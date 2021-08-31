 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KUCI)   Today's 2-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Joy Division, Stan Ridgway, The Call, The dB's, and Debora Iyall. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET, LGT streaming options   (kuci.org) divider line
67
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
•       •       •

100 clicks; posted to Main » and Discussion » on 31 Aug 2021 at 12:30 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



67 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
good morning you beautiful lot.
 
Breaker Moran [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hello.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
PROGRAMMING NOTE:

alright you lot, i'm in the mountains this week, well, except for the whole rain thing they've promised where we're currently stationed. but NeoMoxie and Pista have graciously agreed to hang out for the threads. there is a VERY slim chance i'll be back next tuesday, more likely it will be wednesday, but for sure our pastFORWARD Trifectarama™ 2021 show will be happening thursday next. unless something explodes.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi everybody.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Stand...' - er - runnng out the door.

I'll be back before the end of the show.

/Playlist ready to post, but tradition requires that I wait for the spectacular conclusion.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


also, i'm thinking of going to this. just because how many of you can say you saw this IN A DRIVE IN. and no, this is not shooped...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Allo allo allo
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is not my show attire for today, but I thought you guys might appreciate this blast from my DJ past.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Today's show attire
Fark user imageView Full Size


Absolutely incredible live act. I wish Wilson hadn't canned it for his solo stuff.
But, in his defence, his remix of Ultravox's Vienna LP is seriously good.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: This is not my show attire for today, but I thought you guys might appreciate this blast from my DJ past.

[Fark user image 425x398]


Whoa! Cool! I'm beginning to think that I am the only farquer that's never spun vinyl on air in these threads...

Happy Yestermorrow everybody!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madison_Smiled: This is not my show attire for today, but I thought you guys might appreciate this blast from my DJ past.

[Fark user image 425x398]


oh. i did not know you used to be a dj.

anyone else here? besides djslowdive, i mean, because yeah it's in his name and junk.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just received my tickets to first LIVE show in almost 2 years...and it's a good one:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red 5 standing by.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
NeoMoxie:

Whoa! Cool! I'm beginning to think that I am the only farquer that's never spun vinyl on air in these threads...

Happy Yestermorrow everybody!

i'm beginning to think that i need to stalk more profiles. i know there are plenty of musicians here, but for the longest time i thought it was only a couple of us.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: This is not my show attire for today, but I thought you guys might appreciate this blast from my DJ past.

[Fark user image 425x398]

oh. i did not know you used to be a dj.

anyone else here? besides djslowdive, i mean, because yeah it's in his name and junk.


And I haven't dj'd in 5 or 6 years. It was a good 18 year run though!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pc_gator: Just received my tickets to first LIVE show in almost 2 years...and it's a good one:

[Fark user image image 850x347]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: This is not my show attire for today, but I thought you guys might appreciate this blast from my DJ past.

[Fark user image 425x398]

oh. i did not know you used to be a dj.

anyone else here? besides djslowdive, i mean, because yeah it's in his name and junk.


I DJ'd a The Cure night in a club in Berlin one year. But that's all I think
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: This is not my show attire for today, but I thought you guys might appreciate this blast from my DJ past.

[Fark user image 425x398]

oh. i did not know you used to be a dj.

anyone else here? besides djslowdive, i mean, because yeah it's in his name and junk.

I DJ'd a The Cure night in a club in Berlin one year. But that's all I think


That's more than zero times!
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: This is not my show attire for today, but I thought you guys might appreciate this blast from my DJ past.

[Fark user image 425x398]

oh. i did not know you used to be a dj.

anyone else here? besides djslowdive, i mean, because yeah it's in his name and junk.

And I haven't dj'd in 5 or 6 years. It was a good 18 year run though!


my club days are waaaaaaay behind me. like, so far in the past they don't even show up in the "objects in mirror are closer than they appear" view.

but i did make the cover of the sunday entertainment section in the paper once. about 25 years ago. so i got that going for me. which is nice.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm thinkin' I should make a "I'm a DJ" badge for all y'alls profiles...
 
ultraluzer [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Does high school radio count?
Wasn't broadcast outside the building, but that's the closest I ever got.
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

ultraluzer: Does high school radio count?
Wasn't broadcast outside the building, but that's the closest I ever got.


It counts!
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Saw Cure at Hollywood Palladium circa 1984.  don't remember the opening act.  Was for the album that opens with shake dog shake (put a piece of metal in my head you said, make you __dunno___, make you hippa hippa hippa hippa hippa, I don't think, I don't think, I make use of all this time)..  Band was farking tight - great show.  The next time I saw them was at Irvine Meadows, and I sat on the grass - was like watching a flea circus - didn't sound as good, either.
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: Madison_Smiled: This is not my show attire for today, but I thought you guys might appreciate this blast from my DJ past.

[Fark user image 425x398]

oh. i did not know you used to be a dj.

anyone else here? besides djslowdive, i mean, because yeah it's in his name and junk.


It was just for a couple of years in the early '90s. I got into it mainly by hanging out at the station with friends who were already DJs and showed me the ropes. When they needed bodies to fill slots while the students were gone for the summer, I submitted a demo tape to the Program Director and got accepted. It helped that the guy was pretty laid back (read: "usually baked off his ass").
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Saw Cure at Hollywood Palladium circa 1984.  don't remember the opening act.  Was for the album that opens with shake dog shake (put a piece of metal in my head you said, make you __dunno___, make you hippa hippa hippa hippa hippa, I don't think, I don't think, I make use of all this time)..  Band was farking tight - great show.  The next time I saw them was at Irvine Meadows, and I sat on the grass - was like watching a flea circus - didn't sound as good, either.


The Top is the album
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Saw Cure at Hollywood Palladium circa 1984.  don't remember the opening act.  Was for the album that opens with shake dog shake (put a piece of metal in my head you said, make you __dunno___, make you hippa hippa hippa hippa hippa, I don't think, I don't think, I make use of all this time)..  Band was farking tight - great show.  The next time I saw them was at Irvine Meadows, and I sat on the grass - was like watching a flea circus - didn't sound as good, either.


The album was The Top & that lines' from Bananafishbones which they wheeled back out in 2012 & it's still a top live song
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: shake dog shake


in my top three or four from them for sure. what a belter.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

djslowdive: west.la.lawyer: Saw Cure at Hollywood Palladium circa 1984.  don't remember the opening act.  Was for the album that opens with shake dog shake (put a piece of metal in my head you said, make you __dunno___, make you hippa hippa hippa hippa hippa, I don't think, I don't think, I make use of all this time)..  Band was farking tight - great show.  The next time I saw them was at Irvine Meadows, and I sat on the grass - was like watching a flea circus - didn't sound as good, either.

The Top is the album


I was going to say pornography - is that another record, or a song on the Top (an album, mind you, which I own... hold on... gonna go grab it and look)...
 
Lioness7 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Hello everyone!
A very warm welcome to our DJ :) I didn't expect to see this:

good morning you beautiful lot.

Already better despite the rain :)
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
...ing by...

/pant, pant, pant
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: Saw Cure at Hollywood Palladium circa 1984.  don't remember the opening act.  Was for the album that opens with shake dog shake (put a piece of metal in my head you said, make you __dunno___, make you hippa hippa hippa hippa hippa, I don't think, I don't think, I make use of all this time)..  Band was farking tight - great show.  The next time I saw them was at Irvine Meadows, and I sat on the grass - was like watching a flea circus - didn't sound as good, either.


This is a nice little document of that evening
https://www.cure-concerts.de/concerts/​1984-10-26.php

Vince Ely played drums that night
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
I never spun vinyl on-air - just a party dj.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

west.la.lawyer: djslowdive: west.la.lawyer: Saw Cure at Hollywood Palladium circa 1984.  don't remember the opening act.  Was for the album that opens with shake dog shake (put a piece of metal in my head you said, make you __dunno___, make you hippa hippa hippa hippa hippa, I don't think, I don't think, I make use of all this time)..  Band was farking tight - great show.  The next time I saw them was at Irvine Meadows, and I sat on the grass - was like watching a flea circus - didn't sound as good, either.

The Top is the album

I was going to say pornography - is that another record, or a song on the Top (an album, mind you, which I own... hold on... gonna go grab it and look)...


Pornography was an earlier album. The hella dark one.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Here we gooo
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
djslowdive:

Pornography was an earlier album. The hella dark one.

And the album that made me fall in love with the Cure...
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lioness7: Hello everyone!
A very warm welcome to our DJ :) I didn't expect to see this:

good morning you beautiful lot.

Already better despite the rain :)


Some places (the entire western US) could use the rain. Other places (Louisiana) not so much.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

NeoMoxie: djslowdive:

Pornography was an earlier album. The hella dark one.

And the album that made me fall in love with the Cure...


Oh goth me definitely loves it, but I still think 17 Seconds is my favorite.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: djslowdive:

Pornography was an earlier album. The hella dark one.

And the album that made me fall in love with the Cure...

Oh goth me definitely loves it, but I still think 17 Seconds is my favorite.


not violator?
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: NeoMoxie: djslowdive:

Pornography was an earlier album. The hella dark one.

And the album that made me fall in love with the Cure...

Oh goth me definitely loves it, but I still think 17 Seconds is my favorite.

not violator?


Violator is your issue, not mine! I love Violator :P
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jasonvatch: I never spun vinyl on-air - just a party dj.


oof. i have a picture of me dj'ing a house party from....a while ago... holding up a duran duran 12" and wearing z cavarrici.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

djslowdive: NeoMoxie: djslowdive:

Pornography was an earlier album. The hella dark one.

And the album that made me fall in love with the Cure...

Oh goth me definitely loves it, but I still think 17 Seconds is my favorite.


                                                            This ^^^^^
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Pista: west.la.lawyer: Saw Cure at Hollywood Palladium circa 1984.  don't remember the opening act.  Was for the album that opens with shake dog shake (put a piece of metal in my head you said, make you __dunno___, make you hippa hippa hippa hippa hippa, I don't think, I don't think, I make use of all this time)..  Band was farking tight - great show.  The next time I saw them was at Irvine Meadows, and I sat on the grass - was like watching a flea circus - didn't sound as good, either.

This is a nice little document of that evening
https://www.cure-concerts.de/concerts/​1984-10-26.php

Vince Ely played drums that night


thanks - and pornography is indeed 2 years older than the top... now that I dug them out, I'll put them on deck to listen to next time.  Help break in the new needle.  I am happy to see that I got the older one for a reasonable price.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
There are a few Dry Cleaning session on the youtubes and they are really good
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I knew it!! She's lost control.......AGAIN!
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Starting off the playlist right! Pardon me while I speak along, and smirk.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So needed this today. Crushing it in my goth boots.
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Saw them in 1987 - could not take my eyes off her lower back tattoo when she'd kneel in front of and adjust her amp.
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Pista: [media2.giphy.com image 500x500] [View Full Size image _x_]


Oh Portlandia lol
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

pc_gator: Just received my tickets to first LIVE show in almost 2 years...and it's a good one:

[Fark user image 850x347]


Dammit. I wish I was brave enough to be caught alive in a concert full of Floridiots. I've let a few good shows at the St. Aug Amphitheater pass me by this year because no one here takes Covid seriously.
 
Displayed 50 of 67 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.