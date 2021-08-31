 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   US disables hundreds of vehicles on exit from Kabul so they don't fall into Taliban's hands. However anyone who has spent any time on motor pool Mondays knows you don't actually have to disable them to make sure they don't work   (news.yahoo.com) divider line
red230 [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
All you need to do is light a small amount of thermite on an engine block.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
McKenzie added that some systems, such as fire trucks and front-end loaders, were left operational so that the airport could restart operations as soon as possible.

And how long, exactly, until those goat-f*ckers strapped machine guns and missile launchers on those?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 minute ago  
We also locked the keys inside.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 minute ago  
If you take it to the Kabul AutoZone a guy will come out with a little electronic thingy and tell you whats the matter.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Did they have enough bananas for all the tail pipes?
 
hangloose
‘’ less than a minute ago  
What is "Asinine" about this? They likely sodium silicate (aka liquid glass) that seizes any engine within minutes and you cannot fix it. This is the same stuff that Cash For Clunkers used to kill the engines.
 
dothemath
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: McKenzie added that some systems, such as fire trucks and front-end loaders, were left operational so that the airport could restart operations as soon as possible.

And how long, exactly, until those goat-f*ckers strapped machine guns and missile launchers on those?


I dont know.
Did we leave plenty of straps?
 
Dead for Tax Reasons
‘’ less than a minute ago  
"what's this requisition for 1000lbs of sugar for?"
 
