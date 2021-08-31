 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WTVR)   "Welp, guess I should go shopping for a new backpack now"   (wtvr.com) divider line
29
    More: Dumbass, Richmond, Virginia, Punk rock, Surveillance, Crime Insider sources, CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, developing story, Surveillance cameras, unknown female  
•       •       •

1954 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2021 at 6:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prom season is early this year?
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got one I'm willing to sell you at a discount. Came out of a dumpster but I cleaned it up. May have some stains inside.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's disturbing.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) JFC.

2) In 2021, how do people not realize that every public place on planet earth is under 24/7 surveillance?
 
Vitamin_R [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: 1) JFC.

2) In 2021, how do people not realize that every public place on planet earth is under 24/7 surveillance?


That, and it's perfectly fine to walk around with a mask on, even sunglasses, too, if you want.
 
0lorin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Prom Night Dumpster Baby - Family Guy
Youtube xgQ8BJdkN5U
 
MythDragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

mongbiohazard: I got one I'm willing to sell you at a discount. Came out of a dumpster but I cleaned it up. May have some stains inside.


A woman?
 
Bedelia Grantham
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nick Nostril: 1) JFC.

2) In 2021, how do people not realize that every public place on planet earth is under 24/7 surveillance?


3) Or that there are Safe Haven locations all over the country, where you can safely leave your infant NO QUESTIONS ASKED? Fire stations, libraries, shelters, hospitals, etc.

I know that an unwanted and/or unexpected pregnancy is absolutely terrifying. But this shiat really needs to stop. Also, congratulations to Texas for passing the most stringent anti-choice laws in the country. That should help things.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like a high school student miscarried or otherwise ended up with a dead baby and this is how she disposed of it.

/hopefully it was just a miscarriage
 
cryinoutloud [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh nooooooooo.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: mongbiohazard: I got one I'm willing to sell you at a discount. Came out of a dumpster but I cleaned it up. May have some stains inside.

A woman?


No, a backpack.

Also, a couple pounds of ground beef.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bedelia Grantham: Nick Nostril: 1) JFC.

2) In 2021, how do people not realize that every public place on planet earth is under 24/7 surveillance?

3) Or that there are Safe Haven locations all over the country, where you can safely leave your infant NO QUESTIONS ASKED? Fire stations, libraries, shelters, hospitals, etc.

I know that an unwanted and/or unexpected pregnancy is absolutely terrifying. But this shiat really needs to stop. Also, congratulations to Texas for passing the most stringent anti-choice laws in the country. That should help things.


Yeah, but you can't really leave a dead baby in such locations.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Always go shopping for spices before you start cooking.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MythDragon: mongbiohazard: I got one I'm willing to sell you at a discount. Came out of a dumpster but I cleaned it up. May have some stains inside.

A woman?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Birnone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Vitamin_R: Nick Nostril: 1) JFC.

2) In 2021, how do people not realize that every public place on planet earth is under 24/7 surveillance?

That, and it's perfectly fine to walk around with a mask on, even sunglasses, too, if you want.


Some cameras are VHS quality. Good luck trying to prove who it was with grainy video.
 
Gassy Snake
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bedelia Grantham
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Geotpf: Bedelia Grantham: Nick Nostril: 1) JFC.

2) In 2021, how do people not realize that every public place on planet earth is under 24/7 surveillance?

3) Or that there are Safe Haven locations all over the country, where you can safely leave your infant NO QUESTIONS ASKED? Fire stations, libraries, shelters, hospitals, etc.

I know that an unwanted and/or unexpected pregnancy is absolutely terrifying. But this shiat really needs to stop. Also, congratulations to Texas for passing the most stringent anti-choice laws in the country. That should help things.

Yeah, but you can't really leave a dead baby in such locations.


We don't know if the baby was dead when it was put in the backpack. Just that it was dead when the police checked the bag. The whole thing is tragic no matter what.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Bedelia Grantham: Geotpf: Bedelia Grantham: Nick Nostril: 1) JFC.

2) In 2021, how do people not realize that every public place on planet earth is under 24/7 surveillance?

3) Or that there are Safe Haven locations all over the country, where you can safely leave your infant NO QUESTIONS ASKED? Fire stations, libraries, shelters, hospitals, etc.

I know that an unwanted and/or unexpected pregnancy is absolutely terrifying. But this shiat really needs to stop. Also, congratulations to Texas for passing the most stringent anti-choice laws in the country. That should help things.

Yeah, but you can't really leave a dead baby in such locations.

We don't know if the baby was dead when it was put in the backpack. Just that it was dead when the police checked the bag. The whole thing is tragic no matter what.


Yeesh, that it an even worse case scenario.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

0lorin: [YouTube video: Prom Night Dumpster Baby - Family Guy]


Came for this.
 
Rev. Skarekroe
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If she'd put it IN the dumpster it's unlikely anyone would have done anything.
 
UncleDirtNap [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Well at least she didn't leave them laying around like a psycho.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
She put her kid away and went to get a hit?
 
skybird659
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Bedelia Grantham: Geotpf: Bedelia Grantham: Nick Nostril: 1) JFC.

2) In 2021, how do people not realize that every public place on planet earth is under 24/7 surveillance?

3) Or that there are Safe Haven locations all over the country, where you can safely leave your infant NO QUESTIONS ASKED? Fire stations, libraries, shelters, hospitals, etc.

I know that an unwanted and/or unexpected pregnancy is absolutely terrifying. But this shiat really needs to stop. Also, congratulations to Texas for passing the most stringent anti-choice laws in the country. That should help things.

Yeah, but you can't really leave a dead baby in such locations.

We don't know if the baby was dead when it was put in the backpack. Just that it was dead when the police checked the bag. The whole thing is tragic no matter what.


Or that it was a newborn.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Birnone: Vitamin_R: Nick Nostril: 1) JFC.

2) In 2021, how do people not realize that every public place on planet earth is under 24/7 surveillance?

That, and it's perfectly fine to walk around with a mask on, even sunglasses, too, if you want.

Some cameras are VHS quality. Good luck trying to prove who it was with grainy video.


No it's a pretty good face shot. Looking directly into the camera.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The person of interest:

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fetus = OK to kill
Baby = Not OK to kill

Timing is everything.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The next day:

"Becky, are you going to turn in your assignment on what you did this summer?"

"Um... I left it in my backpack."
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
No word on the remains of the afterbirth?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Bedelia Grantham: Nick Nostril: 1) JFC.

2) In 2021, how do people not realize that every public place on planet earth is under 24/7 surveillance?

3) Or that there are Safe Haven locations all over the country, where you can safely leave your infant NO QUESTIONS ASKED? Fire stations, libraries, shelters, hospitals, etc.

I know that an unwanted and/or unexpected pregnancy is absolutely terrifying. But this shiat really needs to stop. Also, congratulations to Texas for passing the most stringent anti-choice laws in the country. That should help things.

Yeah, but you can't really leave a dead baby in such locations.


Well, then, where do you suggest we leave them? Your house?

What's your trash pickup schedule?
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.