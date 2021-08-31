 Skip to content
 
(CNN)   "The levees held. The power grid did not"   (cnn.com) divider line
Tr0mBoNe [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Do you want mold? Because this is how we get mold.
 
kudayta [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, humans have a better track record of surviving scorching heat than they do living underwater.
 
PunGent
‘’ 1 hour ago  
C'mon, let me hear just ONE loudmouth Texan pol brag about his electrical grid...

/Ted Cruz really wants to
//not sure what's holding him back, frankly
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"When the Power Grid Breaks" is not nearly as cool as a song title.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly, I'm amazed the levees held after the clusterfark post-Katrina. That was a Cat 3, and Ida was a 4 (almost 5) when it hit land.

Also, Louisiana is a goddamn giant swamp. They spend money to run tourism, not actual infrastructure. But keep voting the GOP to run shiat, guys.
 
Olthoi
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
You would think a city this hurricane prone would try putting some utilities underground. Also, micro grids with solar are fairly resilient compared to centralized grids, but we can't have nice things because Republicans think climate change is a hoax.
 
Desert Tripper
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It's all those "exploding transformers!"

(Protip for news reporters: Transformers rarely explode, and if one does, you'll know it.)
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Happened to me in Houston during Ike.

19 days in September. No power or water.

But hey them boys dont need all that "science" garbage anyways. I mean I dont remember readin' about air conditionin' in my copy of the bible.
 
sleze
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I could have sworn there were multiple articles on Fark the last few days stating that the levees were overrun in some parishes?  Did I imagine that or is one of these articles incorrect?
 
Inaditch
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
If the power breaks, we'll have no light to see.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's easier to generate electricity than to reverse water intrusion.

Since the improved levees held (insert "hell yeah!" celebratory noises) after they failed before, seems like it's time to harden the grid now.

We suffer, learn and then adapt.
 
12349876
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

sleze: I could have sworn there were multiple articles on Fark the last few days stating that the levees were overrun in some parishes?  Did I imagine that or is one of these articles incorrect?


There are dozens and dozens of levees and a very small number of them that mainly protect very rural areas had a little bit of water over the top and the experts were predicting thay would happen
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

PunGent: C'mon, let me hear just ONE loudmouth Texan pol brag about his electrical grid...

/Ted Cruz really wants to
//not sure what's holding him back, frankly


He's not holding back. He's just to busy with the Cruz Family Reunion at a Tijuana donkey show.
 
lolmao500
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

sleze: I could have sworn there were multiple articles on Fark the last few days stating that the levees were overrun in some parishes?  Did I imagine that or is one of these articles incorrect?


One levee broke and 2-3 were overtopped.
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Most power grids wouldn't.

As bad as tornadoes can be, they don't last for hours. When they take down power lines, it's usually in a relatively small area.

The worst power outage we've had here (in OK) was last October, when an ice storm farked our electric grid for days. For some people, it was a couple weeks.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
And with it comes the superspreader events from people huddling together in shelters or anywhere else with AC.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Olthoi: You would think a city this hurricane prone would try putting some utilities underground. Also, micro grids with solar are fairly resilient compared to centralized grids, but we can't have nice things because Republicans think climate change is a hoax.


I've looked into it for my area which is also prone to power outages owing to trees and above ground power.  The process itself is called "undergrounding".

It doesn't get done because it's really, really expensive.  It already costs 2-4 times more to bury power lines in the initial construction of a neighborhood/suburb.  The cost to take an existing electrical grid and move it under ground is 10-14 times the cost to leave it above ground.  Many places have decided it's just not worth it.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

parasol: It's easier to generate electricity than to reverse water intrusion.

Since the improved levees held (insert "hell yeah!" celebratory noises) after they failed before, seems like it's time to harden the grid now.

We suffer, learn and then adapt.


The feds helped harden the levees.
The grid is private for profit. The shareholders are not going to invest in reliability when they can increase profit by skipping maintenance and upgrades, and then beg for bailouts when the shiat his the fan.
 
dothemath
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: The feds helped harden the levees.


What??

Who let the damn dirty revenuers cross state lines?
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Put up some wind turbines already. The next time there is a storm just reverse them and blow it back out to sea. Easy-peasy impossible squeezey.

/have YOU heard the good news
//about ivermectin?
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

sleze: I could have sworn there were multiple articles on Fark the last few days stating that the levees were overrun in some parishes?  Did I imagine that or is one of these articles incorrect?


They were overtopped in John Lafitte, but didn't fail.  Initially it was believed they had failed because there was so much water, but it was later determined they were overtopped.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Olthoi: You would think a city this hurricane prone would try putting some utilities underground. Also, micro grids with solar are fairly resilient compared to centralized grids, but we can't have nice things because Republicans think climate change is a hoax.


The water table makes underground electrical utilities problematic.

We're looking at going solar here and I can't help but look at the brochures of roof panels and think "Yeah, and come one of those storms, they'll be ripped right off"

I was surprised LA didn't preemptively shut off power (ours has done this at least twice).
Once transformers start flaming out the risk of fire, just as you can't call 911, goes up quite a bit.

Micro grids is interesting but only if they can pull from other grids at need.
Don't want to be a teeny tiny Texas.
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Put up some wind turbines already. The next time there is a storm just reverse them and blow it back out to sea. Easy-peasy impossible squeezey.

/have YOU heard the good news
//about ivermectin?


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GrinzGrimly
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

PunGent: C'mon, let me hear just ONE loudmouth Texan pol brag about his electrical grid...

/Ted Cruz really wants to
//not sure what's holding him back, frankly


If Louisiana had a Republican governor, I'm sure all of Fark would be here to pile on.

It really sucks for them.  It is kinda surprising they'd be so poorly prepared for what is a fairly common occurrence there.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: PunGent: C'mon, let me hear just ONE loudmouth Texan pol brag about his electrical grid...

/Ted Cruz really wants to
//not sure what's holding him back, frankly

If Louisiana had a Republican governor, I'm sure all of Fark would be here to pile on.

It really sucks for them.  It is kinda surprising they'd be so poorly prepared for what is a fairly common occurrence there.


At a time like this, it's important to identify yourself as the REAL victim.
 
stray_capts
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

PunGent: C'mon, let me hear just ONE loudmouth Texan pol brag about his electrical grid...

/Ted Cruz really wants to
//not sure what's holding him back, frankly


Well, okay, I live in Ohio now, but here goes:  I have the BEST power.  It rarely goes out.  I also have a natural gas generator, so when it does (rarely) go out, I STILL have power.  Power has been on in this house for 10 years without fail.  My power is WAY BETTER THAN YOURS.

/was this what you wanted?
//capslock = loudmouth
///born in Texas = Texan?
 
TWX
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Olthoi: You would think a city this hurricane prone would try putting some utilities underground. Also, micro grids with solar are fairly resilient compared to centralized grids, but we can't have nice things because Republicans think climate change is a hoax.


Underground utilities don't help when the conduits get inundated.  If anything that makes it harder to restore service and is more likely to result in corroded high-voltage transmission cables because they sit in the floodwater soup inside of the conduits instead of drying-out on the surface.  Plus underground utility spaces with active gear like transformers end up inundated and that gear breaks.

You could do direct-burial but it becomes extremely difficult to replace failed direct-buried cables, even if they do survive better than cables run through conduit.  Here in the desert southwest, underground direct-bury power cables seem to have a lifespan of approximately forty to fifty years, if they don't end up becoming obsolete due to being too small as demand on the electrical grid grows.

I've pulled OSP fiber cabling out of flooded conduits that were inundated for only a few years (bad landscaping water system design flooding christy vaults and thus flooding the conduits stubbed-up inside) and the outer jacket looked like swiss cheese.  This was a cable designed to be exposed to water, and not carrying any electricity to exacerbate the situation either.  I can't imagine how bad power cables get.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

dothemath: Happened to me in Houston during Ike.

19 days in September. No power or water.

But hey them boys dont need all that "science" garbage anyways. I mean I dont remember readin' about air conditionin' in my copy of the bible.


23 days w/o power after Andrew. No generator.
8 month old in the house.
I sterilized his bottles in a pan on a bottled gas stove.

Our last six days was spent listening to our rear neighbors enjoy electricity.
Waiting for one pole to be replaced earned our street that extra week of "camping"
Never understood real, visceral envy until then.
 
dothemath
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

parasol: dothemath: Happened to me in Houston during Ike.

19 days in September. No power or water.

But hey them boys dont need all that "science" garbage anyways. I mean I dont remember readin' about air conditionin' in my copy of the bible.

23 days w/o power after Andrew. No generator.
8 month old in the house.
I sterilized his bottles in a pan on a bottled gas stove.

Our last six days was spent listening to our rear neighbors enjoy electricity.
Waiting for one pole to be replaced earned our street that extra week of "camping"
Never understood real, visceral envy until then.


Ouch.
In my neighborhood neighbors were running extension cords over fences and across streets when they got power so people could run the fridge at least or a window unit.
And there were thousands of people out in their front yards grilling everything in the freezer before it went bad.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

sleze: I could have sworn there were multiple articles on Fark the last few days stating that the levees were overrun in some parishes?  Did I imagine that or is one of these articles incorrect?


Overtopped is not the same as failed ala Katrina.

I can splash my drink on you making a "look there!" move.
It's not the same as dumping the punch bowl down your pants.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

dothemath: parasol: dothemath: Happened to me in Houston during Ike.

19 days in September. No power or water.

But hey them boys dont need all that "science" garbage anyways. I mean I dont remember readin' about air conditionin' in my copy of the bible.

23 days w/o power after Andrew. No generator.
8 month old in the house.
I sterilized his bottles in a pan on a bottled gas stove.

Our last six days was spent listening to our rear neighbors enjoy electricity.
Waiting for one pole to be replaced earned our street that extra week of "camping"
Never understood real, visceral envy until then.

Ouch.
In my neighborhood neighbors were running extension cords over fences and across streets when they got power so people could run the fridge at least or a window unit.
And there were thousands of people out in their front yards grilling everything in the freezer before it went bad.


Grilling freezer meats and getting post storm drunk with neighbors brought us close and kept us friends for many years.
Some good memories, those.
The rest sucked, though.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

parasol: sleze: I could have sworn there were multiple articles on Fark the last few days stating that the levees were overrun in some parishes?  Did I imagine that or is one of these articles incorrect?

Overtopped is not the same as failed ala Katrina.

I can splash my drink on you making a "look there!" move.
It's not the same as dumping the punch bowl down your pants.


That's why I drink wine out of an empty Diet Coke can.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: parasol: It's easier to generate electricity than to reverse water intrusion.

Since the improved levees held (insert "hell yeah!" celebratory noises) after they failed before, seems like it's time to harden the grid now.

We suffer, learn and then adapt.

The feds helped harden the levees.
The grid is private for profit. The shareholders are not going to invest in reliability when they can increase profit by skipping maintenance and upgrades, and then beg for bailouts when the shiat his the fan.


Oh, the Feds are going to help invest in the grid now.
Those private for profit utilities are going to be screaming for FEMA money.

Care to make a wager on it?
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

OkieDookie: PunGent: C'mon, let me hear just ONE loudmouth Texan pol brag about his electrical grid...

/Ted Cruz really wants to
//not sure what's holding him back, frankly

He's not holding back. He's just to busy with the Cruz Family Reunion at a Tijuana donkey show.


Which one is getting f*cked by the donkey in that scenario?
 
TWX
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

parasol: Micro grids is interesting but only if they can pull from other grids at need.
Don't want to be a teeny tiny Texas.


They also require significant investment by the local customers.

I'd heard a story of a homeowner that had started installing a massively overkill CNG-powered generator at his home, but hadn't finished before the storm took out the grid.  The story claimed that insurance actually paid to finally hook up the generator because several neighbors had medical issues that required electricity and they ended up establishing services for something like a half-dozen homes in the immediate vicinity off of that generator.  Unfortunately I have no idea where I'd read that story (it was probably a decade or more ago) so I couldn't even say how accurate it really was.

For a couple years I lived in a house with natural gas service, I was going to part-out a car and had started looking into building a CNG-powered generator using that automobile engine as the power plant, but later moved out of that house and haven't had natural gas service since.  Irrespective of environmental concerns, one of the biggest problems with most kinds of long-term emergency power production is the maintenance on the equipment that's required.  Standby generators don't just sit there for months or years and then suddenly work at a moment's notice without regular test-mode operation, refueling if not connected to a municipal supply, and maintenance.  They also require space, and that space needs to be located where it won't leave the unit subject to damage in the very sort of disaster it's meant to provide services through.

Unfortunately the City of New Orleans is poor, the average income is around $26,000.  The people cannot themselves afford to establish the kind of durable infrastructure that so many people discuss, that's why it became necessary for entities like the Army Corps of Engineers to take on so much.  I don't see that situation improving either.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

pastramithemosterotic: OkieDookie: PunGent: C'mon, let me hear just ONE loudmouth Texan pol brag about his electrical grid...

/Ted Cruz really wants to
//not sure what's holding him back, frankly

He's not holding back. He's just to busy with the Cruz Family Reunion at a Tijuana donkey show.

Which one is getting f*cked by the donkey in that scenario?


They are both the farker and farkee.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
If it keeps on raining, the levee's going to break.
When the levee breaks, we'll have no place to stay.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

sleze: I could have sworn there were multiple articles on Fark the last few days stating that the levees were overrun in some parishes?  Did I imagine that or is one of these articles incorrect?


some water over the top is manageable.  A levee breaking is bad juju.
 
parasol [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

TWX: They also require significant investment by the local customers.


Interesting post, t/y.

iirc there is one neighborhood in FL that buried it's electrical utilities to prevent storm outages. More than a decade ago now.

It's also one of the wealthiest areas in the nation and, as you said, everyone put in for it.

I wish I knew more about grids and so forth. After "don't stick a fork in that wall hole, honey" and "lightbulbs come in many forms" I got distracted by other things for a while.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Olthoi: You would think a city this hurricane prone would try putting some utilities underground.


It's either swamp or reclaimed swamp.  I don't know if you could even dig a deep enough trench for utility lines before it immediately became a creek.
 
Screaming Candle
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: sleze: I could have sworn there were multiple articles on Fark the last few days stating that the levees were overrun in some parishes?  Did I imagine that or is one of these articles incorrect?

some water over the top is manageable.  A levee breaking is bad juju.


So, you are telling me the Ju's are to blame for this?

I KNEW it!
 
theflatline
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

GrinzGrimly: PunGent: C'mon, let me hear just ONE loudmouth Texan pol brag about his electrical grid...

/Ted Cruz really wants to
//not sure what's holding him back, frankly

If Louisiana had a Republican governor, I'm sure all of Fark would be here to pile on.

It really sucks for them.  It is kinda surprising they'd be so poorly prepared for what is a fairly common occurrence there.


It has Republican legislature that runs the state.
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Screaming Candle: SirDigbyChickenCaesar: sleze: I could have sworn there were multiple articles on Fark the last few days stating that the levees were overrun in some parishes?  Did I imagine that or is one of these articles incorrect?

some water over the top is manageable.  A levee breaking is bad juju.

So, you are telling me the Ju's are to blame for this?

I KNEW it!


It was the Egyptians trying to get to the Jews:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Olthoi: You would think a city this hurricane prone would try putting some utilities underground.

It's either swamp or reclaimed swamp.  I don't know if you could even dig a deep enough trench for utility lines before it immediately became a creek.


And there was coffins floating down the streets when Katrina rolled through. Stuff doesn't stay in the ground once the hydrostatic pressure gets spiked.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

parasol: dothemath: Happened to me in Houston during Ike.

19 days in September. No power or water.

But hey them boys dont need all that "science" garbage anyways. I mean I dont remember readin' about air conditionin' in my copy of the bible.

23 days w/o power after Andrew. No generator.
8 month old in the house.
I sterilized his bottles in a pan on a bottled gas stove.

Our last six days was spent listening to our rear neighbors enjoy electricity.
Waiting for one pole to be replaced earned our street that extra week of "camping"
Never understood real, visceral envy until then.


Did that after an ice storm in Atlanta. One tree, 4 poles. Eight days. The work crews were damn good once all the parts came, though.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 minute ago  

parasol: TWX: They also require significant investment by the local customers.

Interesting post, t/y.

iirc there is one neighborhood in FL that buried it's electrical utilities to prevent storm outages. More than a decade ago now.

It's also one of the wealthiest areas in the nation and, as you said, everyone put in for it.

I wish I knew more about grids and so forth. After "don't stick a fork in that wall hole, honey" and "lightbulbs come in many forms" I got distracted by other things for a while.


I had a nice reply typed up and messed up closing the tab.

Long story short, the local grid is usually well above the 240V that is supplied to the residential customer, each customer or groups of customers have transformers to step-down to that 240V.  Electrical cable is sized for its amerage-at-voltage along with the distance of the run.  A utility probably wants to use the smallest gauge cable that it can, because the bigger the cable, the more expensive it is.  A cable put in for service needs fifty years ago is probably inadequate for today's needs because so many more electrical devices are commonly in use.

Many houses built in the postwar rush of the fifties only had 60A service.  Sixty amps for the entire house.  A normal residential 120V circuit maxes out at fifteen or twenty amps.  My own house, built in the late seventies a what was a high-end custom home back then, has 200A service.  A friend's house, admittedly with an outsized, overkill build has 450A service.  He is an electrical engineer and when he had the house built, the cost-difference between 250A service and 450A service was less than a thousand bucks, so he opted for the bigger service.
 
