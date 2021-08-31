 Skip to content
(Boing Boing)   First it was magnets for aches, then horse paste for COVID, and now live eels for constipation   (boingboing.net) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i like my sardines with olive oil, so I'll take that for lube with my ass eels.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
smh

I have a respiratory disease - time to pop some horse de-worming medicine!
I have joint pain - f*cking magnets, how do they work??
I'm constipated - time to shove a live eel up my ass!

Seriously, humanity is SO f*cking stoopit.
 
chewd
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Finally a use for this damn hovercraft.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Why not? Stop saying its not true and let the morons stick live eels up their asses FFS. Let the morons off themselves.
 
The Irrelevant Gamer
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Eels up inside ya?
 
Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
I hear the Japanese have extensive archives of working with eels
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"My lower colon is full of eels....."
 
Richard Freckle [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Probably enough internet for today.  Have a good rest of your day.
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Here in Houston we have a good sized West African population and there are a bunch of santeria stores that sell all kinds of wild shiat like bat noses and raccoon elbows for god knows what kinda crazy spells.
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
OK, *that one* might work ;-)
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Do they sell them by the hovercraft-full?

How many hogsheads in a hovercraft?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dothemath: Here in Houston we have a good sized West African population and there are a bunch of santeria stores that sell all kinds of wild shiat like bat noses and raccoon elbows for god knows what kinda crazy spells.


That's just what Texas calls good barbecue.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
patcarew
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
But do the eels get along with the UV lightbulb?
 
anuran
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
This has shown up many times on Fark.
 
Alwysadydrmr [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Pepperoni approves
 
GrymRpr
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Or, Without feeding BB
Global Times: Man inserts eel into rectum from anus in hopes to 'relieve constipation'
 
Toxophil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Because laxatives and drinking water are government conspiracies?

/Some people just want an excuse.
 
Badafuco [OhFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Well I'm never ordering eel at a sushi bar again.
 
LewDux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
Toxophil
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

patcarew: But do the eels get along with the UV lightbulb?


What do you think powers the lightbulb?
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
linker3000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Toxophil: Because laxatives and drinking water are government conspiracies?

/Some people just want an excuse.


He's an anti-laxxer.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Whatever happened fibre and drinking more water?
 
FrostbiteFallsMN [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Not the first time:

https://www.fark.com/comments/1085654​5

(And why do I remember articles / posts like this...)  May need to scroll to the start of the thread.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Damn near killed 'em!
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: dothemath: Here in Houston we have a good sized West African population and there are a bunch of santeria stores that sell all kinds of wild shiat like bat noses and raccoon elbows for god knows what kinda crazy spells.

That's just what Texas calls good barbecue.


Aint quite enough meat on them for that but you could toss em in a wok and skillet up some fried bat rice.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Eh....I'd rather have dead eels on my sushi.
 
ChubbyTiger
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: dothemath: Here in Houston we have a good sized West African population and there are a bunch of santeria stores that sell all kinds of wild shiat like bat noses and raccoon elbows for god knows what kinda crazy spells.

That's just what Texas calls good barbecue.


What do Texans know of good BBQ?

/Runs away
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Embden.Meyerhof
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

FrostbiteFallsMN: Not the first time:

https://www.fark.com/comments/10856545

(And why do I remember articles / posts like this...)  May need to scroll to the start of the thread.



Hey, everybody has their own interests.
 
Jclark666
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"for constipation"
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BenSaw2: OK, *that one* might work ;-)


Just thinking about it gives me the shiats.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Unobtanium: Do they sell them by the hovercraft-full?

How many hogsheads in a hovercraft?


A furlong.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Did it involve a cardboard tube, a lighter, and him yelling the Chinese word for "Armageddon"?
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Big Floppy Donkey Dick Nixon: I hear the Japanese have extensive archives of working with eels


I haven't seen that film in years, yes there are films.

/ The raw egg films are worse.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: [i.kym-cdn.com image 640x640]


That's wild.

Wild.
 
riptYde
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Hamsters everywhere rejoice.
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: smh

I have a respiratory disease - time to pop some horse de-worming medicine!
I have joint pain - f*cking magnets, how do they work??
I'm constipated - time to shove a live eel up my ass!

Seriously, humanity is SO f*cking stoopit.


In all fairness to the chinese guy...

At least I think I understand how his plan was supposedto work.
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
When people aren't educated about science, they basically treat medicine and technology as forms of magic and are highly susceptible to magical thinking that has no basis in reality.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
...an African carp was found in the stomach of a young man in Guangdong, who claimed that the fish "slid into" his rectum when he accidentally sat on it.

Million-to-one shots are a global phenomenon, doc.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
and to think, the pre-cogs ordered a horror movie about this back in 2016!

A Cure for Wellness

A Cure for Wellness | Official Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX
Youtube JF1rLFCdewU
 
Wobambo
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

iron de havilland: [i.kym-cdn.com image 640x640]


This meme supports my theory that reality itself is crashing in some kind of weird recursive loop. "God" tried to open one file from the apocalypse folder, but the whole damn thing is corrupted and started stuttering and spitting all sorts of Who-knows-what out. Which is how we've gotten Armageddon Roulette.

/how high is Wobambo?
//SO high
 
Wobambo
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Also, this should be called a Pacific Rimjob. Except there's probably already a sex act called that which is somehow way grosser.
 
