(Yahoo)   If you want to make a quick $5 million, all you have to do is tell the US government where the Chinese fentanyl kingpin is. Sounds easy enough   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
    More: Interesting, United States, U.S. state, Jian Zhang, North Dakota, U.S. Department of State, Native Americans in the United States, Transnational Organized Crime Rewards Program, United States Constitution  
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wouldn't the Sacklers be easier to track down?  Plus they have more evidence against them.  Let's arrest them first, just to set a good example and not appear racist AF.
 
The Googles Do Nothing [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Wouldn't the Sacklers be easier to track down?  Plus they have more evidence against them.  Let's arrest them first, just to set a good example and not appear racist AF.


Yep.  Get Whitey first.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mar Lago
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How specific do we need to get? Because I'd wager he's somewhere in the known universe. Probably in the Milky Way galaxy.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's in China. Pay me.
 
Murflette [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Do people ever really get paid out on these kinds of rewards?

Seems like no
 
swahnhennessy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Who keeps submitting Yahoo crap?
It's all Twitter BS.
Stop it.
 
Creoena
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Earth.

Yay, I can retire now.  Pay up!
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: He's in China. Pay me.


Don't be stupid, it's hard to operate there directly. He's someplace nearby - probably Myanmar or maybe Nepal.

What I'm say is, he's in Asia. Pay me.
 
PoweredByIrony
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Creoena: Earth.

Yay, I can retire now.  Pay up!


*shakes global ragefist*
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hong Kong Zaron sounds like the bad guy in an early Jackie Chan film.
 
Abox
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear a lot of news people pronouncing it fent-a-nawl lately.  I find it annoying.
 
Bertuccio
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bootleg: How specific do we need to get? Because I'd wager he's somewhere in the known universe. Probably in the Milky Way galaxy.


Alpha quadrant I'm sure of it.
 
TeddyRooseveltsMustache
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's Rudy Giuliani. Where's my check?
 
sporkupine [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why have an article if there's no Wanted poster/photo in the article?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So mr. international drug kingpin, looks like you messed with the wrong Dakota.
 
khatores
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Murflette: Do people ever really get paid out on these kinds of rewards?

Seems like no


It happens, but it needs to be pretty useful, hard information that leads directly to an arrest. Something like "Kingpin is at ABC address" or "will be flying to XYZ City on ____date under ____ assumed name on ____ airline." It pretty much has to be someone who is around them all the time turning them in.

"Information" like your college roommate probably met him one time doesn't make the cut.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's hanging out in the corner booth at P.F. Chang's.

Also, could I get a large novelty check as well?  I've never won a golf tournament and I really want one.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He isn't, nor has he ever been, in my kitchen.
 
Odd Bird
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He lives next door to me, with his wife and four barking dogs.
Also, he's armed, hates cops and likes 8 year-olds.

/please, go in shooting.
 
GasDude
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Wouldn't the Sacklers be easier to track down?  Plus they have more evidence against them.  Let's arrest them first, just to set a good example and not appear racist AF.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IDisME
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sporkupine: Why have an article if there's no Wanted poster/photo in the article?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ColonelCathcart
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
He's in Russia, of course. His name is Chet Americanman.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
He's in Miami.   Sam Axe shoulda told ya
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

IDisME: sporkupine: Why have an article if there's no Wanted poster/photo in the article?

[Fark user image 558x720]


Thanks for posting.  It is idiotic to have articles about wanted fugitives, and not include pictures.  Worse, if the person is a member of a minority group, you are encouraging racists to call in on every male person they see of that group, thinking it is him.
 
MythDragon
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
He's in my back yard. Pay me.

Not there?  Well he was.  Should have gotten here sooner.
 
mudpants
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Um ... in China ?
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: Worse, if the person is a member of a minority group, you are encouraging racists to call in on every male person they see of that group, thinking it is him.


He isn't a minority in China.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

PoweredByIrony: Keyser_Soze_Death: He's in China. Pay me.

Don't be stupid, it's hard to operate there directly. He's someplace nearby - probably Myanmar or maybe Nepal.

What I'm say is, he's in Asia. Pay me.


Why is it hard to operate there? Plenty of other illicit and illegal activities occur there already, some even with the blessing and protection of the CCP.
 
Abox
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Magnanimous_J: winedrinkingman: Worse, if the person is a member of a minority group, you are encouraging racists to call in on every male person they see of that group, thinking it is him.

He isn't a minority in China.


Maybe he's a Chinese African-American
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
whitearmor.netView Full Size
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Stud Gerbil: He's in Miami.   Sam Axe shoulda told ya


Oh how I miss that show.

/Still chuckle when Fiona says that Sam's bullet-proof vest smells like Old Spice and bourbon.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: [whitearmor.net image 173x173]


I've made dinner reservations under "Abe Froman" but the hostess is always too young to get the reference.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

IDisME: sporkupine: Why have an article if there's no Wanted poster/photo in the article?

[Fark user image image 558x720]


Judging from his haircut, just stake out Mark Davis's barber. He'll show up sooner or later.
 
AtomPeepers
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Wouldn't the Sacklers be easier to track down?  Plus they have more evidence against them.  Let's arrest them first, just to set a good example and not appear racist AF.


Get out of my brain. They are even worse because they dressed it up and said it was good for you. They sang songs about it and profited off every addict they died. Sackler family is nothing but a cartel.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

IDisME: [ZhangJian]


I'm a little disappointed in his appearance. Maybe that's his ordinary schlub with not enough sleep living a soul crushing life of monotony disguise. I expected something flashy for a kingpin... maybe a pangolin suit
 
IDisME
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

winedrinkingman: IDisME: sporkupine: Why have an article if there's no Wanted poster/photo in the article?

[Fark user image 558x720]

Thanks for posting.  It is idiotic to have articles about wanted fugitives, and not include pictures.  Worse, if the person is a member of a minority group, you are encouraging racists to call in on every male person they see of that group, thinking it is him.


I'll say.  My fist search was for his name.  That resulted in a billion pictures of other ones that weren't him.  I needed to add 'wanted' to the search.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: Judging from his haircut, just stake out Mark Davis's barber. He'll show up sooner or later.


You're talking about that lawyer guy advertising on the subway with the messed up haircut right?
Unrelated, but I found another Mark Davis who would fit the bill (Oakland Raiders owner):
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IDisME
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

IDisME: winedrinkingman: IDisME: sporkupine: Why have an article if there's no Wanted poster/photo in the article?

[Fark user image 558x720]

Thanks for posting.  It is idiotic to have articles about wanted fugitives, and not include pictures.  Worse, if the person is a member of a minority group, you are encouraging racists to call in on every male person they see of that group, thinking it is him.

I'll say.  My fist first search was for his name.  That resulted in a billion pictures of other ones that weren't him.  I needed to add 'wanted' to the search.


ftfm.  Although, to be fair, it does accurately describe my search method.
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.