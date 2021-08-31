 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(ABC7 Los Angeles)   Fire is coming. Jon Ash knows nothing   (abc7.com) divider line
8
    More: PSA, San Bernardino County, California, Los Angeles, Orange County, California, Los Angeles County, California, massive Caldor Fire, dangerous fire season, California, Riverside County, California  
•       •       •

451 clicks; posted to Main » on 31 Aug 2021 at 7:12 PM (32 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



8 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Neither does John Ashcroft.
 
Tom Marvolo Bombadil
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
 California's fire season now runs from Jan. 1st through Dec. 31st.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Older not wiser [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Badafuco: California's fire season now runs from Jan. 1st through Dec. 31st.


Sad but true.
 
Diabolic [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I'm ready for everything!
 
MaudlinMutantMollusk [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Older not wiser: Badafuco: California's fire season now runs from Jan. 1st through Dec. 31st.

Sad but true.


It's been that way for several years

/Sadly
//The Caldor fire is destroying some of my favorite road trip country
 
Displayed 8 of 8 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.