. Should have left him in the house, behind a door instead of on the steps of the house - in plain view and easy reach of the predator which already attacked him once.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Huh.  I guess that's one way to get a divorce.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
fark.com/comments/11727792
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'd say that's a perfect way to get rid of your husband, but he's 71. If she wanted to get rid of him with a gator story, she'd have done it decades ago.
 
StarshipAngel
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Was he a Sheriff or deputy?  If so, might wanna check with old Amos Moses, but, you know its easy to get lost in the Louisiana bayou.
 
apotheosis27
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
If you're an old man living in the bayou, you gotta think this is pretty high on the probable means of your demise.  I bet that gator hated him and was just patiently waiting for the right moment.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Cork on Fork: The other story about this, which was greenlit several threads earlier, said the gator took his arm off and then she went for help. I'm not sure how you wouldn't know getting an arm ripped off was serious.


They probably think the 'rona is a hoax and horse dewormer is legit medicine, so ... ? I'm not finding stupid of that magnitude that hard to believe.
 
dothemath
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

iamskibibitz: dothemath: Was the gator black...?

Big Black Croc?


Isnt that a John Cale song...?
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mongbiohazard: Ooof. Maybe the gator finished the job when he saw its prey was alone and unprotected again. Should have left him in the house, behind a door instead of on the steps of the house - in plain view and easy reach of the predator which already attacked him once.


He's going to show back up tomorrow with his missing arm and a new belt.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Piroshki
 
Crewmannumber6
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You don't paddle a pirogue, use use a pole
 
mcreadyblue
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Today's vocabulary word is:

pi·rogue
/pēˈrōɡ/
noun
a long, narrow canoe made from a single tree trunk, especially in Central America and the Caribbean.

/seriously, never heard of this word before


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Cork on Fork [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
SirDigbyChickenCaesar:He's going to show back up tomorrow with his missing arm and a new belt.

Oh on a big boat on 5th Avenue and some new boots.
 
Loucifer
‘’ less than a minute ago  
R.I.P. Fedor Good
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Heard something similar happened in lake placid new York years ago.
 
TedRaceway
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Or this woman will have horrific "what if" questions in her head until she dies...  "What if I worried less about the blood the floor and and took him inside the house before leaving him..." as an example.
 
