(NBC News)   Mike Richards snags the Daily Double, gets fired from Jeopardy again
    Jeopardy!, Mike Richards, Game Show Network, Alex Trebek, Sony Pictures Television, Wheel of Fortune  
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Original Tweet:
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good.
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lololololol

Fark you, Mike.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When will people ever learn that those who engage in "social media" will likely die by "social media"?!
 
NeoCortex42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
Even ignoring his past issues, the way this whole thing has been handled is reason enough to can his ass
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 57 minutes ago  
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Teddy Brosevelt [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good.  fark that piece of shiat.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Much like Icarus, he tried to fly too high. If he'd kept his mouth shut and not tried to be in front of cameras, he'd still be EP with a future there.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
ichef.bbci.co.ukView Full Size
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
desertgeek [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Michael Davies taking over? Contestants better brush up on their soccer, British history, and bald people history
 
John Dillerman
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
What is farked around and found out?
 
hoodiowithtudio
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I would absolutely love it if actor Michael Richards could do this role.
 
HempHead
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: When will people ever learn that those who engage in "social media" will likely die by "social media"?!


His controversial statements were on a podcast, not social media.
 
casual disregard
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I guess I'm confused. Why be rude to Jews, women, and poor people? Am I missing something?
 
Headso
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You have all these celebrities and well known people guest hosting, even dr oz, a quack is still a well known quack and then they announced this guy as the host, even if he wasn't a douchebag it would have still been really strange.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He gets to drink from the FIRED HOSE!
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I have said it before and I will say it again.

Jeopardy died with Trebek.
 
Klivian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Now punt the anti-vaxxer.

I know what she said and pretended to contradict. She sells snake oil and is "hesitant" about vaccines. She doesn't get to use Jeopardy to legitimize her woo.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Klivian: Now punt the anti-vaxxer.

I know what she said and pretended to contradict. She sells snake oil and is "hesitant" about vaccines. She doesn't get to use Jeopardy to legitimize her woo.


Cancel everybody!
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
In hindsight, the instant they knew that Trebek was not going to recover, they should have started privately auditioning and vetting candidates to replace him.  This kind of half-ass not well thought out public auditioning was bound to bite them in the ass.

And they really shouldn't have let one of their own leverage his position to get to the front of the line.
 
Sunidesus [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

NeoCortex42: Even ignoring his past issues, the way this whole thing has been handled is reason enough to can his ass


This.

I was expecting a "he is no longer the host, also not the EP" announcement instead of what happened. Surprised it took this long for him to also be removed from the EP part.
 
youngniel
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Jeopardy died with Trebek.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Great. Somebody might actually want to stay on as host now that they don't have to work for him.
 
Im_Gumby [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Spartapuss: He gets to drink from the FIRED HOSE!


benpaulson.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
Snort
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A swift fall from grace.  That brass ring was right there. 

Only a douche hires himself.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The Ringer had a good background on Mike Richards.  Basically, he seemed to continually get fired up.  He also stepped on a lot of people climbing the ladder.  Rigging the "audition" for host was a bridge too far.  Everyone he stepped on relished their chance for revenge.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

MelGoesOnTour: When will people ever learn that those who engage in "social media" will likely die by "social media"?!


As long as you're not a terrible person who says terrible things, you'll probably be okay.
 
MelGoesOnTour
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

HempHead: MelGoesOnTour: When will people ever learn that those who engage in "social media" will likely die by "social media"?!

His controversial statements were on a podcast, not social media.


I understand that but aren't podcasts essentially broadcasted social media?

Seriously. I do remember a time when folks started podcasting but they were a way of broadcasting without the hassle of actually having to do it over the air and through an actual radio station. From there they developed into smaller and smaller niches.
 
dothemath
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
The only offensive thing about his comments were how un-funny they were.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Please just cancel the goddamn show. This is so far beyond salvageable at this point.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: In hindsight, the instant they knew that Trebek was not going to recover, they should have started privately auditioning and vetting candidates to replace him.  This kind of half-ass not well thought out public auditioning was bound to bite them in the ass.


They ought to fire the guy who farked that up.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Snort: A swift fall from grace.  That brass ring was right there. 

Only a douche hires himself.


Old Klingon Proverb.
 
puckrock2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

youngniel: Jeopardy died with Trebek.


That's what he thought.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: The Ringer had a good background on Mike Richards.  Basically, he seemed to continually get fired up.  He also stepped on a lot of people climbing the ladder.  Rigging the "audition" for host was a bridge too far.  Everyone he stepped on relished their chance for revenge.


c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I see you're here to interview for a job with our company

What is the opening interview question?  I'll Interesting Interviews for $400

Uh, no.  I was just breaking the ice...

What is cocktail talk?  I'll try Potent Potables for $200

You worked on Jeopardy?

What is vodak, stewed tomatoes and double shake of pepper blended?

What?

That's what Alex had during taping.  We called it the Jeopardy.  Except when he needed extra.  That was

Double Jeopardy?
 
hammettman
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I guess I'm confused. Why be rude to Jews, women, and poor people? Am I missing something?


Apparently, some people find it funny.  And that's not even mentioning his comments on Haitians.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size


/FARK I am disappoint
 
buster_v
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
What the fark does an executive producer do?
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
LOL, literally all he had to do was keep his head down and don't attract attention. But he couldn't do that, he needed to be a star. Good riddance, now let's keep doing this to douchebags like him.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

casual disregard: I guess I'm confused. Why be rude to Jews, women, and poor people? Am I missing something?


He used the word "boobies" and said that one piece bathing suits made women look frumpy. His anti-semitism seems to extend to a comment about Jewish noses so that is practically Hitler level behavior right there. I don't know if he is talented enough to host the show but he failed the purity test not that anyone can ever pass these purity tests.
 
Huck And Molly Ziegler
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
It's interesting to me that the same person was executive producer of "Jeopardy!" and "Wheel of Fortune." That's like finding out the same automotive styling studio is responsible for the look of the Camaro AND the Mustang.
 
Myk-House of El [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
If he'd just been happy as EP and didn't try for the hosting gig, he'd still be employed.

frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Joe_diGriz [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"We hoped it would have minimized the disruption and internal difficulties"? By keeping the guy who's already gotten himself in trouble in power? Somehow, I am both absolutely amazed and completely unsurprised that the higher ups of these companies never seem to learn that the issue is the PERSON, not the POSITION. The problem was clearly that Richards himself was an idiot, but no, they figured simply moving him away from the Jeopardy hosting gig would solve everything.

Especially in this case, where he would have continued to have power and influence over the show and, in particular, the person who he would have viewed as usurping his dream job. Clearly, that relationship would have worked just peachy-keen-fine, and not caused any problems whatsoever down the line.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Snapper Carr: In hindsight, the instant they knew that Trebek was not going to recover, they should have started privately auditioning and vetting candidates to replace him.  This kind of half-ass not well thought out public auditioning was bound to bite them in the ass.

And they really shouldn't have let one of their own leverage his position to get to the front of the line.


I do agree, but could you imagine the sh*tstorm if it got out that they were already planning for Trebek to die?! They could not remove him prior, as that's horrible PR too.

It was a shiat situation that they still made worse.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dothemath: The only offensive thing about his comments were how un-funny they were.


I think it was funny enough to get him a job as a shock jock in a small market somewhere.
 
Joey Jo Jo Jr Shabadu
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

buster_v: What the fark does an executive producer do?


In some tv/film an EP credit is somewhat meaningless. But it varies. On a show like this it's basically the showrunner.
 
mudesi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: MelGoesOnTour: When will people ever learn that those who engage in "social media" will likely die by "social media"?!

As long as you're not a terrible person who says terrible things, you'll probably be okay.


Or, here's a novel idea:

How about not posting online every damn fool thing that comes up in your damn fool stupid head right next to your real life name and picture?

You know, like the way it is right here, and the way it used to be 25 years ago.  You can still be an asshole, just be an ANONYMOUS asshole.
 
Salmon
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
One of the many reasons I only watch quality programming like Big Brother and if in the mood for a documentary, Pawn Stars.
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Wait, he already lost his hosting job, this just seems like Double Jeopardy
 
